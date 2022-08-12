Manchester City vs Bournemouth live stream and how to watch the Premier League online

Freshly promoted Bournemouth came hot out of the blocks to comfortably defeat Villa last weekend, but this Saturday's clash with champions Manchester City is likely to be a slightly different story. Make sure you know how to watch a Manchester City vs Bournemouth live stream in 4K and wherever you are.

US soccer fans can tune in on USA Network to watch a Manchester City vs Bournemouth live stream for free with a FuboTV free trial (opens in new tab). Don't forget to subscribe to a VPN for FuboTV access (opens in new tab) if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in the UK can enjoy the game in 4K HDR on Sky, and in HD on Now.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth live stream Date: Saturday 13th August Kick-off: 3pm BST / 10am ET Venue: City of Manchester Stadium 4K TV channel: Sky Sports Ultra HD US stream: USA Network (via Sling (opens in new tab) / FuboTV (opens in new tab)) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free (opens in new tab) AUS stream: Optus (AU$14.99/month)

Both City and Bournemouth opened their accounts with 2-0 victories last weekend, but by far the most talked-about point is the sheer lethality of the Sky Blues' new target man Erling Haaland. Despite some teething issues and some necessary work to fit into playmaker Kevin De Bruyne's style, securing a brace in his Premier League debut will no doubt strike fear into those yet to face him.

Bournemouth will also be on a high, and their Villa win should give Scott Parker's men some well-deserved confidence that they really can kick it with the big boys, with Kieffer Moore certainly proving himself worthy with a towering header to secure the victory. While this outing to the Etihad may well be an exercise in damage control, there's the potential for some very interesting shake-ups indeed.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST (10am ET), Saturday 13th August. Read on to find out on how to watch a Manchester City vs Bournemouth live stream, wherever you are in the world, on TV, online and on mobile.

US: Manchester City vs Bournemouth live stream

(Image credit: Wikicommons: Cléria De Souza)

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Manchester City vs Bournemouth live stream on USA Network which can be accessed through cable-cutting services Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab).

Sling currently has an offer where you can get $10 off the first month of its Sling TV Blue package, bringing it down to $25. Meanwhile, you can watch a Manchester City vs Bournemouth free live stream with the 7-day free trial of FuboTV (opens in new tab). There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

Watch a Manchester City vs Bournemouth live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Manchester City vs Bournemouth live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Manchester City vs Bournemouth

Using a VPN is incredibly simple for tuning into Sling and FuboTV while away.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Manchester City vs Bournemouth, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling or FuboTV.

3. Then head over to Sling or FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the Manchester City vs Bournemouth live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: watch a Manchester City vs Bournemouth live stream

Sadly, Manchester City vs Bournemouth will not be televised in the UK.

Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock the live streams on FuboTV (opens in new tab) and Optus Sports.

Australia: Manchester City vs Bournemouth live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2022/23 – including Man City vs Bournemouth – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

You can download the Optus app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2022/23 Premier League fixtures for August

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All games are 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated

Saturday 13th August

12:30 Aston Villa v Everton

Arsenal v Leicester

Brighton v Newcastle

Man City v AFC Bournemouth

Southampton v Leeds

Wolves v Fulham

17:30 Brentford v Man Utd

Sunday 14th August

14:00 Nottingham Forest v West Ham

16:30 Chelsea v Spurs

Monday 15th August

20:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Saturday 20th August

12:30 Spurs v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Everton v Nottingham Forest

Fulham v Brentford

Leicester v Southampton

17:30 AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal

Sunday 21st August

14:00 Leeds v Chelsea

14:00 West Ham v Brighton

16:30 Newcastle v Man City

Monday 22nd August

20:00 Man Utd v Liverpool

Saturday 27th August

12:30 Southampton v Man Utd

Brentford v Everton

Brighton v Leeds

Chelsea v Leicester

Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth

Man City v Crystal Palace

17:30 Arsenal v Fulham

Sunday 28th August

14:00 Aston Villa v West Ham

14:00 Wolves v Newcastle

16:30 Nottingham Forest v Spurs

Tuesday 30th August

19:30 Crystal Palace v Brentford

19:30 Fulham v Brighton

19:45 Southampton v Chelsea

20:00 Leeds v Everton

Wednesday 31st August

19:30 AFC Bournemouth v Wolves

19:30 Arsenal v Aston Villa

19:30 Man City v Nottingham Forest

19:45 West Ham v Spurs

20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle