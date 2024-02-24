Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream and how to watch the 2024 Carabao Cup final online and on TV

Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream

You can watch Chelsea vs Liverpool on Sky Sports in the UK and live stream the Carabao Cup final 2024 on ESPN Plus in the USA (from only $10.99/month). It's beIN Sports in Australia and New Zealand, and DAZN in Canada.

Chelsea vs Liverpool kicks off at 3pm GMT / 10am ET on Sunday 25th February, at Wembley. Make sure you know how to watch a Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream by following our guide below. Use a VPN to watch any stream, when abroad.

Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream: match preview

With the first (proper) silverware of the season up for grabs at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, Chelsea and Liverpool come to a repeat of the 2022 Carabao Cup Final in very different places.

Jurgen Klopp's harshest critics will say that his eight years at Anfield hasn't yielded enough trophies. Now, with only a few months left of his tenure, he has the opportunity to lead them to a quadruple. Sitting top of the Premier League and among the favorites to win the FA Cup and Europa League, his famous smile will light up Wembley Stadium if he sees captain Virgil van Dijk with his hands on that iconic three-handled cup on Sunday evening.

For Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea, the Carabao Cup has been a slither of light in an otherwise dark season. But a 1-1 draw at Manchester City last Saturday showed the kind of fight and quality that the Argentinian has been trying to prise out of his side, and he'll be trying to find ways of removing the memory of the 4-1 thrashing they suffered to Sunday's opponents last month as the team coach rolls into Wembley Way.

Despite finishing in a no-score draw, the final two years ago lives in the memory thanks to the penalty shoot-out that went all the way to the goalkeepers. Liverpool's reserve keeper Caoimhin Kelleher converted his with surprising cool, before watching Kepa Arrizabalaga sky his effort way over the bar. The Reds won the shoot-out 11-10 to lift the League Cup for a record ninth time.

USA: watch Chelsea vs Liverpool

The ESPN+ service is live streaming Chelsea vs Liverpool action from Wembley in the USA. The match starts at 10am ET / 7am PT on Sunday morning stateside.

ESPN+ carries a wealth of top sports content including MLB, NHL, MLS, Grand Slam tennis and Top Rank Boxing events, as well as FA Cup and EFL Cup soccer. You can subscribe to it on its own from $10.99 a month or as part of the Disney Bundle along with Hulu and Disney Plus for just a few dollars more.

Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream: ESPN+ (from $10.99)

Click through to buy your ESPN+ subscription and watch all ESPN+ sports event live streams from the USA. Arguably the best deal is the Disney Bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ all from just $14.99 per month.

Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream from anywhere in the world.

Here at What Hi-Fi? we rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the 2024 Carabao Cup. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the Carabao Cup live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you may think. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription.

How to use a VPN for Chelsea vs Liverpool

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Chelsea vs Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, you may wish to choose 'US' for ESPN Plus.

3. Then head over to ESPN Plus on your browser or device and enjoy the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream!

UK: Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream

Chelsea vs Liverpool will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in HD and on Main Event UHD in 4K HDR, with kick-off at 3pm GMT on Sunday.

That means you can also watch on your smartphone, tablet web browser or other streaming devices via Sky Go.

Not currently a Sky subscriber? Then take a look at the best Sky TV deals to watch this game and the rest of the massive range of events that Sky shows.

BT TV customers can also enjoy the game with the Big Sport package. While Virgin TV users will get this game with Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool with a Sky Sports subscription through one of Virgin Media’s sports packages.

And if you don't wish to commit to any of those plans, there's also the Now Sports Membership option that offer daily and monthly passes.

Canada: Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream

Specialist sports streaming service DAZN is the place to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in the 2024 EFL Cup Final. This game starts at 10am ET / 7am PT.

A DAZN subscription will currently set you back CA$29.99 a month or CA$199.99 a year.

Don't forget: Canadian nationals can live stream matches via DAZN when overseas with a VPN.

Australia & New Zealand: Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream

beIN Sports has the rights to show the 2024 EFL Cup Final Down Under. It starts at 2am AEDT / 4am NZT on the morning of Monday 26th February.

beIN Sports currently costs $14.99 per month or $149.99 a year.

Subscribers can also watch on beIN Sports Connect, allowing you to stream Chelsea vs Liverpool on your computer, mobile, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast or Samsung Smart TVs.

Away from Oz or NZ? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access your local live stream from overseas – without being blocked.

Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream kick-off times

Global Chelsea vs Liverpool kick-off times