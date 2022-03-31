Liverpool vs Watford live stream and how to watch the Premier League

Liverpool will top the Premier League table for the first time since September if they beat Watford, which would be a remarkable feat considering any semblance of a title race looked dead and buried even a matter of weeks ago. Make sure you know how to watch a Liverpool vs Watford live stream wherever you are.

US soccer fans can watch a Liverpool vs Watford live stream, and many more Premier League matches, on USA Network with Sling TV or FuboTV. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in Canada can enjoy the game on DAZN. UK viewers can buy a BT Sport Pass.

Liverpool vs Watford live stream Date: Saturday 2nd April Kick off: 12.30pm BST / 7.30am ET Venue: Anfield, Liverpool US stream: USA Network via Sling TV ($10 discount) / FuboTV (free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free Canada stream: DAZN UK stream: BT Sport AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

Sloppy recent performances from Man City and a return to form for the Reds have combined to engineer one of the least likely Premier League title fights in recent memory. There's just one point separating them and, with City set to play later, Jürgen Klopp's men have a chance to top the standings. Even if they're only there for a matter of minutes or hours, it could prove an invaluable psychological blow.

Watford stunned Southampton in their last game, though, and could easily do the same to Liverpool. Cucho Hernandez's double reignited the Hornets who were appearing to have lost their way under Roy Hodgson. Now just three points from safety, Watford will have the bit between their teeth. The Hornets have the quality to trouble the big boys, as Man Utd and Arsenal would testify, and a victory at Anfield would be sensational.

The match kicks off at 12.30pm BST, Saturday 2nd April. Follow our guide on how to watch a Liverpool vs Watford live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Liverpool vs Watford free live stream

EPL soccer fans in the US can watch a Liverpool vs Watford live stream on USA Network, which can be accessed through cable cutting services FuboTV and Sling.

There's a 7-day free trial of FuboTV available to new users, while Sling is currently offering new users a $10 discount on their first month. And as there are no long contracts with either service, if you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, FuboTV and Sling are only available within the States, so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US-based subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Liverpool vs Watford: FuboTV 7-day free trial

FuboTV provides live streaming access to USA Network and more than 100 more channels. After the 7-day free trial prices start at $64.99 per month, but there's no contract so you can watch the game, cancel within a week and not pay a penny!

Liverpool vs Watford on Sling TV $10 discount

USA Network is also available with a discounted subscription to the Sling Blue package. Get your first month for $25. It's $35 per month thereafter but again, there's no contract, so you can cancel anytime.

Watch a Liverpool vs Watford live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant Liverpool vs Watford live stream rights holder, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN, which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service, you can cancel at any time within the first 30 days with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Liverpool vs Watford, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling/FuboTV or 'Canada' for DAZN Canada.

3. Then head over to DAZN, FuboTV or Sling on your browser or device and enjoy the Liverpool vs Watford live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark, which offers 24-hour assistance.

UK: Liverpool vs Watford live stream with a BT Sport Monthly Pass

(Image credit: BT Sport)

BT Sport has the rights to 52 2021/22 Premier League football matches in the UK, plus all the best European action from the Champions League and Europa League.

A BT Sport Monthly Pass costs just £25 a month in the UK, making it one of the cheapest ways to watch top-flight football without signing a long-term contract.

BT Sport Monthly Pass: Premier League football for £25

This UK-only pass gets you full access to all the BT Sport channels for a simple monthly fee. Enjoy the Premier League, Champions League and more through the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles, Chromecast or through the BT Sport website. No contract, no fuss.

Already have BT TV and BT broadband? You can add BT Sport to your package for only £15 a month (plus a £20 joining fee). Liverpool vs Watford will feature on BT Sport 1, BT Sport 1 HD and BT Sport Ultimate, for those who have 4K capabilities.

Virgin Media customers can watch the football when available by subscribing to BT Sport as desired. Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle covers both Sky and BT televised games.

Full BT Sport package from £15 per month

The other option for BT customers is to upgrade their TV package to include the sports channels. You can add all of the BT Sport channels for just £15 per month. For the Big Bundle, which includes all the Sky Sports channels too, it's £40 per month – more expensive, granted, but you'll have near-comprehensive football coverage.

BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media £18 per month

The BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media is a £18 bolt-on, at the time of writing. It brings coverage of football, rugby, cricket, UFC and more, plus access to BT Sport Ultra HD for 4K viewing. You can cancel the subscription at any time.

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they're getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £69 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles.

BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV or a Samsung TV can watch the Premier League and Champions League in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass. No contract required.

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Australia: Liverpool vs Watford live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 season, including the Liverpool vs Watford game, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$139 per year.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Liverpool vs Watford live stream

The Liverpool vs Watford live stream option for fans based in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Liverpool vs Watford – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs CA$20 per month or CA$150 per year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada: Watch Liverpool vs Watford

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. It's CA$20 per month. Cancel anytime.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the course of the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the primetime slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available on-demand as soon as the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for April

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Saturday 2nd April 2022

Liverpool vs Watford

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Norwich City

Burnley vs Manchester City

Chelsea vs Brentford

Leeds United vs Southampton

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa

Manchester United vs Leicester City

Sunday 3rd April 2022

West Ham United vs Everton

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United

Monday 4th April 2022

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Wednesday 6th April 2022

Burnley vs Everton

Friday 8th April 2022

Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Saturday 9th April 2022

Everton vs Manchester United

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Southampton vs Chelsea

Watford vs Leeds United

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur

Sunday 10th April 2022

Brentford vs West Ham United

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace

Norwich City vs Burnley

Manchester City vs Liverpool

Saturday 16th April 2022

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United vs Norwich City

Southampton vs Arsenal

Watford vs Brentford

Sunday 17th April 2022

Newcastle United vs Leicester City

West Ham United vs Burnley

Tuesday 19th April 2022

Liverpool vs Manchester United

Wednesday 20th April 2022

Chelsea vs Arsenal

Everton vs Leicester City

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Thursday 21st April 2022

Burnley vs Southampton

Saturday 23rd April 2022

Arsenal vs Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

Leicester City vs Aston Villa

Manchester City vs Watford

Norwich City vs Newcastle United

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur

Sunday 24th April 2022

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Chelsea vs West Ham United

Liverpool vs Everton

Saturday 30th April 2022

Newcastle United vs Liverpool

Aston Villa vs Norwich City

Southampton vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City

Watford vs Burnley

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Leeds United vs Manchester City