India vs Sri Lanka live stream and how to watch the T20 International for free

India crushed Sri Lanka by 62 runs on Thursday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. Can Sri Lanka bounce back in the second match, as they did last year when they defeated India by four wickets to level the series 1-1?

Aussie viewers can watch the T20 free on Channel 7 but the online live stream is available on Kayo Sports (14-day free trial). Follow our guide to get a free India and Sri Lanka live stream from wherever you are, with a VPN.

Having thrashed the West Indies 3-0 in last week's T20I, it wasn't a huge surprise to see the Men in Blue get off to a flying start against Sri Lanka on Thursday. India captain Rohit Sharma even overtook Guptill's impressive tally of 3299 runs, notching up 44 for 32 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Will Sri Lanka be able to stop India, currently the no.1 T20 team in the world? Sri Lanka will need to get off to a much better start – and not lose Nissanka off the first ball – if they're to have any hope of outplaying India's top-class bowlers.

The second match of the T20I series kicks off at 1.30pm GMT / 7pm IST on Saturday, 26th February, at Dharamshala's HPCA Stadium. Read on to find out how you can watch a free India vs Sri Lanka live stream from wherever you are in the world...

India vs Sri Lanka free live streams

Channel 7 has the rights to air India vs Sri Lanka on TV in Australia, but it will not be available online on 7Plus. Instead Aussie fans can stream the action live on Kayo Sports with a 14-day free trial.

Going to be outside Oz during India vs Sri Lanka? Simply use a VPN to access Kayo Sports from overseas, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day, risk-free money-back guarantee.

Watch India vs Sri Lanka live stream from overseas using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant India vs Sri Lanka rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For India vs Sri Lanka, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for Kayo Sports.

3. Then head over to Kayo Sports on your browser or device and enjoy the free India vs Sri Lanka live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch an India vs Sri Lanka live stream in USA

Willow TV has the rights to air the T20 between India and Sri Lanka in the States, but there's plenty of options for those without cable.

Sling TV is your best bet – and new users get a 3-day free trial.

Sling TV 3-day free trial for T20 cricket

Catch all the action on Sling TV and enjoy your first three days for free. It's $35 a month thereafter should you choose to continue. Willow TV is an add-on but you can get the first month for only $5 ($10 a month thereafter). No contract. Cancel at any time.

ESPN+ is another good option for those who want to stream India vs Sri Lanka. Basic subscription costs $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.

India vs Sri Lanka live stream in India

Disney+ Hotstar is the place to find live coverage of the India vs Sri Lanka T20I cricket.

Opt for the Premium subscription and you'll get access to live cricket plus original Disney+ content (in English) for Rs 499 (around £5/$7) per month, or you can take out an annual subscription for Rs 1499.

It's only available within India but you can access your Hotstar account from anywhere using a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

India vs Sri Lanka live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to the India vs Sri Lanka T20 cricket in the UK. Sky subscribers can watch every ball live on Sky Sports Cricket from Thursday 24th February.

Not a Sky subscriber? A Now Sports pass pass gets you instant, contract-free access to all 11 Sky Sports channels. It's £9.99 for a Day Pass or £33.99 for the month, but you might spot the odd discount.

India vs Sri Lanka T20 fixture schedule

1st T20I: Thursday 24th Feb 2022 一 Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 一 7pm IST / 1.30pm GMT

2nd T20I: Saturday 26th Feb 2022 一 HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala 一 7pm IST / 1.30pm GMT

3rd T20I: Sunday 27th Feb 2022 一 HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala 一 7pm IST / 1.30pm GMT