Canelo vs Ryder live stream: how to watch free online, ringwalk time, TV channel, undercard

Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder will stream live on DAZN PPV in the US and Canada, as part of DAZN's regular monthly subscription in the UK, on Kayo Sports Main Event PPV in Australia, but it's all free for those in Mexico on Azteca 7! Full details on how to watch a Canelo vs Ryder live stream where you are just below, including global start times and head-to-head stats.

Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder live stream

What time does Canelo vs Ryder start? The main card starts at 12am BST / 7pm ET / 4pm PT today, Saturday, 6th May (9am AEST on Sunday in Australia). The Canelo vs Ryder ringwalks are expected at 3am BST / 10pm EDT / 7pm PDT / midday (Sunday) AEST.

Canelo vs Ryder live stream: expert analysis

Fight fans in Guadalajara, Mexico, have been waiting 12 long years for their hometown idol Canelo Alvarez (58–2–2 (39 KO)) to come back to where it all began and defend his undisputed world super middleweight belts. Finally, the pound-for-pound great is home and will meet British underdog John Ryder (32-5 (18 KO)) in what is set to be one of the biggest boxing events of 2023 so far.

The numbers surrounding Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's career are quite simply stunning. A debut at 15, the first man to unify the super middleweight division and now about to appear in his 23rd world championship fight. Indeed, it's nearly a decade since the Mexican hitman fought Floyd Mayweather Jr in the first of just two professional defeats. The only other came more recently, up at light heavyweight to the superb Russian Dmitry Bivol and since that surprise defeat, Alvarez has completed a trilogy of fights against eternal rival Gennady Golovkin to definitively settle that with two wins and a draw. The 32-year-old has already beaten British Matthew Hatton, Ryan Rhodes, Amir Khan, Liam Smith, Rocky Fielding, Callum Smith and Billy Joe Saunders in his career, with big wins against Caleb Plant, Daniel Jacobs and even Sergey Kovalev on his CV as a four-weight world champion. An expert counterpuncher with one of the best jabs in the game, Alavez weight of shot surprises many when they're finally put in front of him.

No one could accuse John Ryder of taking the easy route to his second world title fight. The 34-year-old from Islington had seemed destined to always be an undercard barnstormer who gave fans value for money in British title fights, but under the tutelage of Tony Sims is enjoying a late-career blossoming. When Ryder lost to Rocky Fielding for the British super middleweight title in 2017, it would've seemed impossible he would be fighting a pound-for-pound great inside six years, but he has rebuilt well and gained many plaudits in a controversial world title defeat to Callum Smith two years later. Proving he could live among elite through his excellent work up close, a superb defeat of Daniel Jacobs and then Zach Parker for the WBO interim belt put him in prime spot for Canelo. Ryder may be a massive underdog, but if he can avoid the Canelo jab and make the fight messy on the inside then who knows what could happen? A late Canelo stoppage seems most likely, but upsets have happened before.

Below, we've curated all the info for boxing fans looking for a Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder live stream in the UK, US, Australia, Mexico and beyond...

Free Canelo vs Ryder live stream

Great news, fight fans in Mexico. You can watch Canelo Alvarez's Guadalajara homecoming live and for free on local station Azteca 7 and via the channel's website (opens in new tab).

Are you a Mexican national and will be outside Mexico this weekend? Use a VPN to access the free Azteca 7 live stream without being geo-blocked.

Canelo vs Ryder free live stream on Azteca 7

If you're a Mexican national, sign up to Azteca 7 to enjoy the undisputed world super middleweight fight online for free.

USA: Watch an Canelo vs Ryder live stream

DAZN PPV has the rights to show the undisputed world super middleweight fight between Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder in the US and Canada. The cost is $74.99, which includes a month's DAZN subscription, or $54.99 for existing subscribers.

UK: Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder live stream

For fight fans in the UK, the big undisputed world super middleweight fight between Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder will be shown as part of the regular DAZN subscription.

Prices start from £9.99 a month and include access to countless other fight nights over the course of the year, plus classic bouts, exclusive documentaries and action from the Women's Champions League.

Remember, if you're travelling outside the UK this weekend, you'll need to use a VPN to access the DAZN live stream without being geo-blocked.

Watch a Canelo vs Ryder live stream in Australia

Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder tale of the tape

Name: Canelo Alvarez – John Ryder

Nationality: Mexican – British

Date of Birth: 18th July 1990 – 19th July 1988

Height: 5' 8'' – 5' 9"

Reach: 70.5" – 72"

Total Fights: 62 – 37

Record: 58-2-2 (39 KOs) – 32-5 (18 KOs)

Canelo vs Ryder live stream start time

Global Canelo vs Ryder estimated ringwalks:

UK: 3am (Sunday)

3am (Sunday) Central Europe: 4am (Sunday)

4am (Sunday) USA (EDT/PDT): 10pm / 7pm

10pm / 7pm Australia: midday AEST (Sunday)

midday AEST (Sunday) New Zealand: 2pm (Sunday)

Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder full card

Main card

Saul "Canelo Alvarez" vs. John Ryder; For Canelo's WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and WBO super middleweight titles

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Ronal Batista; For Martinez's WBC flyweight title

Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs. Steve Spark; For the WBA Inter-Continental super lightweight title

Nathan Devon Rodriguez vs. Alexander Mejia; Featherweight

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Ricards Bolotniks; Super middleweight

Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Argenis Espana; Super middlewight

Lawrence King vs. Elio German Rafael; Super welterweight

Johansen Alvarez Suarez vs. Johan Rodriguez Arreguin; Super featherweight

Abilkhan Amankul vs. Jesus Moroyoqui Palomares; Middleweight

Carlos Emiliano Rojo vs. Fabian Trejo Rivera; Super welterweight

Jesus Larios vs. Alejandro Curiel; Featherweight