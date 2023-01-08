Oxford United vs Arsenal live stream and how to watch the FA Cup third round

Swipe to scroll horizontally Oxford United vs Arsenal live stream ExpressVPN to watch any stream US: ESPN+ UK: ITVX (FREE) AUS: Paramount Plus

Oxford United vs Arsenal live stream: match preview

Top of the pyramid leaders Arsenal visit Oxford United on Monday night in a game that could be remembered for years to come at the Kassam Stadium. The two sides last met in 2003, with the Gunners winning 2-0. Can the League One club get their FA Cup revenge 19 years later? Make sure you know how to watch an Oxford United vs Arsenal live stream from anywhere.

Arsenal have shocked everyone by maintaining their early form into the second part of the season – and with a first Premier League title in their sights since the 'Invincibles' went unbeaten in 03/04, the FA Cup could be seen as an unwanted distraction for Mikel Arteta's young side. Winning is a good habit to get into, though, and with high-flying Newcastle holding the Gunners to a goalless draw at the Emirates on Tuesday night – just the third time they'd dropped points in the league all season – they'll want to taste victory again here.

Oxford come into this game off the back of a 1-0 home defeat to Exeter City – the team they beat in order to set up this glamour tie against the Gunners. The U's put four past the Grecians on that day back in November, but they've struggled to dispatch teams so far this season, finding themselves in 14th place in League One after finishing just outside the play-offs last term. Their best ever FA Cup run ended with a quarter-final appearance back in 1964, but a win here would give Karl Robinson's side the confidence to think they can beat anyone.

Oxford United vs Arsenal kicks off at 8pm GMT / 3pm EST at the Kassam Stadium, Oxford, on Monday 9th January. Make sure you know how to watch an Oxford United vs Arsenal live stream from anywhere in the world.

Oxford United vs Arsenal live stream

You can watch the Oxford United vs Arsenal live stream for free on ITV 1. It's also available to watch online for free in HD on ITVX (opens in new tab) (STV in Scotland (opens in new tab)).

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the FA Cup online for free on ITVX. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch ITVX from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch Oxford United vs Arsenal live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Oxford United vs Arsenal live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Oxford United vs Arsenal live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the FA Cup. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the FA Cup live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for Oxford United vs Arsenal live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Oxford United vs Arsenal in the FA Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Then head over to ITVX (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Oxford United vs Arsenal live stream!

USA soccer stream: watch Oxford United vs Arsenal

In the USA, ESPN+ has the TV rights to the Oxford United vs Arsenal live stream. ESPN+ is a streaming-only service carries a wealth of top sports content including MLB, NHL, MLS, Top Rank Boxing events and Grand Slam tennis as well as FA Cup soccer. You can subscribe to it on its own or as part of the Disney Bundle along with Hulu and Disney Plus.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch the FA Cup free (opens in new tab) on ITVX.

(opens in new tab) Oxford United vs Arsenal live stream on ESPN+ ($9.99) (opens in new tab)

Click through to buy your ESPN+ subscription and watch all ESPN+ sports events live streams fro the US, UK, Australia and elsewhere. Arguably the best deal is the Disney Bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ all for just $13.99 per month (ad-supported) or $19.99 (ad-free).

Watch Oxford United vs Arsenal live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch an Oxford United vs Arsenal live stream on Paramount Plus as well as the rest of the FA Cup games this season.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your Oxford United vs Arsenal live stream on Paramount Plus without being geo-blocked.

(opens in new tab) Oxford United vs Arsenal live stream Paramount+ 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

Stream the FA Cup third round, plus tonnes of TV boxsets and classic movies, with this Paramount+ free trial. Subscription costs AU$8.99 a month thereafter. Cancel anytime.

Oxford United vs Arsenal live stream kick-off times

Global Oxford United vs Arsenal kick-off times, Monday 9th January:

UK: 8pm

8pm Central Europe: 9pm

9pm USA (EDT/PST): 3pm / 12pm

3pm / 12pm Australia: 7am (Tuesday)

7am (Tuesday) New Zealand: 9am (Tuesday)

All times 3pm GMT (UK time) unless otherwise stated

Fri 6 January

Manchester United v Everton - 8pm

Sat 7 January

Crystal Palace v Southampton - 12:30pm

Forest Green Rovers v Birmingham City - 12:30pm

Gillingham v Leicester City - 12:30pm

Tottenham Hotspur v Portsmouth - 12:30pm

Preston North End v Huddersfield Town - 12:30pm

Reading v Watford - 12:30pm

Middlesbrough v Brighton & Hove Albion

Chesterfield v West Bromwich Albion

Boreham Wood v Accrington Stanley

AFC Bournemouth v Burnley

Fleetwood Town v Queens Park Rangers

Blackpool v Nottingham Forest

Hull City v Fulham

Millwall v Sheffield United

Shrewsbury Town v Sunderland

Ipswich Town v Rotherham United

Brentford v West Ham United - 5:30pm

Coventry City v Wrexham - 5:30pm

Grimsby Town v Burton Albion - 5:30pm

Luton Town v Wigan Athletic - 5:30pm

Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United - 6pm

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers - 8pm

Sun 8 January

Bristol City v Swansea City - 12:30pm

Derby County v Barnsley - 12:30pm

Cardiff City v Leeds United - 2pm

Hartlepool United v Stoke City - 2pm

Norwich City v Blackburn Rovers - 2pm

Stockport County v Walsall - 2pm

Aston Villa v Stevenage - 4:30pm

Manchester City v Chelsea - 4:30pm

Mon 9 January

Oxford United v Arsenal - 8pm