How to watch State of Origin Game 3: live stream NSW vs QLD for free — team news

Watch a State of Origin Game 3 live stream

State of Origin Game 3 is free to watch on 9Now in Australia. NRL fans in the UK can get their rugby fix on Sky Sports, while Watch NRL will live stream New South Wales Blues vs Queensland Maroons in the USA and the rest of the world. Kick-off is Wednesday 12th July 2023, at 11.05am BST.

Aussie citizen away from home? Use a VPN to tune into 9Now free from abroad. Full details on how to watch the 2023 State of Origin from anywhere just below.

Watch State of Origin Game 3 2023: preview

Queensland head to Sydney looking to make it a clean sweep of victories over New South Wales in this final 2023 State of Origin clash.

The Maroons have an unassailable 2-0 lead after two games following a dominate display from Billy Slater's men in game 2 at the Suncorp Arena last month which saw them waltz to a crushing 32-6 victory.

Having been way off the pace in Milton, NSW head coach Brad Fittler has unsurprisingly rung the changes for this third encounter.

The new-look Blues team sees Cody Walker comes in for Jarome Luai while Clint Gutherson has been recalled in favour of prop Junior Paulo. Bradman Best and Keaon Koloamatangi are meanwhile set to make their debuts for NSW.

The Maroons make just one major change, with AJ Brimson coming in for the suspended Reece Walsh at fullback.

Here's how to watch a free State of Origin Game 3 live stream from anywhere in the world.

State of Origin 3 team news

Here are the full line-ups for the game:

NSW Team: 1. James Tedesco (c) 2. Brian To’o 3. Stephen Crichton 4. Bradman Best 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Cody Walker 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Jake Trbojevic 9. Damien Cook 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 11. Liam Martin 12. Keaon Koloamatangi 13. Cameron Murray 14. Isaah Yeo 15. Jacob Saifiti 16. Reece Robson 17. Clint Gutherson 18. Scott Drinkwater 19. Spencer Leniu.

QLD Team: 1. AJ Brimson 2. Xavier Coates 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Cameron Munster 7. Daly Cherry-Evans (c) 8. Reuben Cotter 9. Harry Grant 10. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui 11. David Fifita 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Patrick Carrigan 14. Ben Hunt 15. Lindsay Collins 16. Moeaki Fotuaika 17. Corey Horsburgh 18. Tom Dearden 19. J’maine Hopgood.

How to watch State of Origin Game 3: free live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Channel Nine)

Viewers in Australia can watch the entire 2023 State of Origin series for free via Channel 9 and the network's streaming service 9Now. Game 3 kicks off at 8.05pm AEST on Wednesday evening, with coverage getting underway at 7pm.

Travelling abroad? Watch 9Now from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

If you've never used a VPN before, follow the step-by-step instructions below...

Watch a State of Origin Game 3 live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now, you might not be able to watch the State of Origin series as you would if you were at home, as the service will detect your location based on your IP address, and may automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) will help you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet and can set your device to appear as if it's anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for State of Origin 2023

Using a VPN to stream TV from abroad is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the State of Origin series, you could choose 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Then head over to 9Now on your browser or device and watch the free State of Origin live stream!

You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark, which offers 24-hour assistance. Both performed very well in our tests.

UK: Watch a State of Origin live stream

State of Origin 2023 will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK, with kick-off set for 11.05am BST on Wednesday morning.

Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in watching this game and plenty more live sport in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a State of Origin live stream with a Now day pass or a monthly pass. Here is our pick of the best Now deals.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle, which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch State of Origin with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app.

You can also tune into State of Origin via the Watch NRL streaming service, which shows every NRL game live and costs £16 per week, £29 per month, or £143 per year.

Remember: Aussies can watch State of Origin for free on 9Now (Use a VPN to access 9Now when travelling outside of Australia).

USA: Watch a State of Origin live stream

In the US, State of Origin Game 3 kicks off at 6.05am ET / 3.05am PT first thing on Wednesday morning.

If that's not too early for you, you can tune in on the NRL's dedicated streaming service, Watch NRL, which shows every game of the season live. A subscription costs $20 per week, $39 per month, or $182 per year.

Don't forget: Aussie nationals can live stream State of Origin free of charge on 9Now. Aussies abroad can access 9now with a VPN.