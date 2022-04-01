Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream: how to watch the Premier League online

Two of the Premier League's upwardly mobile teams face off on Sunday afternoon as Tottenham welcome Newcastle to North London. Harry Kane's return to goalscoring form has put Spurs firmly back in the Champions League mix after an underwhelming start to the season, while Eddie Howe's Magpies have won 19 points from the last 27 available. Entertainment is on the menu. Make sure you know how to watch a Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream wherever you are.

US soccer fans can watch a Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream, and many more Premier League matches, on USA Network with Sling TV or FuboTV. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in Canada can enjoy the game on DAZN while UK fans can watch on Sky.

Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream Date: Sunday 3rd April 2022 Kick off: 4:30pm BST / 11:30am ET Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London US stream: USA Network via Sling TV / FuboTV (free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free Canada stream: DAZN UK stream: Sky Sports / Now TV AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

Spurs have won five of their last seven games to take themselves to within three points of fourth-placed Arsenal, reigniting their hopes of a return to the Champions League after a two-season absence. Volcanic manager Antonio Conte has selected an unchanged XI for his past three league outings, the highly mobile front three of Kane, Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min have been hitting their marks with increasing regularity. Rodrigo Bentancur has added class to midfield, and Cristian Romero some gnarly aggression to the back line.

Newcastle may have lost their last two fixtures, to Chelsea and Everton, but Howe's work on the training pitch is reaping rewards as they look to finish the season on a high. The Magpies won six out of seven from late-January to mid-March – a run which has lifted them out of trouble. Central midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is now up to the speed of the Premier League, with fellow January new boy Dan Burn leading the back four with aplomb since his arrival. Kieran Trippier remains sidelined.

The match kicks off at 4:30pm GMT Sunday 3rd April. Follow our guide on how to watch a Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

US: Watch a Tottenham vs Newcastle free live stream

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream on USA Network which can be accessed through cable-cutting services Sling and FuboTV.

Sling currently has an offer where you can get the first month of its Sling TV Blue package for $25 ($10 off the usual monthly price). Meanwhile, you can watch a Tottenham vs Newcastle free live stream with the 7-day free trial of FuboTV . There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Tottenham vs Newcastle on Sling TV

Catch all the channels on the Sling TV Blue package, including Spurs vs Newcastle on the NBC Sports Network, with this offer. Get the first month of Sling Blue for $25 ($10 off the usual monthly price). It's then $35 each month after but there's no contract. Cancel at any time.

Watch a Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

UK: Watch Tottenham vs Newcastle in 4K HDR

Spurs vs Newcastle will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Spurs vs Newcastle live stream in HD with a Now TV day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now TV deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month.

Virgin Media customers are able to watch Spurs vs Newcastle with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Canada: Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream

The Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Spurs vs Newcastle – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada: Watch Tottenham vs Newcastle

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. It's $20 (CAD) a month. Cancel anytime.

Australia: Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22, including Tottenham vs Newcastle, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

