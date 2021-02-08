How to watch Super Bowl 2021 without cable for free: Roku, Fire TV, Xbox, Apple TV

Can the Chiefs pull it back? You'll need your Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or games console to watch the Super Bowl without cable on your big screen. Mobiles, tablets and laptop are all good too. CBS has the game and there are plenty of streaming options. Here's how to watch the Super Bowl without cable on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV and the rest in 2021.

Super Bowl live stream Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Date: Sunday, February 7th 2021 Time: 6.30pm ET / 11.30pm GMT / 9.30am AEST Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida Streams: FuboTV | CBS Sports | YouTube TV Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today

The good news for NFL fans is that there are plenty of ways to get a Super Bowl live stream without cable – and without paying a dime! You can stream the Super Bowl on FuboTV and CBS All Access and the many devices they support. That means the Super Bowl on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox and more.

Sadly CBS won't be broadcasting the Super Bowl in 4K this year, but it does have the best commentary team in the business in Tony Romo and Jim Nantz – the perfect pairing to break down Tom Brady vs Patrick Mahomes. CBS will also screen the Super Bowl half-time show, headlined by The Weeknd, and you still get to enjoy that and the Super Bowl commercials too even without cable.

So, whether you've cut the cord or are looking for the best way to get a Super Bowl live stream on your laptop, desktop and mobile device, we've got you covered. Here's how to watch the Super Bowl without cable 2021.

How to watch the Super Bowl without cable 2021

The Raymond James stadium will be limited to 25 per cent capacity, but Sunday February 7th, is set to go down in NFL history as one of the all-time great quarterback clashes. Brady vs Mahomes is not to be missed – even if you don't have cable.

CBS is giving everyone the best seat in the house by streaming Super Bowl 2021 free on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app. The latter is available for Apple and Android devices, plus smart TV platforms such as Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.

Cord-cutters can also watch catch the game on CBS All Access, the network's shiny new streaming platform. Access is $5.99 a month with commercials, or $9.99 a month without. Super Bowl 2021 will carry ads - like Tide's The Jason Alexander Hoodie – regardless, since it's considered an exceptional event.

By why not use the big game to think big? The Super Bowl presents a once-a-year opportunity to try out top streaming services such as FuboTV and YouTubeTV – both of which serve up CBS as well as live sports and thousands of top-rated TV shows and movies.

FuboTV Free 7-day trial | $64.99 a month

Fubo TV is the MVP here – it is one of the of the biggest and best sports streaming services in the US. It also carries CBS, NBC, ABC, FOX, ESPN and NFL Network, so it's a brilliant way to watch the Super Bowl, the regular NFL season and a ton of live TV at a reasonable price (cable subscribers can save up $500 by switching to FuboTV). After the 7-day free trial ends you'll pay $64.99 a month. But since there's no lock-in contract, you can cancel at any time. FuboTV supports Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iPhone, iPad and Android phones/tablets. You can also use FuboTV to watch Super Bowl LV on your TV using Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay.View Deal

CBS All Access 7-day free trial | $5.99 a month

If you're on a budget, this is a great way to watch the 55th edition of the Super Bowl, along with NFL, UEFA Champions League soccer and top CBS All Access Originals such as Texas 6, Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. New users can score their first week free with a 7-day free trial. After that, CBS All Access costs from $5.99 a month and includes CBS, CBSN, CBS Sports HQ ad ET Live. You can cancel at any time. The app supports Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox and selected smart TVs, so you can enjoy CBS All Access on pretty much any device.View Deal

YouTube TV 7-day free trial | $64.99 a month

YouTube TV offers access to more than 85 live TV channels including CBS, so it's a good bet if you're trying to watch the Super Bowl without cable. The fee also includes NBC, FOX, ESPN and ABC so its a good way to save money without missing out on NFL, NBA and MLB. After the 7-day free trial ends YouTube TV costs $64.99 a month, but there's no annual contract and you can share the service with your family (up to six accounts and three simultaneous streams). YouTubeTV is available on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, Android, Xbox, PlayStation and selected Samsung, LG and Vizio smart TVs.View Deal

Sling TV promises the best of cable for only $35 a month but it doesn't currently carry CBS, so it's no good if you're seeking for ways to watch the Super Bowl without cable. Hulu with Live TV carries CBS only in certain parts of the U.S., so it's not ideal either.

Watch the Super Bowl without cable outside the US

FuboTV, CBS Sports and YouTube TV are only accessible to viewers in the U.S. (with a U.S.-based credit card, in some cases). If you're outside the U.S. this Sunday, you'll need to use a VPN to access these services without being blocked.

Why not try ExpressVPN for size? It's a safe and well-respected VPN that offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

There's nothing to lose and it's a great way for those stuck outside the U.S. to enjoy the free CBS Sports.com Super Bowl stream – complete with real-deal commentary from Tony Romo and Jim Nantz.

Watch the Super Bowl without cable using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant NFL rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Super Bowl halftime show 2021 and commercials

You'll still be able to enjoy the full Super Bowl halftime show 2021 and the Super Bowl commercials even if you don't watch the game through cable or satellite channels. Whether you're accessing the stream through CBS All Access, Fubo TV, YouTube or any Roku or other streaming device, you get to watch all of Super Bowl LV and its pageantry in full. The only proviso is that you tune in from America.

If you want to catch the Super Bowls halftime show 2021 and the Super Bowl commercials from outside the US, then you'll need to use a VPN to access the US Super Bowl live stream. Try Express VPN risk-free and watch a free US Super Bowl live stream through CBS All Access. Full details on VPNs are in the section above. They're well worth using for this event and many, many others throughout the year.

The 2021 Super Bowl performers are headlined by Canadian singer-songwriter, The Weeknd. It should be a good one.

When is the Super Bowl 2021?

The Super Bowl 2021 kicks off at a different time depending on where you are. Locally, the Super Bowl time is 18.30 ET tomorrow. So, that's 15.30 PT and 17.30 CT.

In the UK, it's last thing at night, 23.30 GMT, and an hour later, spilling into Monday morning, in central Europe with a 00.30 CET start time.

Where is the Super Bowl 2021?

Just in case you're planning on heading down there to grab yourself a seat at the big event, you might need to know where the Super Bowl is this year. Venues are decided a few years in advance. Any city can bid for to host the Super Bowl.

It just so happens that, for the first time ever, the city that won it, Tampa, Florida, also happens to have a team in the final. So, that's home advantage for the Buccs at the Raymond James Stadium.

Super Bowl LVI is set to take place in Los Angeles with the following two Super Bowls at Glendale, Arizona, and in New Orleans respectively.

The best Super Bowl TV deals

(Image credit: Future)

Once you've sorted out how to watch the Super Bowl without cable, you might want to sort out your TV – or switch it up for something better. Most online stores are offering deep discounts ahead of Super Bowl LV so now's a great time to grab a bargain.

After a big screen with Roku TV? Walmart is selling the onn. 70-inch Class 4K LED Roku TV for the crazy-low price of $448. There's also the TCL 65-inch 4K QLED Roku TV for just $877.

There are bargains to be had Amazon Fire TVs, too. The Insignia 55-inch 4K Fire TV Edition is currently reduced from $430 to a tempting $349 at Amazon.

Prefer Google's Android TV? Best Buy has slashed the price of the Hisense 70in 4K Android TV with Dolby Vision HDR from $650 to $529.

For more seriously cheap ways to watch the Super Bowl in style, keep an eye our shortlist of the best Super Bowl TV deals 2021.

