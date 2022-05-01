Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Judd Trump live stream and how to watch the 2022 World Snooker Championship final free online

Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Judd Trump – the blockbuster 2022 World Snooker Championship final we've all been dreaming of – breaks off this Sunday, 1st June. Will it be a seventh title for The Rocket, or a second for Judd Trump? UK fans can watch all four sessions free on BBC iPlayer. Away home? Make sure you know how to watch a Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Judd Trump free live stream from wherever you are.

The World Championship, now in its 46th year, is the jewel in snooker's crown. This year's tournament delivered an 11th maximum break and plenty of shocks, including China's Yan Bingtao knocking out reigning champion Mark Selby.

The Chinese Tiger didn't make it much further, though, and left the semi-finals to Judd Trump and 'The Class of 92' – Ronnie O'Sullivan, John Higgins and Mark J. Williams. Trump's semi-final with Williams was one of the best ever at the Crucible, leading to an incredible winner-takes-all final frame with tension as thick the marble in a church. Meanwhile O'Sullivan edged matchplay grinder John Higgins with some deft left-handed pots.

So, it's The Rocket vs The Ace In The Pack in a four-session, best-of-35 World Snooker final. Trump, a cue-sports prodigy who made a 147 maximum break aged 14, will be looking to add to his 2019 world title, while experienced campaigner O'Sullivan is targeting a record-equalling seventh world title.

The first session starts at 1pm BST on Sunday. The final session gets underway at 7pm BST on Monday. UK snooker fans can watch all four sessions free on BBC iPlayer. Read on to find out how to watch a free 2022 Masters live stream from where you are.

Watch a free O'Sullivan vs Judd Trump live stream

(Image credit: BBC)

In the UK, BBC iPlayer will stream every session of O'Sullivan vs Trump FREE of charge.

Simply sign up for a BBC account with an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA).

Of course, BBC iPlayer is ONLY available within the UK (and with a valid TV licence).

Outside the UK? Simply use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer from abroad.

Watch an O'Sullivan vs Trump live stream in Europe

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By Александр Спиридонов, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=58088648 (Cropped 16:9))

Eurosport holds the rights to stream the 2022 World Snooker Championship final across Europe. You can watch the coverage through the Eurosport Player for €6 a month.

UK snookers fans can watch free coverage of O'Sullivan vs Trump on BBC iPlayer.

Watch an O'Sullivan vs Trump live stream in the US

(Image credit: DAZN)

DAZN has the rights to stream the 2022 World Snooker Championship final in the USA, Canada and Brazil. DAZN is available online, through your browser, and via the DAZN app.

Subscription to DAZN costs $19.99 a month / $99.99 a year.

if you're a UK national, it's cheaper to access the free live stream on the BBC instead, by using a VPN.

Watch an O'Sullivan vs Trump live stream in China

China-based snooker fans can catch the 2022 World Snooker Championship final on CCTV-5.

Watch an O'Sullivan vs Trump live stream in Australia

Snookers fans in Australia can stream the 2022 World Snooker Championship final on Matchroom Live.

Subscription costs from AU$0.99 a day or AU$4.99 per month.

2022 World Snooker Championship final TV schedule

All times GMT

Sunday 1st June 2022:

Final (best of 35)

13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00 - BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

Monday 2nd June 2022:

Final (best of 35)

13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00 - BBC Two/BBC iPlayer