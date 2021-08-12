Premier League 2021/22 live stream: what TV channel, how to watch the football online

The 2021/22 Premier League season gets underway this Friday, 13th August, with 20 teams including newly-promoted Brentford FC vying for Champions League places. Drama, disappointment, capacity crowds – the 30th season of the Premier League is going to be unmissable so make sure you know how to watch a cheap Premier League 2021/22 live stream from anywhere.

US soccer fans can stream the majority of Premier League games via Peacock TV for just $4.99 a month. (Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US citizen stuck away from home). Meanwhile, Canadian fans can watch every game live on DAZN with a 30-day free trial. Premier League matches in the UK will be split across Sky Sports (128 games), BT Sport (52 games) and Amazon Prime (20 games).

Premier League 2021/22 live stream Date: 13th Aug 2021 – 22 May 2022 Opening match: Brentford vs Arsenal Kick off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET US stream: Peacock TV ($5/month)| Sling TV Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free UK stream: Now (£10/month) AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

So, just 82 days after Manchester City were crowned champions, the 2021/22 Premier League is back. As ever, the top seventeen teams from the previous season and the three teams promoted from the Championship will compete for the top English honours.

Fans will be treated to 380 matches. Kick-offs are 3pm BST for Saturdays and bank holidays. The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on 31st August. The Premier League 2021/21 concludes on 22nd May 2022, with all 10 games kicking off simultaneously.

Pep Guardiola's reigning champions are hot favourites, having secured the talents of Jack Grealish, the Premier League's first £100million player, but securing a fourth league title in five years won't be easy.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have strengthened their squad, Spurs are ready to bounce back from a uninspiring 2020/21 season and 13-time Premier League Champions Manchester United are always hungry for more. Meanwhile, Arsenal will be counting on youngsters like Bukayo Saka to lift them into the Champions League spots.

This season's promoted teams are Watford, Norwich City (back after a year's absence) and Brentford (back in the big time after a 74-year absence). Thomas Frank led the Bees to the top-flight by defeating Swansea in the play-offs, with Ivan Toney’s 33 league goals proving crucial to Brentford's success.

There are new VAR rules, too. Accidental handball will no longer be penalised in the build-up to a goal, offsides will be measured from the bottom of the armpit and there will be no penalties for "slight contact" in the box.

Put simply, 2021/22 is going to be an unmissable season of Premier League action, and that's before you even look at the player and manager dramas. Follow our guide to watch a Premier League 2021/22 live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone from wherever you are...

Watch a Premier League 2021/22 live stream for free

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Good news: NBCUniversal has announced it will be moving Premier League coverage previously available on NBC Sports Gold’s Premier League Pass to Peacock Premium this year.

As a result, footie fans can stream all the Premier League 2021/22 games available in the States on Peacock Premium for just $5 a month. Score! Better yet, new subscribers get a free 7-day trial.

Of course, Peacock is only available within the US so be sure to use a VPN if you're stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Peacock Premium: Get your free 7-day trial now Peacock Premium: Get your free 7-day trial now

Watch a host of live Premier League games with NBC's streaming service. Subscription to the ad-supported version is just $5 a month thereafter and you can cancel anytime.

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime UK has secured the rights to 20 games this season. If you're not already a Prime member, you can use this 30-day free trial to watch for free. There's no contract and you can cancel anytime. Again, make sure you've got a VPN handy if you're stuck outside the UK.

Amazon Prime: Free 30-day trial w/Premier League football Amazon Prime: Free 30-day trial w/Premier League football

Access selected Premier League football games for the coming season with a 30-day Amazon Prime trial. Prime membership includes next-day delivery, exclusive deal access and Prime Video membership too.

Watch live 2020/21 Premier League matches for free from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Premier League 2021/22 rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

Canada: Premier League 2020/21 live stream on DAZN

Footy fans in Canada can watch every Premier League game live on the DAZN streaming service. Subscription costs $20 a month or $150 a year. Better yet, DAZN Canada offers a 30-day free trial. As long as you've not already used a free trial, you can watch an entire month of Premier League action for free!

DAZN Canada: Get your 30-day free trial now DAZN Canada: Get your 30-day free trial now

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. Try it free for 30 days. It's $20 a month thereafter. Cancel anytime.

