Venezuela vs Canada live streams: how to watch Copa America 2024

The Venezuela vs Canada live stream pits two of the Copa America 2024's unexpected knockout stage qualifiiers against one another. La Vinotino topped their group, while the Maple Leafs finished runners-up with a solid defensive effort. Venezuela vs Canada kick-off is at 2am BST (Saturday 6th July) / 9pm ET (Friday 5th July).

Venezuela vs Canada live streams:

Venezuela have history on the horizon. La Vinotinto have reached the Copa America semi-finals only once in their history (in 2011) but Fernando Batista's side are in with a chance of making it two. Former Newcastle and West Brom forward Salomón Rondón scored in defeats of Mexico and Jamaica, after Eduardo Bello got the winner in their opening 2-1 defeat of Ecuador to top the group. Rondón and captain Tomás Rincón are the experienced heads in a team that's come from nowhere.

Canada may have scored only once in three group stage games, but in-demand Lille forward Jonathan David's winner against Peru was enough to put the Maple Leafs en route to the last eight in their tournament debut. A gutsy goalless draw with Chile was enough to seal the deal and Alphonso Davies will again be the star if they're to make it even further. Kamal Miller offers defensive leadership.

Venezuela vs Canada is FREE to watch on Canal 5 and Azteca 7 in Mexico. You can use a VPN to watch Copa America 2024 and Venezuela vs Canada live streams from anywhere, if you happen to be away.

Free Venezuela vs Canada 2024 live streams

You can watch Venezuela vs Canada for free on Canal 5 online and on Azteca 7 in Mexico.

Stuck outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

Watch Venezuela vs Canada live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Copa America 2024 live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Copa America 2024 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport.

Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's also 24/7 customer support.

Watch Venezuela vs Canada live streams 2024 in the US

Soccer fans in the US can watch Venezuela vs Canada live at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Fox Sports through FS1, which can be accessed through cable or cord-cutting services like Sling TV and Fubo. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Sling TV includes Fox and FS1 in select markets on its Blue package, with new customers getting their first month half price (and only $45 a month after that).

Fubo's base tier gets you well over 100 channels (including Fox, FS1, NBC and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. Prices start at $79.99 a month. Plus, there's a free trial of Fubo too.

Of course, Sling and Fubo are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend NordVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Venezuela vs Canada live stream in the UK

In the UK, the Copa America 2024 live streams, including Venezuela vs Canada, are being shown on Premier Sports, which used to be Viaplay.

To ensure you don't miss a second of the action, you'll need the Premier Sports Pack (which includes Premier Sports 1 & 2) and costs from £10.99 a month on a minimum 12-month term. It's £14.99 for the month-by-month option or £120 if you buy a full year up front.

It'll also cost you the prices above to add Premier Sports to your Sky TV package. For Virgin Media customers, prices start from £12.99 a month.

If you were a subscriber to the Total package on Viaplay, follow this link to find out how to migrate over to Premier Sports.

Of course, Premier Sports is only available within the United Kingdom so be sure to use a VPN if you're a UK subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend NordVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Venezuela vs Canada live stream in Canada

In Canada, you can watch every game of Copa America 2024, including Venezuela vs Canada, on TSN. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, log in with the details of your provider for access to a Copa America live stream.

If you don't have cable, a subscription to the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$8 per month or CA$80 each year.

Not in Canada right now? Remember to use a VPN if you're a Canadian subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend NordVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Venezuela vs Canada live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Venezuela vs Canada. The service costs $24.99 a month (or $6.99 for Optus mobile customers) with an Annual Plan priced at $199.

You can watch on mobile, tablet, TV, streaming devices, computer or games consoles and cancel anytime, with kick-off at 11am AEST on Saturday morning.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to access your local Copa America 2024 live stream from overseas – without being blocked.