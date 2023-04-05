Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream and how to watch the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg online

Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream Barcelona vs Real Madrid will be available for football fans in the USA to enjoy on ESPN+. You can also watch a Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream on BT Sport in the UK, but there are currently no live broadcasters in Australia. Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch your usual stream from anywhere if you happen to be abroad. Full details on how to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid online and on TV tonight just below.

What time is kick off? Barcelona vs Real Madrid kicks off at 8pm BST / 3pm EDT tonight, Wednesday 5th April 2023 at the Camp Bou, Barcelona.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream: match preview

Barcelona bring a 1-0 advantage to this Copa Del Rey semi-final second leg against Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

The old rivals met in Madrid a month ago for the first leg of this knockout tie, with a first-half own-goal from Real defender Éder Militão putting Barcelona in the driving seat. Despite restricting Xavi's side to just 36% possession – the lowest they'd had in 800 games – the closest the hosts came to scoring was through Karim Benzema, who thought he'd put his side ahead with a well-taken volley in the 12th minute, only for VAR to rule it out for offside. Rodrygo came close with a late long-range effort, but Barcelona held on to take their one-goal lead back to the Camp Nou.

Since then the pair have had a dry run for this second leg, with Barcelona also emerging victorious from a league tie two weeks later – but they left it late to snatch all three points. Another own-goal gave Real Madrid the lead this time, with Ronald Araujo deflecting a Vinícius Júnior cross into his own net after just nine minutes, but the hosts struck back through Sergi Roberto, before Franck Kessie pounced in stoppage time to secure a last-gasp win. Real Madrid trail Barcelona by 12 points in La Liga with just 11 games left to play, so there will be extra incentive here to stop them doing a domestic double.

US: watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid

In the US, ESPN+ has the TV rights to the Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream.

ESPN+ is a streaming-only service which carries a wealth of top sports content including MLB, NHL, MLS, boxing events and Grand Slam tennis as well as the Copa del Rey, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

You can subscribe to ESPN Plus on its own or as part of the great-value Disney Bundle along with Hulu ($12.99 a month).

You won't be able to watch your regular Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Copa del Rey. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Can you watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid in the UK?

Rights to show Barcelona vs Real Madrid, plus all Copa del Rey and UEFA club competitions in the UK belong to BT Sport. Barcelona vs Real Madrid will be on BT Sport 1 in HD.

BT Sport's long-term deal means you'll also be able to watch all of the Champions League and Europa League games. You can get BT Sport through BT TV, Sky TV (opens in new tab) and Virgin Media (opens in new tab) as well as through the BT Sport website and apps.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid in Australia?

Sadly Barcelona vs Real Madrid will not be televised in Australia.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream kick-off times

Global Barcelona vs Real Madrid kick-off times

UK: 8pm

8pm Central Europe: 9pm

9pm USA (EDT/PST): 3pm / 12pm

3pm / 12pm Australia: 5am (Friday)

5am (Friday) New Zealand: 7am (Friday)

All times 8pm GMT (UK time) unless otherwise stated

