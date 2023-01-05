Manchester United vs Everton live stream and how to watch the FA Cup third round

Swipe to scroll horizontally Manchester United vs Everton live stream ExpressVPN to watch any stream US: ESPN+ UK: ITVX (FREE) AUS: Paramount Plus

Manchester United vs Everton live stream: match preview

Beleaguered Everton make the short trip down the M62 to face a purring Manchester United on Friday in the third round of the FA Cup. Both sides have bigger fish to fry this season, but a run in the world's oldest national football competition would give the fans something to cheer about regardless. Make sure you know how to watch a Manchester United vs Everton live stream from anywhere.

After a wobbly start to Erik ten Hag's Manchester United tenure, the Dutchman has got the Red Devils firing on all cylinders now. Losing just once in all competitions since early October, Champions League qualification has become a realistic goal.

Marcus Rashford looks like a totally different player, while Casemiro and Christian Eriksen have given the midfield the kind of cohesion and control that Fred and McTominay could only dream of. What's more, United have only lost once to Everton in their last 29 meetings at the Theatre of Dreams. Can they stretch it to 30 on Friday?

Everton earned a morale-boosting Premier League point against City on the other side of Manchester on New Year's Eve, but it all came crashing down with a chastening defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion back at home on Tuesday night.

The Toffees looked well and truly spooked by the rampant Seagulls and the task they face at Old Trafford suddenly looks much more daunting. Frank Lampard's side will need to perform more like they did at the Etihad than at Goodison if they're to have any chance of progressing here.

Manchester United vs Everton kicks off at 8pm GMT / 3pm EST at Old Trafford, Manchester. Make sure you know how to watch a Manchester United vs Everton live stream.

Manchester United vs Everton live stream

You can watch the Manchester United vs Everton live stream for free on ITV 1. It's also available to watch online for free in HD on ITVX (opens in new tab) (STV in Scotland (opens in new tab)).

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the FA Cup online for free on ITVX. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch ITVX from abroad. (opens in new tab)

Watch Manchester United vs Everton live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Manchester United vs Everton live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Manchester United vs Everton live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to use a VPN for Manchester United vs Everton live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Manchester United vs Everton in the FA Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Then head over to ITVX (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Manchester United vs Everton live stream!

USA soccer stream: watch Manchester United vs Everton

In the USA, ESPN+ has the TV rights to the Manchester United vs Everton live stream. ESPN+ is a streaming-only service carries a wealth of top sports content including MLB, NHL, MLS, Top Rank Boxing events and Grand Slam tennis as well as FA Cup soccer. You can subscribe to it on its own or as part of the Disney Bundle along with Hulu and Disney Plus.

(opens in new tab) Manchester United vs Everton live stream on ESPN+ ($9.99) (opens in new tab)

Click through to buy your ESPN+ subscription and watch all ESPN+ sports events live streams fro the US, UK, Australia and elsewhere. Arguably the best deal is the Disney Bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ all for just $13.99 per month (ad-supported) or $19.99 (ad-free).

Watch Manchester United vs Everton live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Manchester United vs Everton live stream on Paramount Plus as well as the rest of the FA Cup games this season.

(opens in new tab) Manchester United vs Everton live stream Paramount+ 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

Stream the FA Cup third round, plus tonnes of TV boxsets and classic movies, with this Paramount+ free trial. Subscription costs AU$8.99 a month thereafter. Cancel anytime.

Manchester United vs Everton live stream kick-off times

Global Manchester United vs Everton kick-off times

UK: 8pm

8pm Central Europe: 9pm

9pm USA (EDT/PST): 3pm / 12pm

3pm / 12pm Australia: 7am (Saturday)

7am (Saturday) New Zealand: 9am (Saturday)

All times 3pm GMT (UK time) unless otherwise stated

Fri 6 January

Manchester United v Everton - 8pm

Sat 7 January

Crystal Palace v Southampton - 12:30pm

Forest Green Rovers v Birmingham City - 12:30pm

Gillingham v Leicester City - 12:30pm

Tottenham Hotspur v Portsmouth - 12:30pm

Preston North End v Huddersfield Town - 12:30pm

Reading v Watford - 12:30pm

Middlesbrough v Brighton & Hove Albion

Chesterfield v West Bromwich Albion

Boreham Wood v Accrington Stanley

AFC Bournemouth v Burnley

Fleetwood Town v Queens Park Rangers

Blackpool v Nottingham Forest

Hull City v Fulham

Millwall v Sheffield United

Shrewsbury Town v Sunderland

Ipswich Town v Rotherham United

Brentford v West Ham United - 5:30pm

Coventry City v Wrexham - 5:30pm

Grimsby Town v Burton Albion - 5:30pm

Luton Town v Wigan Athletic - 5:30pm

Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United - 6pm

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers - 8pm

Sun 8 January

Bristol City v Swansea City - 12:30pm

Derby County v Barnsley - 12:30pm

Cardiff City v Leeds United - 2pm

Hartlepool United v Stoke City - 2pm

Norwich City v Blackburn Rovers - 2pm

Stockport County v Walsall - 2pm

Aston Villa v Stevenage - 4:30pm

Manchester City v Chelsea - 4:30pm

Mon 9 January

Oxford United v Arsenal - 8pm