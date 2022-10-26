How to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 episode 8 'Motherland' online

They say you need to walk a mile in another person's shoes to really understand them. It may have taken five seasons of The Handmaid's Tale but last week's episode saw Serena and June reach common ground. However, with the season finale of The Handmaid's Tale just a couple of weeks away, it's not likely to remain plain sailing from here on out. Make sure you know how to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 for free from wherever you are now for episode 8 Motherland.

Warning, spoilers lie below...

Watch ep. 8 Motherland Premiere: 26th Oct 2022, 3.01am ET / 12.01am PT (USA) Free stream: SBS (opens in new tab) (Australia) Watch SBS from abroad with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) US stream: Hulu ($6.99/month)

Last week's episode felt like a full circle moment as June helped Serena to deliver her baby boy. At risk of sepsis after delivering Noah in an abandoned barn, in a moment of weakness Serena tells June to take him away and leave her for dead. But June insists the job of a mother is to always be there for their children; that she will not take a child away from its mother as Gilead did to her.

Later in hospital, June and Luke are reunited. But Luke isn't the only one to arrive. Having crossed back into Canada unofficially, Serena is arrested by immigration officials and told she will be taken to a detention centre. Without Noah.

In Motherland, Serena appears to be back fending off the Wheelers as they deem her unfit to be a mother, while June and Luke are still trying to bring home Hannah. Perhaps Commander Lawrence is the key to that as he attempts to steer Gilead into his vision, 'the New Bethlehem'. But it appears he needs June's influence to make it happen. And access to Hannah is likely to be his bargaining chip.

With just three episodes to go, tune into Motherland and find out how to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 episode 8 online, including a free stream in Australia.

Watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 'Motherhood' for free

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In Australia, SBS (opens in new tab) will air The Handmaid's Tale season 5, episode 8 – live and on demand – from 26th October 2022. While episodes arrive as soon as they drop in the US on the Wednesday on SBS On-Demand, you can also catch the episode on TV on Thursday at 9.30pm AEDT. Episode 1 - 7 are already available now. New episodes air weekly.

Travelling away outside Australia this week? You can always use a VPN to access SBS from overseas (opens in new tab) . We recommend using ExpressVPN. Details below.

Watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to The Handmaid's Tale season 5 rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, and can fool streaming services into thinking that you're located somewhere else in the world.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which we rate as the best VPN for streaming. It offers 100 percent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How to use a VPN for The Handmaid's Tale

Using a VPN to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5 is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For The Handmaid's Tale S5, you may wish to choose 'Australia' to access SBS.

3. Then head over to SBS (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy The Handmaid's Tale season 5 free live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

Episode 1, Morning - 14th September (US), 15th September (AU)

Episode 2, Ballet - 14th September (US), 15th September (AU)

Episode 3 - Border - 21st September (US), 22nd September (AU)

Episode 4 - Dear Offred - 28th September (US), 29th September (AU)

Episode 5, Fairytale - 5th October (US), 6th October (AU)

Episode 6, Together - 12th October (US), 13th October (AU)

Episode 7, No Man's Land - 19th October (US), 20th October (AU)

Episode 8, Motherland - 26th October (US), 27th October (AU)

Episode 9, Allegiance - 2nd November (US), 3rd November (AU)

Episode 10, Safe - 9th November (US), 10th November (AU)

UK: watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5

In the UK, The Handmaid's Tale season 5 began airing on October 23, arriving on both free-to-air channel Channel 4, as well as on Amazon Prime Video at 9pm BST.

Remember: Aussies travelling overseas can use a VPN to access The Handmaid's Tale season 5 free on SBS (opens in new tab).

Need to catch up? Seasons 1-4 of The Handmaid's Tale are available on both Channel 4 and Amazon Prime members free of charge (here's a 30-day Prime trial (opens in new tab) if you're not yet a member).

USA: watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5

(Image credit: Hulu)

Hulu is the place to find The Handmaid's Tale season 5 stream in the USA.

The streaming service costs from $7.99 a month.

Remember: Aussies travelling overseas can use a VPN to access The Handmaid's Tale season 5 free on SBS (opens in new tab).