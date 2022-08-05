Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest live stream and how to watch the Premier League online – can the new boys get a result?

Newcastle welcome Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest to St James' Park on the opening weekend of the 2022/23 season. It's been more than two decades since Forest were last in the top flight. Are they back for good? Make sure you know how to watch a Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest live stream wherever you are.

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest live stream Date: Saturday 6th August Kick off: 3pm BST / 10am ET Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle US stream: Peacock TV (opens in new tab) ($4.99/month) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) risk-free Canada stream: FuboTV (opens in new tab)

Nottingham Forest have made 11 new signings since winning the Championship playoff final back in May, but with manager Steve Cooper losing multiple loanees and his first-choice goalkeeper, starting the season with a new-look side was always inevitable. Dean Henderson looks like a smart addition between the sticks, and Neco Williams could prove to be a bargain from Liverpool, but the jury's still out on Jesse Lingard. Will the former Manchester United man justify his colossal wage?

Newcastle had a storming second half of last season thanks in no small part to an unprecedented spending spree during the January transfer window. The cheque book has gone relatively unused in comparison this summer, with defender Sven Botman from Lille the only major signing, but for the first time in years the Geordie faithful will go into the season with optimism. Can they get things started with a home win?

The match kicks off at 3pm BST, Saturday 6th August 2022. Follow our guide on how to watch a Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest live stream on Peacock TV

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest live stream on Peacock TV (opens in new tab) and its Premium service, which shows multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so, if you're away from home, be sure to use a VPN to watch Peacock TV from abroad. (opens in new tab)We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app (opens in new tab) is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

(opens in new tab) Newcastle vs Forest Peacock TV Premium $4.99/mon (opens in new tab)

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live Premier League football games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

Watch a Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest live stream from anywhere with a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest live stream service, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service, you can cancel at any time within the first 30 days with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Watch a Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest live stream with a VPN

Using a VPN for Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest on Peacock TV is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest live stream.

UK: watch a Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest live stream

Sadly, Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest will not be televised in the UK.

Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock the live streams on FuboTV (opens in new tab), Optus Sports and Peacock TV (opens in new tab).

Australia: Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of the Premier League 2022/23 season, including the Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest game, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$139 per year.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest live stream

The Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest live stream option for fans based in Canada is FuboTV. You can use FuboTV to watch every Premier League game this season (opens in new tab) – including Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest live through your web browser of the FuboTV app.

A subscription to FuboTV in Canada costs CA$24.99 per month or CA$179.93 for the year (which works out as CA$14.99 each month).

Use a VPN to watch FuboTV from abroad (opens in new tab) while travelling outside Canada.

(opens in new tab) FuboTV Watch Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab)

FuboTV has the rights to every Premier League 2022/23 live stream, plus Serie A soccer as well. It costs CA$24.99 per month or CA$179.93 for the year. There are FuboTV apps available for most smart platforms.

2022/23 Premier League fixtures for August

All games are 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated

Friday 5th August

20:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Saturday 6th August

12:30 Fulham v Liverpool

AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Leeds v Wolves

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest

Spurs v Southampton

17:30 Everton v Chelsea

Sunday 7th August

14:00 Leicester v Brentford

14:00 Man Utd v Brighton

16:30 West Ham v Man City

Saturday 13th August

12:30 Aston Villa v Everton

Arsenal v Leicester

Brighton v Newcastle

Man City v AFC Bournemouth

Southampton v Leeds

Wolves v Fulham

17:30 Brentford v Man Utd

Sunday 14th August

14:00 Nottingham Forest v West Ham

16:30 Chelsea v Spurs

Monday 15th August

20:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Saturday 20th August

12:30 Spurs v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Everton v Nottingham Forest

Fulham v Brentford

Leicester v Southampton

17:30 AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal

Sunday 21st August

14:00 Leeds v Chelsea

14:00 West Ham v Brighton

16:30 Newcastle v Man City

Monday 22nd August

20:00 Man Utd v Liverpool

Saturday 27th August

12:30 Southampton v Man Utd

Brentford v Everton

Brighton v Leeds

Chelsea v Leicester

Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth

Man City v Crystal Palace

17:30 Arsenal v Fulham

Sunday 28th August

14:00 Aston Villa v West Ham

14:00 Wolves v Newcastle

16:30 Nottingham Forest v Spurs

Tuesday 30th August

19:30 Crystal Palace v Brentford

19:30 Fulham v Brighton

19:45 Southampton v Chelsea

20:00 Leeds v Everton

Wednesday 31st August

19:30 AFC Bournemouth v Wolves

19:30 Arsenal v Aston Villa

19:30 Man City v Nottingham Forest

19:45 West Ham v Spurs

20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle

