Molcan vs Auger-Aliassime live stream: how to watch the Australian Open for free 2023

Alex Molcan comes up against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round of the Australian Open 2023 at 1.15am GMT / 8.15pm ET. The two have never faced each other on the hard court before, but Molcan has defeated the young Canadian on clay. Can he maintain his unbeaten record in Melbourne? Aussies can watch every AO 2023 match free on 9now. This guide explains how to watch an Alex Molcan vs Felix Auger-Aliassime live stream from anywhere.

Molcan vs Auger-Aliassime live stream Date: Weds 18th January 2023 Time: 8.15pm ET / 1.15am GMT / 12.15pm AEDT FREE live stream: 9Now (opens in new tab) (Australia) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) UK/Europe stream: Discovery+ US stream: Sling (opens in new tab) | ESPN+

Alex Molcan has already shown he knows how to win as the underdog in Australia, defeating the experienced Stan Wawrinka in the first round to set up this tie. The 37-year-old isn't the player he once was, but with two of the five sets going to tie breaks, Molcan had to hold his nerve to emerge victorious. It was the Slovakian's first victory since October, but the young Canadian will present a very different type of test.

Felix Auger-Aliassime didn't have it all his way against Vasek Pospisil in the first round. Pospisil won the opening game 6-1, but his 22-year-old opponent won the next three in a row to edge out his compatriot, although two of them did go to tie breaks. Many have tipped Auger-Aliassime to win a Grand Slam before too long and having won four titles in 2022 he'll be looking to reach the latter stages here in Australia.

Aussie fans can watch an Australian Open live stream free on 9Now.

Aussies can watch the entire 2023 Australian Open – including Molcan vs Auger-Aliassime – on 9Now (opens in new tab). The coverage is completely free – for those in Australia.

Travelling abroad? Simply use a VPN to access 9Now from anywhere.

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Australian Open 2023 rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, so you can access local streaming services from anywhere and save money!

Molcan vs Auger-Aliassime live stream in UK/Europe

The Australian Open will be live across on Eurosport via Discovery+ from 16th January 2023.

Subscription to Discovery+ (Entertainment & Sport) costs just £6.99/€6.99 a month.

US TV rights to the 2023 Australian Open belong to ESPN. That means games – including Alex Molcan vs Felix Auger-Aliassime – will be streamed live on ESPN Plus, the broadcaster's $9.99-per-month sports app.

Sling TV is another good option for cable-cutters, as it provides streaming access to ESPN. FuboTV is also a good option and comes with a 7-day free trial.

Australian Open 2023 schedule & match times

16-17th January - men's and women's first round (from 00:00 GMT, night session from 08:00)

18-19th January - men's and women's second round (from 00:00, night session from 08:00)

20-21th January - men's and women's third round (from 00:00, night session from 08:00)

22-23th January - men's and women's fourth round (from 00:00, night session from 08:00)

24-25th January - men's and women's quarter-finals (from 00:00, night session from 08:00/08:30)

26th January - women's semi-finals (from 05:00)

27th January - men's semi-finals (first one at 05:00, second one not before 08:30)

28th January - women's final (08:30)

29th January - men's final (05:00)