Juventus vs Bologna live stream: how to watch Serie A for free

Juventus manager Max Allegri is under real pressure to keep his job at the Turin giants after a poor start to the season by the Old Lady's high standards. Relegation-threatened Bologna have already binned one manager this term, with former Inter midfielder Thiago Motta replacing Senisa Mihajlovic in September. Make sure you know how to watch a Juventus vs Bologna live stream and catch the Serie A action wherever you are.

US soccer fans can stream Juventus vs Bologna free with a 7-day trial of Paramount+ (opens in new tab). Don't forget to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US citizen stuck outside the States. UK fans can watch on BT Sport.

Juventus vs Bologna live stream Date: Sunday 2nd October 2022 Kick off: 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm EST Location: Allianz Stadium, Turin Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) Free stream: Paramount+ free trial (US)

Juventus need three points. Having picked up just two wins from their opening six games, they fell to a first Serie A defeat of the season, before the international break – 1-0 at top-flight newbies Monza. Max Allegri is under serious pressure, but the club can't afford to sack him because he still has three years left to run on his contract. Who blinks first, Allegri or his paymasters the Agnelli family? They do, however, have penalty box poaching king Dusan Vlahovic up front to complement Arek Milik, but Angel Di Maria and Leonardo Bonucci must start finding their form.

Bologna, meanwhile, sit 16th after picking up just one win in the Serie A this season. Manager Thiago Motta is the new face in the Greyhounds' dugout, and will be desperate to get back to winning ways after a 1-0 home defeat to Empoli before the international break. Former Stoke and West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic already has six league goals this season, and the one-time Manchester United target will be determined to prove his worth against one of Serie A's biggest opponents.

It's a 7.45pm BST kick-off at the Allianz Stadium, Turin on Sunday 2nd October, 2022. Read on for more details on how to watch a Juventus vs Bologna live stream in Serie A, wherever you are in the world.

Soccer fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch Serie A, including Juventus vs Bologna, live through Paramount Plus (opens in new tab). Better still, you can get a 7-day free trial of Paramount+ here (opens in new tab) and after the trial ends, you'll pay just $5 a month ($10 a month if you want the ad-free plan). Paramount Plus is also home to Champions League and Europa League football, so it really is a banging deal.

Juventus vs Bologna starts at 2.45pm EST on Sunday.

Of course, Paramount Plus is only available within the US. Away from home? Use a VPN to access the live stream without being blocked (opens in new tab). We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Juventus vs Bologna live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Juventus vs Bologna live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN for Juventus vs Bologna

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Juventus vs Bologna, you may wish to choose 'US' for Paramount Plus.

3. Then head over to Paramount Plus on your browser or device and enjoy the Juventus vs Bologna live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24-hour assistance.

UK: Juventus vs Bologna live stream with BT Sport

BT Sport has the rights to Serie A, 52 2022/23 Premier League football matches in the UK, plus all the best European action from the Champions League and Europa League.

Already have BT TV and BT broadband? You can add BT Sport to your package for only £15 a month (plus a £20 joining fee).

Virgin Media customers can watch the football when available by subscribing to BT Sport as desired. Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle (opens in new tab) covers both Sky and BT televised games.

Watch a Juventus vs Bologna live stream in Canada

The Juventus vs Bologna live stream option for footy fans based in Canada is FuboTV (opens in new tab), which has taken over Serie A broadcast rights for the 22/23 season. You can also use FuboTV to watch all 380 Premier League games live this season live on the FuboTV website (opens in new tab) or app as well as via compatible smart TVs and set top boxes.

A subscription to FuboTV costs CA$24.99 per month, CA$59.98 for three months or $199.99 for a full year.

Watch Juventus vs Bologna in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service beIN Sports will provide live coverage of Juventus vs Bologna – for just AU$19.99 per month or AU$179.99 a year.

You can also watch beIN Sports as one of the channels on sports streaming service Kayo Sports. Kayo comes with a 14-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Serie A 2022/23 October fixtures

All kick-off times 14:00 BST unless otherwise stated:

Saturday 1st October

Napoli vs Torino

Inter Milan vs Roma 17:00

Empoli vs AC Milan 19:45

Sunday 2nd October

Lazio vs Spezia 11:30

Lecce vs Cremonese

Sampdoria vs Monza

Sassuolo vs Salernitana

Atalanta vs Fiorentina 17:00

Juventus vs Bologna 19:45

Monday 3rd October

Hellas Verona vs Udinese 19:45

Saturday 8th October

Sassuolo vs Inter Milan

AC Milan vs Juventus 17:00

Bologna vs Sampdoria 19:45

Sunday 9th October

Torino vs Empoli 11:30

Monza vs Spezia

Salernitana vs Hellas Verona

Udinese vs Atalanta

Cremonese vs Napoli 17:00

Roma vs Lecce 19:45

Monday 10th October

Fiorentina vs Lazio 19:45

Saturday 15th October

Empoli vs Monza

Torino vs Juventus 17:00

Atalanta vs Sassuolo 19:45

Sunday 16th October

Inter Milan vs Salernitana 11:30

Lazio vs Udinese

Spezia vs Cremonese

Napoli vs Bologna 17:00

Hellas Verona vs AC Milan 19:45

Monday 17th October

Sampdoria vs Roma 17:30

Lecce vs Fiorentina 19:45

Friday 21st October

Juventus vs Empoli 19:45

Saturday 20th October

Salernitana vs Spezia

AC Milan vs Monza 17:00

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan 19:45

Sunday 23rd October

Udinese vs Torino 11:30

Bologna vs Lecce

Atalanta vs Lazio 17:00

Roma vs Napoli 19:45

Monday 24th October

Cremonese vs Sampdoria 17:30

Sassuolo vs Hellas Verona 19:45

Saturday 29th October

Napoli vs Sassuolo

Lecce vs Juventus

Inter Milan vs Sampdoria 19:45

Sunday 30th October

Empoli vs Atalanta 11:30

Cremonese vs Udinese

Spezia vs Fiorentina

Lazio vs Salernitana 17:00

Torino vs AC Milan 19:45

Monday 31st October

Hellas Verona vs Roma 17:30

Monza vs Bologna 19:45