Today at Glastonbury 2024 – Friday, free live stream, line-up and set times

The cows are on holiday, the tents have been pitched and the wellies readied, which can only mean one thing: Worthy Farm is ready for the first day of Glastonbury 2024! It’s possible to watch the whole lot from the comfort of your sofa thanks to a free live stream of all the acts on all the main stages, and we’ve got the full line-up, set times, and everything else you need to know about how to watch Glastonbury 2024 below.

Friday’s line-up will see Dua Lipa, Idles, LCD Soundsystem and many more taking to the stage at Glastonbury 2024, but you don’t need to spend any time in a field to enjoy everything the festival has to offer. Here's how to bag yourself a live stream but, first, here's the skinny on Friday at Glastonbury 2024.

Today at Glastonbury 2024 – Friday

Dua Lipa’s 2017 performance at Glastonbury was so popular it had people spilling out the sides of the tent, but there will be no shortage of space for the mammoth crowd that’s expected to take in her headline slot on the Pyramid Stage tonight. Best of all, in a Glastonbury first, you can watch Dua Lipa at Glastonbury 2024 from anywhere in the world on the BBC's global free live stream.

She’ll be up against Idles on the Other Stage, Jungle over at West Holts, Jamie XX at Woodsies, and Fontaines D.C. up at The Park Stage, so there’s no shortage of stuff to tune into today.

Before that the original Sugababes line-up will take to the stage at West Holts, but there will be mass singalongs all over the place, with Dexys gracing The Park Stage, and former Beautiful South frontman Paul Heaton appearing on the Pyramid Stage.

Elsewhere across Worthy Farm there will be appearances from Squeeze, Bombay Bicycle Club, Squid, and Arlo Parks, so there’s plenty on to suit all tastes.

Glastonbury 2024 FREE live stream – Friday

As usual the BBC will be home to a bunch of free Glastonbury coverage this year, with all BBC channels and BBC iPlayer showing performances across the weekend. Five of the stages – Pyramid, Other, West Holts, Woodsies and The Park – will also have live streams via iPlayer, with acts on the main stage being shown in 4K.

BBC Radio 1, Radio 2, Radio 4, 6 Music and BBC Sounds will also have radio coverage, so there’s no need to miss out just because you can’t get yourself in front of a TV.

Select performances, including Dua Lipa's headline set, are available to watch for free internationally via the BBC website.

The Beeb’s full Glastonbury 2024 coverage is only available if you’re in the UK, but if you own a TV licence it’s still possible to tune into the action from abroad if you use a VPN, such as NordVPN, which is our current favourite. For more info on how to watch Glastonbury 2024 for free from around the world, you can read our full guide.

Line-up at Glastonbury 2024 – Friday

All times listed are local BST. To convert to ET take off five hours, and for AEST add nine hours.

FRIDAY 28th June

Pyramid Stage

Dua Lipa: 10pm - 11.45pm

LCD Soundsytem: 7.45pm - 9pm

PJ Harvey: 6pm - 7pm

Paul Heaton: 4.15pm - 5.15pm

Seventeen: 2.45pm - 3.45pm

Olivia Deane: 1.15pm - 2.15pm

Squeeze: 12pm - 12.45pm

Other Stage

Idles: 10.15pm - 11.30pm

D-Block Europe: 8.30pm - 9.30pm

Anne-Marie: 6.45pm - 7.45pm

Bombay Bicycle Club: 5.15pm - 6.15pm

Confidence Man: 3.45pm - 4.45pm

Headie One: 2.15pm - 3.15pm

The Snuts: 1pm - 1.45pm

Annie Mac: 11.30am - 12.30pm

West Holts Stage

Jungle: 10.15pm - 11.45pm

Heilung: 8.15pm - 9.30pm

Danny Brown: 6.30pm - 7.30pm

Sugababes: 4.55pm - 5.55pm

Noname: 3.30pm - 4.25pm

Squid: 2pm - 3pm

Asha Puthli: 12.30pm - 1:30pm

Sofia Kourtesis: 11am - 12pm

Woodsies

Jamie XX: 10.30pm - 11.45pm

Sampha: 9pm - 10pm

Declan McKenna: 7.30pm - 8.30pm

Arlo Parks: 6pm - 7pm

The Vaccines: 4.30pm - 5.30pm

Kenya Grace: 3.15pm - 4pm

Remi Wolf: 2pm - 2.45pm

Lambrini Girls: 12.45pm - 1.30pm

Voice of Baceprot: 11.30am - 12.15pm

The Park Stage

Fontaines D.C.: 11pm - 12.15am

King Krule: 9.15pm - 10.15pm

Aurora: 7.30pm - 8.30pm

Dexys: 6pm - 7pm

This Is the Kit: 4.30pm - 5.30pm

The Mary Wallopers: 3.15pm - 4pm

Barry Can't Swim: 2pm - 2.45pm

Moonchild Sanelly: 12.45pm - 1.30pm

Bishi performing Voice Piece for Soprano: 12.25pm - 12.40pm

Lynks: 11.30am - 12.10pm

Joe Wicks: 10am - 10.30pm

Friday's top picks for Glastonbury 2024

Dua Lipa will be the big draw tonight, but she follows LCD Soundsystem (7.45pm BST), whose unmistakable brand of dance-punk seems tailor made for big festival crowds, while PJ Harvey (6pm BST) will bring her theatrical, lyrical show to the same stage for an eclectic trio of first-day performances.

Noel Gallagher famously claimed that hip-hop had no place at Glastonbury, which is exactly the kind of narrow-minded opinion you’d expect from a man who’s had the same haircut since 1993, so do yourself a favour and tune into Danny Brown (6.30pm) on the West Holts stage. Like Eminem he hails from Detroit, but Brown’s often highly personal songs are dark in a very different way to Slim Shady’s.

And that's our pick for Friday at Glastonbury. Missed them? Don't worry, you can catch-up on-demand on iPlayer later.

Glastonbury weather – Friday 2024

It looks like perfect Glastonbury weather is forecast for Friday with a high temperature of 18º, so heat stroke shouldn't be a concern, although with a low of 10º festival goers will need to wrap up after dark. The chance of precipitation is in single digits, so the wellies can probably stay in the car.

If you're watching at home, don't forget to have a ready supply of snacks on hand.