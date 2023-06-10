How to watch Manchester City vs Inter Milan live stream for free — UEFA Champions League final

Watch Manchester City vs Inter Milan live stream

Manchester City vs Inter Milan is free to stream on BT Sport to anyone in the UK whether you're a subscriber or not. US fans can tune in to the 2023 Champions League final on Paramount Plus. The Manchester City vs Inter Milan live stream is also free on 9Now in Australia. Use a VPN to watch your stream from anywhere if you happen to be abroad. Full details on where to watch Manchester City vs Inter Milan online and on TV just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Sat, Jun 10 – 8pm BST / 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT Free live stream: BT Sport (UK) Use ExpressVPN to watch your stream anywhere

Manchester City vs Inter Milan live stream: match preview

By the end of the Champions League final on Saturday evening, one of Manchester City or Inter Milan will have won a treble. The Cityzens have already clinched the Premier League and FA Cup as they seek to match city rivals Manchester United as the only English side to win the three biggest honours available back home in the same season. Yet Inter are chasing a cup treble, having won the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana earlier in 2022/23 – that's 12 knockout matches without defeat. It's arguably the biggest event in club football and is not to be missed.

It's hard to know which Manchester City fans want more: their first Champions League title, a first European honour since the 1969/70 Cup Winners' Cup or knocking city rivals United off their treble-winning perch. Much tiresome debate has surrounded whether 2022/23 would be beat 1998/99 the Camp Nou, and all that, but there's little doubting the team and system boss Pep Guardiola has built.

City dominate teams with death from a thousand passes and, though United created the better chances in last weekend's FA Cup final, it was the blue half of Manchester that controlled the game. Captain Ilkay Gundogan has come up clutch to score six in his last six games in all competitions – including a fine volleyed brace last weekend – to rival creative hub Kevin De Bruyne and 52-goal top scorer Erling Haaland. City start as favourites. The Norwegian has just one goal in his last seven games, so he's certainly due one.

Inter, meanwhile, are arguably the finest cup side in Europe. The Nerazzurri's only defeats in cup competitions this term came in Champions League group stage defeats to Bayern Munich, but they won nine and drew three of their knockout fixtures in lifting the Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana and reaching the final of European football's most glittering prize.

Simone Inzaghi's preference for a front two – almost certain to be top scorer Lautaro Martinez and ex-City man Edin Dzeko, with Romelu Lukaku an option from the bench – may have a knock-on effect and leave their back three with four Manchester City attacking midfielders (plus Haaland) to deal with, but the Nerazzurri have knocked out Barcelona, Juventus, Benfica and AC Milan of various cup competitions this season. They also have the big-game experience of being three-time former winners.

Midfield three Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglou and Henrikh Mkhitaryan must find a way to cut off passing lines into De Bruyne and Gundogan, to starve Haaland, Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva of service if Inter are to pull off an upset. Easy-peasy.

Manchester City vs Inter Milan kicks off at 8pm GMT / 3pm EDT on Saturday 10th June, 2023, at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, and it's free-to-air for anyone in the UK and in Australia. Make sure you know how to watch a Manchester City vs Inter Milan live stream from anywhere in the world.

UK: watch Manchester City vs Inter Milan free live stream

You can watch the Champions League League free live stream on the BT Sport YouTube channel and on the BT Sport website too, as well as by using the BT Sports app on smart TVs, the Xbox One and Apple TV. Virgin Media customers can watch free on channel 532.

You can also watch Manchester City vs Inter Milan on BT Sports TV channels. Head to BT Sport 1 for the HD coverage and to BT Sport Ultimate to watch in 4K. Coverage starts at 6.30pm BST.

Aussies can also enjoy a free Champions League final live stream courtesy of Channel 9 and the 9Now and 9Gem services.

Outside the UK and Australia? If you're a Brit or Aussie away from home, use a VPN to watch the Manchester City vs Inter Milan free live stream from abroad, if you find yourself somewhere geo-blocked.

We recommend ExpressVPN. Full details on how to use a VPN just below.

Watch Manchester City vs Inter Milan live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Manchester City vs Inter Milan live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Manchester City vs Inter Milan live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Champions. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the Champions League live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription.

How to use a VPN for Manchester City vs Inter Milan live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Manchester City vs Inter Milan in the Champions League, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BT Sport or 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Then head over to BT Sport YouTube channel or the BT Sport website or 9Now on your browser or device and enjoy the free Manchester City vs Inter Milan live stream!

US: watch Manchester City vs Inter Milan

Football fans in the US can watch a live stream of the Champions League final between Manchester City vs Inter Milan, plus every UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League fixture this season, on Paramount+.

You can get a seven-day free trial of Paramount+ here if you're a new subscriber. After the trial ends, you'll pay just $5 a month ($10 a month if you want the ad-free plan).

The Paramount+ free trial is only available in the US. Travelling overseas?

Use a VPN to watch Paramount+ from abroad without being blocked.

Manchester City vs Inter Milan with Paramount+ 7-day trial

Watch the UEFA Champions League final for free with this seven-day free trial of Paramount Plus. It's $5 a month once the trial expires. Cancel at any time.

Watch Manchester City vs Inter Milan live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Stan Sport provides live coverage of the Manchester City vs Inter Milan live stream and all other UEFA club competition games.

To begin with, there's a Stan 30-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total).

That said, for the Champions League Final, you'll also find a free live stream on 9Now, which certainly saves you a penny if you're not a Stan subscriber.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Manchester City vs Inter Milan live stream kick-off times

The global Manchester City vs Inter Milan kick-off times are as follows:

UK: 8pm

8pm Central Europe: 9pm

9pm USA (EDT/PDT): 5pm / 12pm

5pm / 12pm Australia: 7am (Thursday)

7am (Thursday) New Zealand: 9am (Thursday)

All times 8pm GMT (UK time) unless otherwise stated

Saturday 10th June

Manchester City vs Inter Milan - final

What time is kick off? Manchester City vs Inter Milan kicks off at 8pm BST on Saturday, 10th June 2023.

Where is the Manchester City vs Inter Milan final? Manchester City will face Inter Milan in Istanbul for 2023 UEFA Champions League final on Tuesday. The Cityzens touched down in Turkey on Thursday afternoon, with preparations well underway for a kick-off at 8pm BST on Saturday.