Sadly the DAZN free trial isn't available to those outside Canada. If you are a DAZN customer but travelling abroad, you'll need to use a VPN to make sure you can access the DAZN Premier League live stream wherever you are.

USA: Premier League 2021/22 live stream

Soccer fans Stateside can watch all 380 games of the 2021/22 Premier League season on the NBC Sports network. Games will be split between NBC, NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), CNBC and Peacock Premium (new users get a free 7-day trial).

Want to see every minute of every game without buying an expensive cable package? Cable replacement service Sling TV carries NBC, NBC Sports Network and CNBC. You'll need the Sling Blue package, which is on special offer right now. You get your first month for just $10 (saving you $25). Sling Blue is $35 a month thereafter and you can cancel any time.

Of course, Sling TV is only available within the United States. So if you're away from home, you'll need to use a VPN to access the service without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-days money-back guarantee.

Sling TV: Watch all 380 games with Sling TV – $10 initial offer Sling TV: Watch all 380 games with Sling TV – $10 initial offer

Catch every Premier League 2021/22 match with the Sling TV Blue package, with this superb offer. Grab a month-long trial of Sling for just $10 for the first month. It's then $35 each month after but there's no contract, so you can cancel at any time.

Another good option is Fubo TV. The respected streaming service carries NBC and NBC Sports Network. At $65 a month it's not cheap but you do get access to almost every premium channel you can think of, including a huge amount of live sports.

UK: watch a Premier League 2021/22 live stream

As ever, football fans in the UK can't watch all 380 games live. Instead, some 200 games will be aired live across three platforms: Sky Sports (128 games), BT Sport (52 games) and Amazon Prime (20 games).

Sky Sports has the lion's share but even without a Sky subscription, fans can stream all 128 Sky Premier League games with a Now day pass (£10) or monthly pass (£34). Just make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're stuck abroad.

Now Sky Sports Pass Buy now from £9.99/month Now Sky Sports Pass Buy now from £9.99/month

Watch the majority of this season's Premier League 2021/22 games with Now Sports pass. For smart TV access, use a Day Pass (£9.99) or Month Pass (£33.99). Add the Boost Pass for £3/month to get full 1080p HD, 5.1 Dolby surround sound and watch on three screens at once.

Over on BT Sport, you can watch 52 games. Already have BT TV and BT broadband? You can add BT Sport to your package for only £15 a month (plus a £20 joining fee). But just like Sky, BT offers non-subscribers a contract-free alternative.

The BT Sport Monthly Pass costs just £25 a month and gets you instant access to all of BT's sports channels, so you can live stream Premier League football, UFC, rugby and more. You don't have to be a BT broadband customer, either.

BT Sport Monthly Pass: Premier League football for only £25 BT Sport Monthly Pass: Premier League football for only £25

Full access to all the BT Sport channels for one month, for one fee; anyone in the UK can enjoy the English Premier League, Champions League and more through the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles, Chromecast or through the BT Sport website. No contract, no fuss.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch the football when available and by subscribing to BT Sport, Amazon Prime and Sky Sport as desired. Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Australia: watch a Premier League 2021/22 live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport provides live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month. The service also serves up live Champions League football, so it's a great option for footie fans.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Optus Sport 6-month pass for AU$68 (£39/$53) Optus Sport 6-month pass for AU$68 (£39/$53)

Watch a Premier League 2021/22 live stream, as well as Champions and Europa League football, exclusive sports documentaries and more on streaming service Optus Sport. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console. Cancel anytime.

Watch the Premier League 2021/22 in 4K HDR

Sky will broadcast over 100 Premier League matches live in HDR this season, kicking off with the first fixture – Brentford vs Arsenal – on Friday 13th August.

To enjoy Sky Q's HDR Premier League coverage, you will need a Sky Sports or Sky Sports Football subscription (here's today's best Sky TV deals). You can join the action in HDR by pressing the red button during the game.

Watch the 2021/22 Premier League on mobile

(Image credit: EE)

EE pay-monthly customers with a 4G handset, tablet or SIM-only phone plan can get BT Sport free for three months, then either cancel or pay £15 per month to continue. Customers are also able to cast to a TV, and any data used while watching will be covered in the plan.

The app is available on Android, iOS and Windows 10 devices, though not all features are currently available on the Windows app.

Vodafone offers Sky Sports Mobile TV when you buy a Red Entertainment plan, which gives those on eligible 24-month contracts and 12-month SIM-only deals the option to subscribe to Sky Sports Mobile TV (or Now TV or Spotify) at no additional cost.

