Laver Cup live stream 2023: how to watch tennis online, teams, schedule

Watch a Laver Cup live stream 2023

There are no free 2023 Laver Cup live streams this year but you can watch the tennis for free by using a a free-trial to a paid-for streaming service. FuboTV in the States is probably your best bet here. It's free for 7-days but don't forget to cancel after the weekend's Laver Cup action, if that's your plan. You can use a VPN to watch your usual Laver Cup live stream from anywhere if you happen to be away from home.

Laver Cup 2023 tennis preview

For the first time in tournament history, Team World are the standout favourites for Laver Cup glory. Frances Tiafoe and Felix Auger-Aliassime were instrumental to the team's maiden triumph in the competition a year ago, and they form the spine of a formidable unit at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

They're joined in the Team World roster by world No.8 Taylor Fritz and a trio of rookies who need no introduction. Ben Shelton, Francisco Cerundolo and Tommy Paul are three of tennis' most rapidly rising stars, and they'll more than fancy their chances against a Team Europe that has a makeshift feel to it.

World No.6 Andrey Rublev and 37-year-old Laver Cup debutant Gael Monfils are the senior members of a squad that features four newbies in total. Other than the Russian, Casper Ruud is the only member with prior Laver Cup experience, though thanks to that monster serve, Hubert Hurkacz may prove key to the team's hopes.

The nature of the scoring system, which awards a single point for each match won on Friday, two on Saturday, and three on Sunday, means that the tide can completely turn right at the last, as we saw a year ago when Team Europe strolled into the final day on 8-4, only to end up losing 8-13.

Make sure you know how to get a Laver Cup live stream from wherever you are. We've also listed the Laver Cup schedule and teams at the bottom of this page.

Watch Laver Cup live streams 2023 in the US

Tennis fans in the US can watch a Laver Cup live stream on Tennis Channel, which can be accessed through the cable cutting services Sling and FuboTV, if you don't already have cable TV.

Sling currently is offering new customers $20 off their first month, while there's a free-trial of FuboTV. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time. Bear in mind that the basic plans on both do not include the Tennis Channel. You'll need the sports add-ons or a higher level plan.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Laver Cup 2023 Sling TV discount

Sling TV offers access to Tennis Channel as part of an $11 per month add-on for either its Sling Orange package or Sling Blue package. The Orange plan costs $40 per month and the Blue plan costs $45 per month, but you can get your first month half-price and there's no contract so you can cancel at any time. Ace!

Laver Cup 2023 live stream: 7-day Fubo TV trial

Fubo TV's Ultimate tier gets you more than 200 channels, including Tennis Channel, Fox, NBC, NFL Network and ESPN, as well as cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. You can watch on most smart devices, and payment is monthly. It costs $99.99 per month after a 7-day free trial and users can cancel at any time.

Watch Laver Cup 2023: live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your go-to Laver Cup 2023 live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Laver Cup 2023 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for tennis. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Laver Cup 2023

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Laver Cup tennis, you may wish to choose 'USA' for FuboTV.

3. Then head over to FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the Laver Cup live stream!

Watch Laver Cup 2023 live stream in the UK

The 2023 Laver Cup is being shown live on Eurosport via Discovery+ in the UK.

A subscription to Discovery+ (Entertainment & Sport) costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year, and includes TNT Sports, cycling, snooker and much more besides.

Watch Laver Cup live stream 2023 in Australia

Laver Cup tennis 2023 can be found on the Stan Sport streaming service in Australia. The basic Stan package is $10 per month and comes with a 30-day free trial. When you add the necessary Stan Sport add-on, though, for an $15 extra per month, that gets charged immediately.

Laver Cup 2023 order of play

When is the 2023 Laver Cup? Friday 22nd September 2023 Day session: 4pm ET / 9pm BST

Arthur Fils vs Ben Shelton

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Francisco Cerundolo Night session: 10pm ET / 3am BST

Gael Monfils vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Fils & Rublev vs Paul & Tiafoe Saturday 23rd September 2023 Day session: 4pm ET / 9pm BST

Matches 5 & 6 Night session: 10pm ET / 3am BST

Matches 7 & 8 Sunday 24th September 2023 Day session: 3pm ET / 8pm BST

Matches 9 & 10 Night session: TBC

Matches 11 & 12 (if required)

Laver Cup teams 2023

Team Europe

Andrey Rublev (RUS)

Casper Ruud (DEN)

Hubert Hurkacz (POL) - rookie

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) - rookie

Gael Monfils (FRA) - rookie

Arthur Fils (FRA) - rookie

Team World

Taylor Fritz (US)

Frances Tiafoe (US)

Tommy Paul (US) - rookie

Felix Auger-Aliassime (CA)

Ben Shelton (US) - rookie

Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) - rookie