Argentina vs New Zealand live stream and how to watch the 2022 Rugby Championship for free, Round 1

Argentina vs New Zealand is available to watch live in New Zealand via Sky Sport, while in South Africa all the action will be broadcast on SuperSport. In Australia the game will be broadcast live on Stan Sport, and on Sky Sports in the UK. Rugby fans in the US can meanwhile watch this fixture live via dedicated streaming service FloRugby.

Kick off is at 4.10pm ART local time in Argentina on Saturday July 8, making it an 8.10pm BST start in the UK, 9.10pm SAST in South Africa and 3.10pm ET / 12:10pm PT in the US.

Full details on how to watch a Rugby Championship 2023 live stream today online and on TV are just below. Don't forget to use a VPN to tune into your usual stream from anywhere.

Argentina vs New Zealand Rugby Championship 2023: preview

New Zealand begin their campaign to retain their title with a trip to Mendoza, as they take on Argentina in this opening Rugby Championships 2023 fixture.

Despite winning last year's edition of the tournament, the All Blacks have looked some way short of their imperious best over the past 12 months, having suffered defeats to the likes of Ireland, France, South Africa, and their opponents today.

Critics have bemoaned the All Blacks often predicable play under of coach Ian Foster, but this match looks set to see some new NZ talent blooded, with Dallas McLeod, Emoni Narawa and Shaun Stevenson all in line to start.

Los Pumas have also been reliably inconsistent over the course of the past year, but having chalked up a statement win over New Zealand last November, Michael Cheika’s men will now be are looking to claim their first home win over Ian Foster’s side as they look to avoid once again ending this tournament with the wooden spoon.

Make sure you know how to watch an Argentina vs New Zealand Rugby Championship 2023 live stream from wherever you are with our guide below.

How to watch Argentina vs New Zealand: Live stream in Australia

Viewers in Australia can watch this match via Stan Sport, which will be showing every match of tournament ad-free, including all of the games not involving the Wallabies.

A subscription currently costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Currently away from Australia? Watch Stan Sport from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

If you've never used a VPN before, follow the step-by-step instructions below...

Watch an Argentina vs New Zealand 2023 live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now, you might not be able to watch the Rugby Championship 2023 as you would if you were at home, as the service will detect your location based on your IP address, and may automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) will help you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet and can set your device to appear as if it's anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

UK: Watch an Argentina vs New Zealand live stream 2023

Rugby Championship 2023 matches will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

Kick off for Argentina vs New Zealand in the UK is at fixture is at 8.10pm BST on Saturday. Just after the F1 British Grand Prix Qualifying.

Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in watching this game and plenty more live sport in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Rugby Championship 2023 live stream with a Now day pass or a monthly pass. Here is our pick of the best Now deals.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle, which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £43 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch the Rugby Championship 2023 with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app.

USA: Watch a Rugby Championship Argentina vs New Zealand live stream 2023

In the US, Rugby Championship 2023 matches including Argentina vs New Zealand will be available to watch via dedicated streaming service FloRugby. Subscription costs $30 a month or $150 a year.

Kick off for this game in the States is at 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm ET.

Not cheap, but you do get access to live streams of every Rugby Championship match, plus replays, results, team and athlete rankings and breaking news.

New Zealand: Watch an Argentina vs New Zealand live stream 2023

Sky Sport in New Zealand is the home the 2023 Rugby Championship for the Kiwis. You'll find all six games and three rounds of this years Rugby Championship there, including Argentina vs the All Blacks.

Kick off for Kiwis for this fixture is at 7.10am SAST.

If you don't already have Sky Sport as part of your TV package, you can subscribe to the Sky Sport Now streaming platform on a more temporary basis. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. There's also a 7-day free trial to use before you commit as well.

South Africa: Watch an Argentina vs New Zealand live stream 2023

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch the 2023 Rugby Championship in South Africa, with the network showing every game of the tournament, including Argentina vs New Zealand.

Kick off in South Africa for this fixture is at 9.10pm SAST.

Subscribers can also watch matches via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

2023 Rugby Championship fixtures

All times British Summer Time

Saturday 8th July

4.05pm: South Africa vs Australia (Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria)

8.10pm: Argentina vs New Zealand (Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, Mendoza)

Saturday 15th July

8.05am: New Zealand vs South Africa (Go Media Stadium, Auckland)

10.45am: Australia vs Argentina (CommBank Stadium, Parramatta)

Saturday 29th July

10.45am: Australia vs New Zealand (MCG, East Melbourne)

4.05pm: South Africa vs Argentina (Ellis Park Stadium, Johannesburg)

Saturday 5th August

3.35am: New Zealand vs Australia (Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin)

11.10pm: Argentina vs South Africa ( José Amalfitani Stadium, Buenos Aires)