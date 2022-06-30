How to watch The Undeclared War – new Peter Kosminsky cyber warfare thriller with Simon Pegg and Mark Rylance

The Undeclared War – the gripping new cyber thriller from Peter Kosminsky, starring Oscar-winner Mark Rylance and Mission Impossible's Simon Pegg, premieres today, Thursday, 30th June, in the UK. The six-part series, hailed as "the cleverest thing on TV", airs free on Channel 4. Make sure you know how to watch and stream The Undeclared War for free from wherever you are in the world.

The Undeclared War is a dystopian crime thriller series set in a post-pandemic, post-Boris 2024. The plot follows a leading team of analysts buried in GCHQ (Britain's intelligence hub) who are working to fend off wave after wave of cyber attacks.

"The Undeclared War has been many years in the making. It imagines how the next few years might play out in the domain of cyber warfare – a battle unseen by the public but with potentially devastating consequences," explains Peter Kosminsky, the show's writer and director

The cast is led by the Mark Rylance (Wolf Hall, Bridge of Spies), Simon Pegg (Star Trek, Mission Impossible) and Adrian Lester (Hustle, The Day After Tomorrow). Talented newcomer Hannah Khalique-Brown stars as Saara Parvan, a young student doing work experience in GCHQ’s Malware Department.

It's free to watch in the UK. Travelling abroad? Read on for how to watch The Undeclared War from outside the UK with a VPN.

Watch The Undeclared War for free

The Undeclared War is free to watch – both live and on-demand – on Channel 4 (opens in new tab). Episode 1 airs on Thursday, 30th June, at 9pm BST / 4pm ET. New episodes air land every Thursday, with the season finale set for 4th August.

Remember: you'll need to use a VPN to access Channel 4 when travelling outside of the UK (opens in new tab).

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details just below.

Watch The Undeclared War from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to The Undeclared War rights holders, you won't be able to access it when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, helping you access local streams from where you are – and saving you money!

How to use a VPN for The Undeclared War

Using a VPN to watch The Undeclared War is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For The Undeclared War, you may wish to choose 'UK' for Channel 4.

3. Then head over to Channel 4 (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy The Undeclared War live stream (or watch it later on-demand).

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

The Undeclared War trailer

The Undeclared War episode guide

The Undeclared War airs every Thursday at 9pm BST on the following days:

Episode 1: Thursday 30th June 2022

Episode 2: Thursday 7th July 2022

Episode 3: Thursday 14th July 2022

Episode 4: Thursday 21st July 2022

Episode 5: Thursday 28th July 2022

Episode 6: Thursday 4th August 2022

Australia: watch The Undeclared War online

Stan has the exclusive rights to The Undeclared War in Australia. Episode 1 airs on Friday 1st July, a day after the show debuts in the UK. New users get a 30-day free trial.

Keep your VPN (opens in new tab) handy if you want to watch The Undeclared War on Stan when travelling outside of Australia.

USA: watch The Undeclared War online

The Undeclared War was made in conjunction with NBCUniversal, which means it will be exclusive to the Peacock (opens in new tab) streaming service in the USA (from $4.99 a month).

However, the six-part series is not scheduled to begin streaming until Thursday 18th August.

Remember: UK nationals can use a VPN to watch The Undeclared War free on Channel 4 (opens in new tab) from 30th June. Details above.