Juventus vs Monza live stream: how to watch the Coppa Italia for free online

The Coppa Italia continues on Thursday night when 14-times champions Juventus host Monza in a Coppa Italia clash that could have a huge impact on Juve's season. Monza snatched a 1-0 victory when these two met in Serie A back in September. Can Monza repeat the feat and dump the Old Lady out of the cup? Juventus vs Monza kicks off at 8pm GMT on 19th January. Make sure you know how to watch a Juventus vs Monza live stream for free wherever you are.

Italian soccer fans can watch a Juventus vs Monza live stream on Canale 5 for free. Don't forget to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're an Italian fan stuck outside Italy.

Juventus vs Monza live stream Date: 19th January 2023 Kick-off: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET / 7am AEDT Italy stream: Canale 5 (opens in new tab) (FREE) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) risk-free UK TV channel: Viaplay (opens in new tab) US stream: Paramount+ (opens in new tab)

Juventus had only conceded seven times this season until they paid a visit to Napoli's Stadio Diego Armando Maradona last Friday. The Serie A leaders put five past the normally impenetrable Juventus defence, nearly doubling the number in their goals conceded column in one night and leaving them 10 points off the top of the league at the halfway point. That leaves the Coppa Italia as the Turin side's best chance of lifting domestic silverware this season. Can they book a quarterfinal place with a win here?

Considering Monza are playing in Serie A for the first time in the club's 110-year history, the fact that they currently sit in 12th position is not to be sniffed at. Despite losing their first five league games in a row, the newly promoted side have already proved they belong at the top table this season by beating Thursday's opponents, plus they eliminated fellow Serie A side Udinese in the previous round of the cup. With Juventus boss Max Allegri expected to make wholesale changes to his line-up, the Biancorossi will be eyeing a Coppa Italia win.

Kick-off is at 20.00 GMT (15.00 ET), Thursday 18th January, at Turin's Allianz Stadium. Italian viewers can watch on Canale 5 of free. (opens in new tab) UK viewers can watch on Viaplay, while US viewers can catch the action on Paramount+. Read on for how to watch a Juventus vs Monza live stream wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Juventus vs Monza free live stream

Italian TV network Canale 5 (opens in new tab) has the rights to air the Coppa Italia – including Juventus vs Monza – on its national TV channel and on its website. It's totally free for Italians to watch.

Italian national away from home? You can enjoy the coverage for free from abroad by subscribing to a VPN (opens in new tab). We recommend ExpressVPN. Full details just below.

How to watch Juventus vs Monza free from abroad using a VPN

If you're outside of Italy, you won't be able to watch Juventus vs Monza on Canale 5 without a VPN. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access. That's a problem if you're an Italian citizen abroad trying to watch the game as usual. But help is at hand...

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

How to use a VPN for Juventus vs Monza

Using a VPN to access Canale 5 while away from home is incredibly simple.

Watch a Juventus vs Monza live stream in the UK

The clash between Juventus and Monza will be shown live on Viaplay (opens in new tab) in the UK.

Viaplay has exclusive rights to several European competitions, including La Liga, Coppa Italia and DFB Pokal.

It's available on TV from £11.99 per month through Sky and Virgin Media.

The network also has its own streaming-only options, costing £14.99 for the full works including Viaplay Sports 1 and 2, plus LaLiga TV; or £11.99 per month if you pay for a full year upfront.

If you're outside the UK, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply download and install a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions below to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.

Watch Juventus vs Monza in the US

US network Paramount+ has the rights to show the Coppa Italia, including Juventus vs Monza, in the United States.

You can sign up to Paramount Plus with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). Plans start from $4.99 thereafter but you can cancel at any time with no worry about long contracts.

It's worth remembering that you can enjoy the coverage for free from abroad too as a US national using a VPN (opens in new tab) (more details below).

Watch Juventus vs Monza on DAZN

DAZN (opens in new tab) is the new home of football in Germany, Japan, Austria, Spain and other regions around the world and is well worth signing up to for all the Coppa Italia action as well as a host of other events.

Prices vary but are generally very favourable. DAZN usually offers a free 7-day trial, depending on your location. You can try it out for watching the Coppa Italia and then decide to cancel or continue your subscription. It could be a bargain option for those seeking a Juventus vs Monza live stream.

DAZN has the rights to the Coppa Italia, FA Cup, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, fightsports, and much more, live and on demand in Austria, Brazil, Germany, Spain and Japan. Try it for as little as one month. Cancel at anytime.