Leicester City vs Man United live stream: start time, how to watch the Premier League in 4K

There may not be many fans in the ground this year but we can still enjoy Boxing Day football from the comfort of our sofas. And there's a Christmas cracker this year, in the form of Leicester City vs Manchester United.
Two of the pace-setters meet in a clash that will give us more of an idea as to who has the mettle to make a genuine challenge for the Premier League trophy this season. Make sure you know how to watch a Leicester City vs Man United live stream wherever you are.
Leicester City vs Man United kicks off at 12.30pm on 26th December. UK football fans can watch the match on BT Sport in 4K. In the US, subscribers to NBCSN can watch on TV and stream it on the NBCSN live web player. Remember to use a VPN when trying to stream away from home in another country. Those without cable can watch on FuboTV. New subscribers can use this free 7-day trial to get started.
And the teams are in good shape. Brendan Rodgers has declared Jamie Vardy fit for the match. The Foxes striker was substituted in the final moments of Sunday's 2-0 victory over Spurs, which saw Leicester secure second place in the league, but he's ready to do battle once more on Boxing Day.
Leicester are currently a point above Man United in the Premier League but the Red Devils have won four of their last five matches. With the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in the form of their life, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are growing in confidence by the day.
Former defender John O'Shea has even claimed that United are on the cusp of recapturing the glory days of Rooney, Tevez and Ronaldo.
“You see the amount of goals they score, it’s a sign they want to get that attacking flowing football going again, the counter-attacking style with that speed," O'Shea told Talksport earlier this week.
Leicester City will be up for a fight and will be doing everything in their power to avoid a repeat of July's 2-0 defeat to United – especially with Vardy due to start. The 33-year-old talisman has racked up 11 goals in 13 outings, putting him behind only Mo Salah in this season's list of top Premier League goalscorers.
It's an 12.30pm kick-off at the King Power Stadium on Saturday 26th December. Read on to find out how to watch a Leicester City vs Man United live stream, wherever you are in the world.
Watch a Leicester City vs Man United live stream in the US
Soccer fans in the US can watch Leicester vs Man United can watch on NBCSN TV and stream it on the NBCSN live web player. Remember to use a VPN when trying to stream away from home in another country.
Not got cable? No problem. You can watch on FuboTV. New subscribers to the respected streaming service can use this free 7-day trial to get started. There's no contract and you can cancel your subscription to FuboTV at any time.
FuboTV Get a FREE 7-day trial | Leicester City vs Man United
FuboTV carries NBCSN and offer a free one week trial, which means new subscribers can watch Leicester City vs Man United without paying a dime. View Deal
Once the free 7-day trial of FuboTV expires, you'll pay $65 a month for the Family plan or $80 for Elite. So, it's not cheap, but it does includes over 166 channels including a bunch of premium sports and movies. There's no commitment required and you can cancel at any time before or after the free trial expires.
Watch Leicester City vs Man United anywhere in the world using a VPN
Even if you have subscribed to the relevant rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.
A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.
There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as NordVPN.
Nord VPN 3 months FREE + 30-day money-back guarantee
You can get three months free when you sign up to a two-year plan, bringing VPN access to six simultaneous smart devices including desktop computers, laptops, mobiles and tablets running Windows, Mac OS, iOS and Android. Nord offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal
Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match, and pick a server which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.
Watch Leicester City vs Man United in the UK
Rights to show the Leicester City vs Man United in the UK belong to BT Sport. The match kicks off at 12.30pm at the King Power Stadium on Saturday 26th December.
BT Sport for existing BT TV customers from £7.50
Upgrading to all four BT Sport channels is no big deal if you’re already a BT customer. Those with BT TV already can access the channels for £7.50 per month for the first three months. BT Broadband customers can enjoy the BT Sport app and watch on the go for the same price.View Deal
New BT broadband and BT TV customers get access to some great deals including BT Sport while existing BT customers can upgrade to the sport channels for as little as £10 per month.
Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £30 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing. It's also worth looking out for bundled Sky Sports and BT Sport deals.
BT Sport for Sky TV customers from £30 per month
Sky TV customers can add the BT Sport channels to their TV package for £30 per month either as a 12-month agreement of a rolling one-month contract.View Deal
However you subscribe to BT Sport, though, you will get access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN.
Watch Leicester City vs Man United live in 4K
You can watch the big game in 4K HDR, beamed at 50fps on BT Sport Ultimate, channel 433. If you're hooked up specifically on the BT TV platform then it's also available in with Dolby Atmos sound.
BT Sport Ultimate fixtures are also available, minus the Atmos, for Virgin Media customers who subscribe to the BT Sport Collection. You can enjoy it in 4K HDR on channel 555.
BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media £18 per month
The BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media is a £18 bolt-on, at the time of writing. It brings coverage of football, rugby, cricket, UFC and more, plus access to BT Sport Ultra HD for 4K viewing. You can cancel the subscription at any time.View Deal
Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they're getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £57 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles.
BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV or a Samsung TV can watch the Champions League in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass. No contract required.
BT Sport Monthly Pass £25 per month
Enjoy the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and more in 4K HDR, all contract-free through the BT Sport app on games consoles, Apple TV and Samsung TVs. You do not need to be a BT customer and can opt out at any time.View Deal