It's available on iPhone and selected Android devices. Once the term finishes, you'll have to pay £5.99 per month for the package.

Sky's coverage consists of Sky Go and Sky Sports for iPad apps. The apps allow subscribers to stream the Sky Sports channels to their iPad, and Sky also offers interactive experiences.

There's also the Live Football Score Centre app, which keeps track of all the latest scores and news, as well as match highlights. A new deal gives Sky access to clips of all 380 matches.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being heard over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays and Mondays, as well as two Sunday time slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played from 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match Of The Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match of the Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match of the Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2020/21 Premier League fixtures

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Friday 13th August

Brentford vs Arsenal - 3:00 pm EST on NBCSN / 8:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Saturday 14th August

Manchester United vs Leeds - 7:30 am EST on NBCSN / 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport 1 HD & BT Sport Ultimate

Burnley vs Brighton - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST

Everton vs Southampton - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST

Leicester City vs Wolves - 10:00 am EST on NBCSN / 3:00 pm BST

Watford vs Aston Villa - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium/ 3:00 pm BST

Norwich City vs Liverpool - 12:30 pm EST on NBC / 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Sunday 15th August

Newcastle United vs West Ham - 9:00 am EST on NBCSN / 2:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City - 11:30 am EST on NBCSN / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Saturday 21th August

Liverpool vs Burnley - 7:30 am EST on Peacock Premium / 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport 1 HD & BT Sport Ultimate

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United - 10:00 am EST on CNBC / 3:00 pm BST

Crystal Palace vs Brentford - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST

Leeds vs Everton - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST

Manchester City vs Norwich - 10:00 am EST on NBCSN / 3:00 pm BST

Brighton vs Watford - 12:30 pm EST on NBC/ 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Sunday 22th August

Southampton vs Manchester United - 9:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 2:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur - 9:00 am EST on NBCSN / 2:00 pm BST

Arsenal vs Chelsea - 11:30 am EST on NBCSN / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Monday 23th August

West Ham vs Leicester City - 3:00 pm EST on NBCSN / 8:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Saturday 28th August

Manchester City vs Arsenal - 7:30 am EST on Peacock Premium / 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport

Aston Villa vs Brentford - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST

Brighton vs Everton - 10:00 am EST on NBCSN / 3:00 pm BST

Newcastle United vs Southampton - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST

Norwich vs Leicester City - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST

West Ham vs Crystal Palace - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST

Liverpool vs Chelsea - 12:30 pm EST on NBC / 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Sunday 29th August

Burnley vs Leeds - 9:00 am EST on NBCSN / 2:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford - 9:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 2:00 pm BST

Wolves vs Manchester United - 11:30 am EST / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Saturday 11th September

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Spurs - 7:30 am EST / 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport

Arsenal vs Norwich - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Brentford vs Brighton - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Leicester City vs Manchester City - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Manchester United vs Newcastle United - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Southampton vs West Ham - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Watford vs Wolves - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Chelsea vs Aston Villa - 12:30 pm EST / 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Sunday 12th September

Leeds vs Liverpool - 11:30 am EST / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Monday 13th September

Everton vs Burnley - 3:00 pm EST / 8:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Friday 17th September

Newcastle United vs Leeds - 3:00 pm EST / 8:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Saturday 18th September

Wolves vs Brentford - 7:30 am EST / 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport

Burnley vs Arsenal - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Manchester City vs Southampton - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Norwich vs Watford - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Aston Villa vs Everton - 12:30 pm EST / 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Sunday 19th September

Brighton vs Leicester City - 9:00 am EST / 2:00 pm BST

West Ham vs Manchester United - 9:00 am EST / 2:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea - 11:30 am EST / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Saturday 25th September

Chelsea vs Manchester City - 7:30 am EST / 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport

Everton vs Norwich - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Leeds vs West Ham - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Leicester City vs Burnley - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Manchester United vs Aston Villa - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Watford vs Newcastle United - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Brentford vs Liverpool - 12:30 pm EST / 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Sunday 26th September

Southampton vs Wolves - 9:00 am EST / 2:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur - 11:30 am EST / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Monday 27th September

Crystal Palace vs Brighton - 3:00 pm EST / 8:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

