UEFA Europa League live stream: watch Arsenal, Manchester United in 4K from anywhere

It’s Thursday and the nights are drawing in, which can only mean one thing — the UEFA Europa League group stage is back! For England, it’s Arsenal, Manchester United and Wolves flying the flag, with each of three having made at least one final appearance since this competition began as the UEFA Cup in 1971.

There are a whopping 48 clubs all playing for a place in the final, which takes place in Poland at the 41,620-seater Stadion Energa in Gdańsk on 27th May 2020.

In terms of Premier League clubs, both Arsenal and Manchester United are top seeds in their groups, while Wolves face a trickier task alongside Beşiktaş, Braga and Slovan Bratislava.

Matchday four presents the second of the midway home-and-away double headers, the results of which can drastically boost or harm your chances of making it out of the group and into the knockout round.

Wolves are looking good after an excellent result in Slovakia. A win at Molyneux against Slovan Bratislava would see the West Midlands side open up a very healthy five-point gap between them and third place and would very likely book passage to the knock-out stages. There'll be no Diogo Jota to chip in, though, after the forward's red card in the previous encounter.

It’s a similar situation for Manchester United, riding high at the top of Group L. Third-placed Partizan travel the long hop to Old Trafford knowing that if they couldn’t manage to score a goal in Belgrade, it’s going to be a big ask at the Theatre of Dreams. If AZ Alkmaar take all three against bottom side Astana, that might just wrap up the group.

Arsenal have already played in the one Wednesday fixture. The Gooners were inches from qualification until former Spurs youngster Marcus Edwards crossed for Duarte da Silva to scissor kick one home in time added on to force the draw. Should Eintracht Frankfurt beat Standard Liege in tonight’s game, though, it won’t matter and Arsenal will qualify with two group games still to play.

Group G is where it’s at for neutrals this evening. It’s a clash of Europa League titans with Rangers and Porto, both on four points, fighting for second spot and a place in the round of 32. It was honours even in Portugal at the last outing. Can a frosty Ibrox be what tips the scales in favour of the Scots? Steven Gerrard’s side have won five out of five in Europe at home this season. Who’d bet against him adding a sixth?

While Celtic have a tougher task as they head to Rome to take on Lazio, the Hoops can qualify in their early evening fixture with a win if Cluj avoid defeat at home to Rennes. Lazio could be without striker Ciro Immobile but Celtic have never managed a win in Italy before. Still, records are there to be broken.

There are no new rules for the group stage apart from the fact that VAR is in use throughout the competition. Should two teams be tied on points by the end of the group games, then they are separated according to the following criteria:

Points in head-to-head matches among tied teams

Goal difference in head-to-head matches among tied teams

Goals scored in head-to-head matches among tied teams

Away goals scored in head-to-head matches among tied teams

Goal difference in all group matches

Goals scored in all group matches

Wins in all group matches

Away wins in all group matches

Disciplinary points

UEFA club coefficient

Watch the Europa League live the UK

Rights to show the UEFA Europa League in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal to broadcast all matches from UEFA club competitions means you'll also be able to enjoy the Champions League. BT Sport also has the Bundesliga, which makes a subscription this season a very decent offer.

BT Sport for existing BT TV customers from just £6

New BT broadband and BT TV customers will gain access to the coverage free of charge, while it costs £10 each month for existing customers. Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £25 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing.

Lucky Virgin Media customers can enjoy the Ultra HD action, however. For prices and details, see the 4K section below.

However you subscribe to BT Sport, you will get access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app. That means you can watch games on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN.

Watch the Europa League live in 4K

BT Sport comes in 4K if you’re hooked up to the BT Sport Ultra HD channel, but you’ll need to be a BT TV and BT Super Fast Fibre broadband user to get it. Ultra HD is not available on the Sky TV platform.

The situation is better for Virgin Media customers, though. You can enjoy all five BT Sports channels including BT Sport Ultra HD on channel 555.

BT Sports Superfast Fibre 2 + Max 4K for £60.99 £54.99 per month

BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media for £18 per month

For 4K sports on BT TV, it’s a case of upgrading or purchasing the Max 4K package, which will cost you £20 a month to add to an existing BT subscription, or £54.99 for the full shebang if you’re a new customer starting from scratch.

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they're getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £57 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles.

Watch the Europa League live the USA

UEFA Europa League fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch some of the European football action free on Spanish language network Univision. The rest, you’ll have to pay for and the rights are shared out between Univision Deportes Network and Turner Sports.

Take a look at the schedules on their website to work how to follow your favourite team, and don’t forget to use a VPN if you’re watching from abroad.

Europa League fixtures

The games come thick and fast in the group stage, what with 48 teams involved from 26 national associations. Alongside Arsenal, Celtic, Manchester United, Rangers and Wolves, some of the other interesting teams to look out for include Sevilla, Basel, PSV, Porto, Roma and Lazio along with many more.

Here is our pick of the upcoming fixtures for the next couple of matchdays:

Matchday 4 (7th November)

Vitória SC vs Arsenal, 3.50pm GMT (Wednesday 6th November)

Standard Liège vs Eintracht Frankfurt, 5.55pm GMT

Lazio vs Celtic, 5.55pm GMT

Rangers vs Porto, 8.00pm GMT

Wolves vs Slovan Bratislava, 8.00pm GMT

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Roma, 8.00pm GMT

Manchester United vs Partizan Belgrade, 8.00pm GMT

Matchday 5 (28th November)

Astana vs Manchester United, 3.50 GMT

Braga vs Wolves, 5.55pm GMT

Feyenoord vs Rangers, 5.55pm GMT

Wolfsberg vs Borussia Monchengladbach, 5.55pm GMT

Celtic vs Rennes, 8pm GMT

Arsenal vs Eintracht Frankfurt, 8pm GMT

Sporting vs PSV, 8pm GMT