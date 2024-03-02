Watch Brit Awards live stream 2024 – nominees, start time, TV channel

RAYE is tipped to dominate this year's Brit Awards after collecting a record seven nominations.

The 2024 Brit Awards will be broadcast on free-to-air ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday, 2nd March, at 8.30pm GMT (3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT in the US, and 7.30am AEDT on Sunday morning in Australia). If you're currently away from home, use a VPN to watch your usual coverage from anywhere in the world.

Brit Awards 2024 live stream: preview

Forty-seven years after their first Brit Awards nomination, the Rolling Stones are still at it, and share the bill with the likes of So You Think You Can Dance contestant-turned-pop megastar Tate McRae, TikTok-famous sampler PinkPantheress, and R&B singer-songwriter RAYE, who's up for a record seven awards on Saturday.

It's probably safe to assume that 90% of the lucky few at London's O2 Arena this weekend weren't even born when the likes of Mick Jagger and Keith Richards were establishing themselves as the greatest band of all time, so the reaction if they were to win the Best Rock/Alternative Act award would be worth tuning in for on its own.

RAYE and McRae will also be performing, along with six-time Brit Award winner Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue, Chase & Status, Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding, Becky Hill, Rema and Jungle.

Holding the fort are BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo, Love Island presenter Maya Jama, and TV personality Roman Kemp, whose father took home the Sony Award For Technical Excellence with Spandau Ballet at the 1984 Brit Awards.

In the UK, the 2024 Brit Awards are being shown on free-to-air ITV1 and its ITVX streaming service.

Again, you'll need to use a top-rated VPN to access ITVX when travelling outside the UK.

The ITVX streaming service is free to use if you live in the UK and is compatible with most smart devices. However, you need a valid TV Licence to stream live TV. The 2024 Brit Awards are set to start at 8.30pm GMT on Saturday, 2nd March. You can catch the buildup from the red carpet at 7.30pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Can I watch a Brit Awards live stream in the US, Canada or Australia?

Unfortunately, there's no US, Canadian or Australian broadcaster for the 2024 Brit Awards, even though previous editions have been live streamed internationally on BritBox.

Remember: Brits currently abroad can use a VPN to unblock their usual Brit Awards live stream from anywhere.

Brit Awards 2024 live stream start times and nominees

Global Brit Awards 2024 start times

UK: 8.30pm

8.30pm Central Europe: 9.30pm

9.30pm USA (ET/PT): 3.30pm / 12.30pm

3.30pm / 12.30pm Australia: 7.30am (Sunday)

7.30am (Sunday) New Zealand: 9.30am (Sunday)