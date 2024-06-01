How to watch Glastonbury live stream 2024 — TV channels, headliners, dates

With the countdown to the 2024 Glastonbury Festival now showing less than a month to go, the headliners have been announced and all that remains to be seen is who will turn up for secret gigs and how the weather forecast will pan out.

That's all well and good if you were among the 200,000 people who managed to get a ticket this year (and made your wallets £360 lighter), but if you're in the huge number that missed out then you can still take in the festival vibes and all that live music. Just follow our guide to watch free Glastonbury 2024 live streams and from wherever you are in the world.

Glastonbury 2024 preview

Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA and Shania Twain. The four names at the top of the 2024 Glastonbury Festival poster tell a story of how father-daughter organisers Michael and Emily Eavis have made history. With three out of the four female, it's a direct response to the anger and dismay at the all-male line-up last year.

Dua Lipa gets her turn on the Pyramid Stage first on Friday night, following LCD Soundsystem and double Mercury Prize winner PJ Harvey. The singer-cum-model-cum-actress-cum-podcaster is riding high after an appearance in film Argylle and release of her third studio album Radical Optimism.

Glasto veterans Coldplay top the bill on Saturday. Chris Martin and his band really made their name at the festival back in 2000, with a memorable performance of their first major hit Yellow. And they haven't looked back – this will be their record-breaking fifth headline appearance on the Pyramid.

If you haven't heard of SZA, then you soon will. The American artist combines elements of soul, R&B and hip hop to create a sound that has earned her two Platinum-selling albums and four Grammy Awards over a decade-long career. She'll have the benefit of a crowd whipped into a frenzy by the singalong country stylings of Shania Twain.

Don't impress you much? Well, with an estimated 3,000 plus acts, there truly is something for everybody at Glastonbury Festival. This year they include Little Simz, Janelle Monae, Keane, Paloma Faith, Cyndi Lauper, Idles, Justice, The National, Disclosure, Avril Lavigne, Faithless and many, many more.

As ever, the BBC is going all out on its Glastonbury coverage. Last year it showed music live and on-demand for more than 90 acts across in excess of 40 hours. It will all be available in 4K UHD, and – unlike the folk at Worthy Farm – you get a comfortable bed, hot shower and no queues for the loos to contend with.

One of the world's biggest music and arts festivals is just around the corner. So read on for all the information on how to watch Glastonbury 2024 from anywhere in the world.

Watch Glastonbury 2024 free live streams

(Image credit: Getty Images / Matt Cardy)

In the UK, the BBC iPlayer features hour upon hour of live Glastonbury Festival performances and backstage access available to watch free, on-demand and in full. Simply sign up with your email address and you're good to go!

UK citizen outside the UK? Use a VPN to watch Glastonbury 2024 free on BBC iPlayer from abroad while away from home.

We recommend NordVPN. Full instructions below.

Watch Glastonbury 2024 live streams from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have a BBC iPlayer account, you won't be able to access Glastonbury coverage on the platform when outside the UK. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet. There are lots of VPNs to choose from, but we think NordVPN is currently the very best VPN...

Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Give it a try. Get over 70% off with this deal

How to use a VPN to watch Glastonbury 2024 live online

Using a VPN to watch Glastonbury 2024 is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. To watch Glastonbury Festival, you would choose a 'UK' server to watch the BBC's coverage.

3. Head to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy the free Glastonbury 2024 live stream.

Watch Glastonbury 2024 in 4K HDR

The BBC has been showing Glastonbury Festival coverage in Ultra HD since 2022. As well as live, dozens of sets will be available to watch on-demand for 30 days after the event on BBC iPlayer.

Every set from the Pyramid Stage – including headline acts Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA – will be available to watch on iPlayer in 4K HDR on compatible devices.

Glastonbury 2024 headliners and line-up

Friday — DUA LIPA

Saturday — COLDPLAY

Sunday — SZA

Sunday legends slot — Shania Twain

(Image credit: Glastonbury)

Pyramid Stage

Dua Lipa

Coldplay

Sza

Shania Twain

Burna Boy

LCD Soundsystem

Little Simz

PJ Harvey

Cyndi Lauper

Michael Kiwanuka

Janelle Monáe

Seventeen

Paul Heaton

Keane

Paloma Faith

Olivia Dean

Ayra Starr

Other Stage

Idles

Disclosure

The National

D-Block Europe

The Streets

Two Door Cinema Club

Anne-Marie

Camila Cabello

Avril Lavigne

Bombay Bicycle Club

Bloc Party

The Last Dinner Party

Nothing But Thieves

Confidence Man

Headie One

West Holts

Jungle

Jessie Ware

Justice

Heilung

Masego

Nia Archives

Danny Brown

Black Pumas

Brittany Howard

Sugababes

Nitin Sawhney

Jordan Rakei

Asha Puthli

Noname

Corinne Bailey Rae

Steel Pulse

Squid

Sofia Kourtesis

Woodsies

Jamie XX

Gossip

James Blake

Sampha

Sleaford Mods

Romy

Declan McKenna

Yard Act

Arlo Parks

Alvvays

Fat White Family

Blondshell

Kenya Grace

Soccer Mommy

Remi Wolf

Mannequin Pussy

NewDad

High Vis

Kneecap

Park Stage

Fontaines D.C.

Peggy Gou

London Grammar

King Krule

Orbital

Ghetts

Aurora

The Breeders

Mount Kimbie

Dexys

Lankum

Baxter Dury

This Is The Kit

Arooj Aftab

Mdou Moctar

The Mary Wallopers

Otoboke Beaver

Barry Can’t Swim

Bar Italia

Full line-up on the official Glastonbury Festival website, including non-televised stages.