How to watch Avatar: The Way of Water: live stream the big budget sequel wherever you are

Avatar: The Way of Water hits Disney+ on 7th June 2023 in the UK, US and Australia. In the US, it's also available to stream on Max from the same day.

Disney+ costs from £7.99 / $7.99 / AU$13.99 a month. And you can bundle Disney+ with Hulu in the US for $9.99 a month, or with OnePass in Australia to get free delivery from some of the country's biggest brands like Target and Catch.

US viewers can also sign up to Disney+ for $6.99 for the first three months. And in the UK you can pay a yearly subscription of £79.90 a year, which works out nearly £16 cheaper than the monthly sub. So there are plenty of ways to buy.

Avatar: The Way of Water live stream: preview

Avatar: The Way of Water is the sequel to 2009's Avatar, which was the highest-grossing film of all time. So expectations were high – and the budget even higher – for the follow-up.

It didn't disappoint. Critics loved the groundbreaking visual effects and technical achievements, though they were less keen on the running length. But guys, it's an epic! When you're spending north of $400 million on a movie, you want to get your money's worth.

And director James Cameron certainly did. It was the highest-grossing film of 2022, and the third of all time (behind the original and Avengers: Endgame).

The story follows a blue-skinned humanoid Na'vi named Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his family as they come under threat from humans and seek refuge with an underwater clan. And the effects are truly stunning, including underwater motion capture, which is a feat never before performed on film.

The cast also includes Zoe Saldaña (the only actress to have performed in all three of the highest-grossing films of all time), sci-fi legend Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet and Stephen Lang.

Avatar: The Way of Water has been available to buy digitally since March, but it's only available to stream from 7th June. You can watch Avatar: The Way of Water on Disney+.

US: watch Avatar: The Way of Water live stream

Avatar: The Way of Water is available on both Disney+ and Max (formerly known as HBO Max).

You have a number of options when it comes to a Disney+ subscription in the US. Pay $7.99 a month for its ad-supported plan or cut the commercials and pay $9.99 a month or $99.99 annually. You also have the option of its Disney+ bundles.

Max starts at $9.99 a month.

US: Avatar: The Way of Water on Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN bundle ($12.99 a month)

As well as Avatar, Disney+ is home to Star Wars, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Pixar, National Geographic, and of course, the entire Disney back catalogue. Hulu brings originals like The Handmaid's Tale, movies like Prey, and classics like Bob's Burgers, while ESPN covers all your sports needs.

Watch Avatar: The Way of Water trailer

Can I watch Avatar: The Way of Water in the UK?

UK: Avatar: The Way of Water on Disney+ (£7.99/mon)

You can watch Avatar: The Way of Water in the UK on Disney+ from 7th June – the exact same day as in the US and Australia. There's no free trial, but you can subscribe for a year and save 16 per cent.

Can I watch Avatar: The Way of Water in Australia?

You can! In Australia, Avatar: The Way of Water is on Disney+, just like in the UK and US, from 7th June.

Watch Avatar: The Way of Water in Canada

Avatar: The Way of Water is also available on Disney+ in Canada, where the service costs $11.99 a month or $119.99 for the year.