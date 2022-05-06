Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream and how to watch the Premier League online

This is shaping up to be a pivotal weekend in the Premier League title race. On paper, Tottenham Hotspur constitute Liverpool's toughest remaining assignment. The same is true for Spurs who desperately need a win to stay ensure that their meeting with Arsenal next week is a winner takes all occasion. Make sure you know how to watch a Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream online and on TV from wherever you are.

US soccer fans can tune in on USA Network to watch a Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream for free with a FuboTV free trial. Don't forget to subscribe to a VPN for FuboTV access if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in the UK can enjoy the game on BT Sport.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream Date: Saturday 7th May Kick-off: 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET Venue: Anfield, Liverpool US stream: USA Network (via Sling / FuboTV) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free UK stream: BT Sport (£25/month) AUS stream: Optus (AU$14.99/month)

Spurs aren't exactly short of incentives. Their entire season hinges on qualification for the Champions League, and as things stand they're out of the picture and running out of road. But there also remains a feeling of unfinished business with Liverpool, who beat them in the UCL final three years ago. Derailing their title bid would certainly help to heal the wounds.

Liverpool were well off the pace against Villarreal in the first 45 on Tuesday but a second half performance showed how Jurgen Klopp has fashioned a side that simply doesn't know how to quit. Man City's subsequent collapse on Wednesday means that what might have been a disastrous week may well turn into a jubilant one. But that Liverpool defence has been looking mighty vulnerable for some time now, and Antonio Conte will surely throw everything he has at it. And in Harry Kane, Son and Kulusevski, he as one of the best front lines in the league.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST, Saturday 7th May. Read on to find out on how to watch a Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream, wherever you are in the world, on TV, online and on mobile.

US: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream

Premier League soccer fans in the US can watch a Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream on USA Network, which can be accessed through cable-cutting services Sling and FuboTV.

Sling currently has an offer where you can get the first month of its Sling TV Blue package for half-price. That's $17.50 instead of $35. Meanwhile, you can watch a Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur free live stream with the 7-day free trial of FuboTV. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant service for a Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Liverpool vs Tottenham

Using a VPN for Sling and FuboTV while away is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling or FuboTV.

3. Then head over to Sling or FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream

BT Sport has the rights to 52 2021/22 Premier League football matches in the UK, plus all the best European action from the Champions League and Europa League.

A BT Sport Monthly Pass costs just £25 a month in the UK, making it one of the cheapest ways to watch top-flight football without signing a long-term contract.

BT Sport Monthly Pass: Premier League football for £25

This UK-only pass gets you full access to all the BT Sport channels for a simple monthly fee. Enjoy the Premier League, Champions League and more through the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles, Chromecast or through the BT Sport website. No contract, no fuss.

Canada: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream

The Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada Watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. Try it free for 30 days. It's $20 (CAD) a month thereafter. Cancel anytime.

Australia: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur along with the entirety of the Premier League 2021/22 season for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

You can download the Optus app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for May

All times are 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated

Saturday 7th May

Brentford vs Southampton

Burnley vs Aston Villa

Chelsea vs Wolves

Crystal Palace vs Watford

Brighton vs Man Utd 17:30

Liverpool vs Spurs 19:45



Sunday 8th May

Arsenal vs Leeds 14:00

Leicester vs Everton 14:00

Norwich vs West Ham 14:00

Man City vs Newcastle 16:30

Tuesday 10th May



Aston Villa vs Liverpool 20:00



Wednesday 11th May



Leeds vs Chelsea 19:30

Leicester vs Norwich 19:45

Watford vs Everton 19:45



Thursday 12th May



Spurs vs Arsenal 19:45



Sunday 15th May

Spurs vs Burnley 12:00

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace 14:00

Everton vs Brentford 14:00

Leeds vs Brighton 14:00

Watford vs Leicester 14:00

Wolves vs Norwich 14:00

West Ham vs Man City 16:30



Monday 16th May



Newcastle vs Arsenal 20:00



Thursday 19th May



Everton vs Crystal Palace 19:45

Aston Villa v Burnley 20:00

Chelsea vs Leicester 20:00



Sunday 22nd May



Arsenal vs Everton 16:00

Brentford vs Leeds 16:00

Brighton vs West Ham 16:00

Burnley vs Newcastle 16:00

Chelsea vs Watford 16:00

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd 16:00

Leicester vs Southampton 16:00

Liverpool vs Wolves 16:00

Man City vs Aston Villa 16:00

Norwich vs Spurs 16:00