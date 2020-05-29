Premier League Restart: How to watch the EPL football for free and in 4K

The Premier League restart and EPL football is set for a return on Wednesday 17th June. It begins with a mid-week round of two fixtures before a first full round at the weekend on the 19th June. While the games will be behind closed doors, the bright silver lining is that all of them will be televised on Sky, BT Sport, Amazon Prime and the BBC and many for free. Below you'll find all the information on how to watch the Premier League restart for free wherever you are.

Of the 92 games remaining, BT Sport will broadcast 20, Sky Sport will show 64 (39 exclusive, 25 free to air on Pick) and the BBC will have four. Amazon Prime details to follow. While kick-off times for each fixture have yet to be finalised, no two matches will be played at the same time, meaning that Premier League diehards will be able to binge away the remainder of lockdown.

The action kicks off with Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal on 17th June. Should City lose to the Gunners, Liverpool could take the title at the weekend with a win against auld enemy Everton, but the football's not done there. There are still the very sizeable matters of relegation and European spots to be decided.

Which teams have used the time to regroup? Will Spurs have solidified? Will Wolves now have the squad depth to push for the Champions League? Will United hold them off and, can indeed, a previously faltering Leicester City now hang on?

And just what about the mayhem at the foot of the table? A win for Villa on 17th June would put the five clubs between 15th-19th all within two points of each other at most. Pick two teams for relegation out of that lot! And Norwich aren't done and dusted yet. There is no better moment for young coach Daniel Farke to really show just how good he is.

It's all heading for an unmissable season in the Premier League. And whether you want to watch online, on TV, on your smartphone or tablet, or to listen on the radio, whether you're after live football or just the goals and highlights – we've got you covered.

Premier League restart kick-off times

The Premier League restart kick-offs will be staggered so that no two matches will be played at the same time. While the specific times for each game have not yet been set, the times slots are as follows:

Weekend

Friday - 8pm

Saturday - 12.30pm, 3pm, 5.30pm, 8pm

Sunday - 12pm, 2pm, 4.30pm, 7pm

Monday - 8pm

Midweek

Tuesday - 6pm, 8pm

Wednesday - 6pm, 8pm

Thursday - 6pm, 8pm

Watch live Premier League restart matches for free in the UK

There are 92 games left of the Premier League season. Sky Sports has the rights to most with 64 games but, of those, only 39 are exclusive and 25 will be free to air on Pick (Freeview channel 11, Virgin Media channel 165, Freesat channel 164).

There will also be four free games on the BBC available for everyone to watch. Make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're stuck abroad.

BT Sport has 20 games and Amazon Prime has rights to air some of the remaining Premier League fixtures although the numbers have yet to be confirmed.

Virgin Media customers will be able to watch the football for free when available and by subscribing to BT Sport, Amazon Prime and Sky Sport as desired. There have been no announcements yet but it seems highly likely that the exclusive Sky Sport fixtures will also be available on Sky's pay-per-view Now TV platform.

Watch live Premier League restart matches for free from abroad using a VPN

Even if you've paid for access to one of the Premier League packages above, trying to access streams from outside that territory, if you're stuck abroad, is a problem. These services know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a national of one of these countries.

So, you’ll need a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to help you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

VPNs are as useful for banking as they are at trying to watch video content or access websites that people in your location are not supposed to do. So, whether you want to watch live football, enjoy another country’s Netflix library or just keep your browsing data private, then they’re well worth considering.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service and would recommend the following:

- ExpressVPN

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets.

- NordVPN

Which comes in at as little as £2.29 per month and features 24/7 assistance

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show live Premier League football here.

Watch live Premier League restart matches in the USA

Premier League restart rights in the US belong to NBC, CNBC and NBCSN.

Previously NBC Sports sold Premier League Matchday passes at $39.99, while the full package – including on-demand replays of all 380 fixtures from 9pm ET, as well as a host of extra programming – was $64.99. Expect cut-price deals to be announced for the remaining 92 games.

