Benavidez vs Caleb Plant live stream: how to watch WBC boxing online, ringwalk time, TV channel

Benavidez vs Caleb Plant live stream: fight preview

Modern boxing is dominated by vacuous bravado and highly processed "beefs", but the interim WBC super middleweight title fight between long-term adversaries and former division champions David Benavidez and Caleb Plant is the real deal.

Benavidez, the current holder of the belt, became the youngest champion in super middleweight history in 2017. Though he remains undefeated, the Mexican Monster has been stripped of the title twice, and it's no exaggeration to say that the trajectory of his career has shaped the entire division.

In a parallel universe, the 26-year-old might be the undisputed champion at 168lb rather than Canelo, who beat Plant in their unification bout in 2021 but is yet to face his compatriot in the ring.

If Benavidez gets the better of Plant at the MGM Grand, the blockbuster Canelo showdown that we've waited years for will finally, finally be on the cards.

That's exactly the kind of talk that Plant has had to put up with in the buildup to this fight, and the American needs no further motivation to shut his opponent, his entourage, and the entire boxing industry up.

Sweethands' 59% knockout ratio doesn't compare favourably with the 88% of Benavidez, but his knockout-of-the-year takedown of Anthony Dirrell in October shows that Plant still has plenty of ammunition in his armory.

The Benavidez vs Caleb Plant main card is due to start at 9pm ET on Saturday, 25th March, in Las Vegas, USA. That's 2am BST / 12pm AEDT on Sunday, 26th March. Below, we've curated all the info for boxing fans looking for a Benavidez vs Caleb Plant live stream in the UK, Canada, US, Australia and beyond...

Watch a Benavidez vs Caleb Plant live stream in the UK

One of the cheapest places to watch the Benavidez vs Caleb Plant fight is in the UK, where the PPV costs just US$12.99 (roughly £10.50) via Fite.TV (opens in new tab).

Going to be outside the UK this weekend? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the Fite live stream for that price without being blocked or charged a potentially higher fee.

(opens in new tab) Benavidez vs Caleb Plant PPV on Fite.TV (US$12.99) (opens in new tab)

Fite.TV is the place to watch Benavidez vs Caleb Plant in the UK, where the PPV costs US$12.99. If you're abroad at the moment, remember you'll need a VPN (opens in new tab) to get access to the UK's Fite.TV live stream.

Fite is also the place to watch Benavidez vs Caleb Plant in Canada, but at a much steeper cost of US$54.99 (roughly CA$75).

You can tune in via the Fite app on your smartphone or tablet, on Apple TV, Roku and Chromecast or from your preferred web browser.

Watch a Benavidez vs Caleb Plant live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Benavidez vs Plant live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Benavidez vs Caleb Plant live stream from anywhere in the world.

US: Benavidez vs Caleb Plant live stream

Benavidez vs Caleb Plant is a $74.99 pay-per-view in the US. You can order the fight from Showtime or watch it on Sling TV PPV (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Benavidez vs Caleb Plant via Sling $74.99 PPV (opens in new tab)

You can purchase the Benavidez vs Caleb Plant PPV through Sling ($74.99). Watch the fight live and then stick around to see what else this cable-cutting service has to offer.

If you're a Brit who happens to be in the US this weekend, there's no need to pay $74.99 to watch the big fight.

Watch a Benavidez vs Caleb Plant live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) Boxing fans in Australia can watch the Benavidez vs Caleb Plant for a one-off fee of $29.95 via Kayo Sports Main Event (opens in new tab). Though you don't need a Kayo Sports subscription to watch the fight, you can currently get a one-week Kayo Sports FREE trial (opens in new tab) for the streaming service, so you may as well fill your boots. There are no lock-in contracts for the streaming service and it gives you access to over 50 other sports events including the NRL, NFL, F1, NHL, MLB, as well as international cricket. Once the trial is up, the Basic plan costs just AU$30 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. There's also the entry-level One plan for AU$25 a month. The fight is set to begin at around 3pm AEDT on Sunday afternoon. For those wanting to watch home coverage of the big fight from overseas, a good boxing VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Benavidez vs Caleb Plant full card

Main card

David Benavidez (c) vs Caleb Plant – interim WBC super middleweight title

Jesus Ramos vs Joey Spencer – super lightweight

Chris Colbert vs Jose Valenzuela – lightweight

Cody Crowley vs Abel Ramos – welterweight

Kevin Gonzalez vs Jose Sanmartin – super bantamweight

Orestes Velasquez vs Marcelino Nicolas Lopez – super lightweight

Demler Zamora vs Jesus Abel Ibarra – super featherweight

Daniel Blancas vs Nicholas Molina – super middleweight

Dorian Mark Khan Jr. vs TBA – super featherweight

Robert Meriwether III vs Jesus Ramon Perez – super featherweight