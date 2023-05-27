Coventry City vs Luton live stream and how to watch the Championship play-off final

Coventry City vs Luton live stream live stream

You can watch Coventry City vs Luton live stream in the UK via Sky Sports. In the US the game is on ESPN+. You can stream the match in Canada on DAZN. Those in Australia can catch the game on Kayo Sports. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch Coventry City vs Luton live stream from anywhere just below.

Coventry City vs Luton live stream: match preview

Coventry City and Luton will lock horns at Wembley this weekend with the winner of the Championship play-off final sealing promotion to the Premier League.

Coventry beat Middlesbrough 1-0 on aggregate in the semi-finals to advance to Saturday's showpiece. Meanwhile Luton edged out Sunderland 3-2 in their two-legged affair.

Luton finished third in the regular Championship season and amassed 10 more points than fifth-placed Coventry. But the Sky Blues are in fantastic form with just one defeat in their last 19 games.

Both of the previous meetings between these sides this season ended with the scores level. The pair drew 2-2 in Luton in September, before they played out a 1-1 draw in February's reverse fixture.

Coventry boss Mark Robins and Luton manager Rob Edwards have both done excellent jobs this season - but only of them will be celebrating on Saturday evening.

Who will make it to the Premier League? Coventry City vs Luton kicks off on Saturday at 4.45pm BST / 11.45am EDT at Wembley Stadium.

Follow our guide to get an EFL Championship Play-off final live stream and watch Coventry City vs Luton online from anywhere.

UK: Coventry City vs Luton live stream

Coventry City vs Luton will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Coventry City vs Luton live stream in HD with a Now day pass or a monthly pass. Here is our pick of the best Now deals.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Coventry City vs Luton with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Watch Coventry City vs Luton: live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your go-to Coventry City vs Luton live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Coventry City vs Luton live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the EFL Championship. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Coventry City vs Luton

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Coventry City vs Luton, you may wish to choose 'US' for ESPN Plus.

3. Then head over to ESPN Plus on your browser or device and enjoy the Coventry City vs Luton live stream!

Why not try a free VPN?

The easiest way to watch the game for free is to take advantage of money-back guarantees and free viewings, but, if you're on a tight budget, one of the best free VPNs is an easy way to keep costs to a minimum. PrivadoVPN is one of the better options here. They have a dedicated content-unblocking team that constantly looks to unblock streams—even on the free servers. Take a look and see what you think.

US: Coventry City vs Luton live stream

ESPN is the EFL Championship rights holder in the States. You can catch Coventry City vs Luton on ESPN+ which can be viewed through the ESPN+ app on all good smart platforms.

Subscription to EPSN+ costs just $9.99 per month or $12.99 per month as part of a triple threat with Disney+ and Hulu which represents an excellent deal for a tonne of sports and entertainment content.

Going to be outside the country at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch ESPN+ from abroad as if you were back at home in the States.

AUS: Coventry City vs Luton live stream

CAN: Coventry City vs Luton live stream

Those in Canada, Austria, Spain, Germany, Andorra, Italy, Spain, San Marino and Switzerland can catch the action on sports streaming service DAZN which offers fairly low monthly prices and lots of live sport.

The price will depend on your region but the service also promises access to many other sports including UFC, F1 and other domestic and continental football competitions. Well worth a try.

