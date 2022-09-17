PSV vs Feyenoord live stream and how to watch the Eredivisie for free

The new Dutch football season may only be six games old, but the fixture computer has already dished up a mouthwatering early clash as PSV host Feyenoord in Eindhoven for third meets second in this top-class Eredivisie match-up. Make sure you know how to watch a PSV vs Feyenoord live stream from anywhere.

UK Eredivisie watchers can see the game for free by registering for an account with Mola (opens in new tab). Don't forget to subscribe to a VPN for Mola access (opens in new tab) if you're a UK fan traveling abroad.

PSV vs Feyenoord live stream Date: Sunday, 18th September Kick-off: 1.30pm BST / 8.30am EST Venue: Philips Stadion, Eindhoven FREE streams: Mola TV (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free (opens in new tab) US stream: ESPN Plus

Last season's Eredivisie runners-up, PSV have started 2022/23 with a point to prove after falling short to Ajax last term. Centre-forward Luuk de Jong is back for his second spell at a club he left in 2019, while Anwar El Ghazi is another summer arrival who joined from Aston Villa. The division's top scorers with a ludicrous 24 goals from six league games, PSV have won five and lost only to Twente and will be delighted to have kept hold of winger Cody Gakpo for this season.

Feyenoord have started the new season in even better domestic form, taking 16 points from 18 available to sit second in the Eredivisie. Brazilian Danilo – who joined from Ajax this summer – has five league goals already this term, while Quinten Timber has quietly impressed in midfield. Premier League fans will remember Alireza Jahanbakhsh, who spent three seasons at Brighton before rocking up at De Kuip in the summer of 2021.

Kick-off is at 1.30pm BST (8.30am EST) Sunday 18th September. Read on to find out on how to watch a PSV vs Feyenoord live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Watch a free PSV vs Feyenoord live stream in the UK

Good news, Eredivisie football fans in the UK. You can watch PSV vs Feyenoord by tuning into Mola TV (opens in new tab), who have the streaming rights to show the Dutch top flight for the 2022/23 season. And best of all, it's free!

All you need to do to tune into PSV vs Feyenoord is to sign up via the Mola website (opens in new tab) or the Mola TV app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play. Then get streaming the best action Dutch football has to offer. Travelling away from the UK at the moment?

Use a VPN to watch a PSV vs Feyenoord live stream on Mola from abroad. (opens in new tab)

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

Watch a PSV vs Feyenoord live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant PSV v Feyenoord live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for PSV vs Feyenoord

Using a VPN is incredibly simple for tuning into Mola while away.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For PSV v Feyenoord, you may wish to choose 'UK' for Mola.

3. Then head over to Mola on your browser or device and enjoy the PSV v Feyenoord live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

US: PSV vs Feyenoord live stream

(Image credit: ESPN+)

Eredivisie football fans in the US can watch a PSV v Feyenoord live stream on ESPN Plus.

The service is home to Eredivisie football for the 2022/23 season along with FA Cup, Carabao Cup action, football from around the world and a host of other sports. It costs $6.99 per month and there are no long contracts. You can cancel at any time.

Of course, ESPN Plus is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Canada and Australia: Watch a PSV vs Feyenoord live stream

Sadly, PSV v Feyenoord will not be televised in the Australia or Canada.

Stuck abroad in Oz or Canada at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your regular PSV vs Feyenoord live stream provider without being blocked.