NBC Sports is available on a number of platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV, both of which offer free trials. Well worth trying them out and catching a free week of games at the same time.

If you're more interested in watching football online, there are a number of avenues to explore.

The BT Sport app (Android, iOS and Windows 10) features live streaming and On Demand content, and you can watch all of BT Sport online. An active BT Sport subscription and a BT ID is required. BT TV customers can also stream via Chromecast from their TV to a mobile device

For Sky games, the Sky Go app is available at no extra cost to Sky customers. Matches can be streamed through compatible Android, iOS and Kindle Fire devices as long as you subscribe to the relevant package.

For those who don't want a Sky subscription, there's Now TV, which offers a Sky Sports Day Pass (£8.99), Week Pass (£14.99) and Month Pass (£33.99 per month). A 10-month season ticket is priced at £199.

The Now TV app is available on the Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3 and PlayStation 4 game consoles. It's also available on YouView, Roku boxes and its streaming stick, EE TV and Apple TV, LG Smart TVs and Blu-ray players, and Google Chromecast.

Alternatively, you can invest in the Now TV Smart box, which is compatible with Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Watch Premier League on mobile

EE pay-monthly customers with a 4G handset, tablet or SIM-only phone plan can get BT Sport free for three months, then either cancel or pay £15 per month to continue. Customers are also able to cast to a TV, and any data used while watching will be covered in the plan.

The app is available on Android, iOS and Windows 10 devices, though not all features are currently available on the Windows app.

Vodafone offers Sky Sports Mobile TV when you buy a Red Entertainment plan, which gives those on eligible 24-month contracts and 12-month SIM only deals the option to subscribe to Sky Sports Mobile TV (or Now TV or Spotify) at no additional cost.

It's available on iPhone and selected Android devices. Once the term finishes, you'll have to pay £5.99 per month for the package.

Sky's coverage consists of Sky Go and Sky Sports for iPad apps. The apps allows subscribers to stream the Sky Sports channels to their iPad, and Sky also offers interactive experiences.

There's also the Live Football Score Centre app, which keeps track of all the latest scores and news, as well as match highlights. A new deal gives Sky access to clips of all 380 matches.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being heard over the season.

The Beeb won four of the seven available packages, giving them first pick of Saturday 3pm kick-offs, both Sunday games and a selection on Friday, Saturday and Monday evenings.

And you don't have to own a radio to listen to 5 Live. It can be heard on the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. Its current deal comprises exclusive rights to Saturday lunch and tea-time kick-offs, as well as gaining second pick from any game with a traditional Saturday 3pm kick-off.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match of the Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match of the Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match of the Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match of the Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match of the Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match of the Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

Premier League fixtures

All fixture times are TBC.

Matchweek 29

Wednesday 17th June

Manchester City vs Arsenal

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United

Matchweek 30

19th-22nd June

Watford vs Leicester

Bournemouth vs Palace

Brighton vs Arsenal

Man City vs Burnley

Newcastle vs Sheffield United

Norwich vs Southampton

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

West Ham vs Wolves

Tottenham vs Man Utd

Everton vs Liverpool

Matchweek 31

Tottenham vs West Ham

Burnley vs Watford

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Wolves vs Bournemouth

Matchweek 32

Aston Villa vs Wolves

Arsenal vs Norwich

Bournemouth vs Newcastle

Brighton vs Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

Watford vs Southampton

Sheffield United vs Tottenham

West Ham vs Chelsea

Man City vs Liverpool

Everton vs Leicester

Kick-off is here…

Phew. Got all that? You'll be able to keep up with Premier League football on TV, online, on your mobile or on the radio, wherever you are.

And even if you miss live matches, you can catch up later. With Twitter gaining access to Premier League clips and Sky's near-live football clips, you won't miss a single piece of action from the 2019/20 Premier League season.