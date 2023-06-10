How to watch Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez live stream — WBO boxing world title fight, ringwalk time

Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez will stream live on ESPN+ with a standard subscription in the States. Fans in the UK can watch on Sky Sports, while viewers in Australia can purchase it through Kayo Sports Main Event PPV. Full details on how to watch Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez on TV just below.

Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez live stream

Here is a list of the streaming services to watch the Taylor vs Lopez live stream:

USA: Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez live stream on ESPN+

Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez live stream on UK: Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez live stream on Sky Sports

Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez live stream on AUS: Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez live stream on Kayo PPV (AU$29.95)

Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez live stream: fight preview

From the moment the Josh Taylor (19-0) vs Teofimo Lopez (18-1) fight for Taylor's WBO light-welterweight world title was made, boxing insiders have had it pegged as a potential fight-of-the-year contender. There's been plenty of trash talk in the build up to this fascinating world title fight, too, with Lopez making few friends by saying he wants to "kill" Taylor. This is one not to be missed.

Taylor has plenty to prove after a controversial points win over Jack Catterall in his last outing in February 2022. Few ringside that night for the undisputed light-welterweight championship thought the 32-year-old Scot won the fight, but the 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist got the decision and has spent much of the 18 months in between trying to arrange a rematch which has failed to materialise.

Taylor has vacated two belts and been stripped of another in trying to secure that rematch and has instead settled on a super-fight against Teofimo Lopez. The American's trash talking has sparked Taylor to declare: "I'm going to give him a good beating."

But the highly skilled southpaw must shake off ring rust in the early rounds to get on the front foot. This will also be Taylor's first fight under new trainer Joe McNally, after he split with Ben Davison following that disappointing Catterall showing.

Lopez, meanwhile, has laboured in his rebuilding job since losing his lightweight world titles in a stunning upset to George Kambosos Jr in November 2021. The Takeover was a pound-for-pound contender after beating Vasily Lomachenko in October 2020 to hold three of the four main lightweight belts, but put in a laboured showing against Kambosos to miss out on becoming undisputed.

Lopez has since moved up to light-welterweight and though comfortable enough in beating Pedro Campa he struggled to beat Sandor Martin in a split decision that many think he was fortunate to get. "I said it like it is, I wanna kill Josh Taylor," said Lopez, who hits hard despite his opponent being the more natural at the weight.

Taylor has a superb upper cut on the inside, which did for Jose Ramirez in winning the undisputed title two fights ago, but Lopez will be fired up for this occasion to get his career back on track after overlooking Kambosos in his own disappointing performance. A dynamic puncher with serious skills, Lopez has also fought twice since Taylor's last outing against Catterall and will look to establish his jab early and take rounds from the outset. Whatever happens, it promises to be a great fight.

The Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez main card is due to start at 8pm EDT / 5pm PDT on Saturday, 10th June, at Madison Square Garden, New York. That's 1am BST (Sunday) / 10am AEST (Sunday). If it's ringwalks you're after, then the main event should get underway at around 10pm EDT / 7pm PDT / 3am BST (Sunday) / 12pm AEST (Sunday). Below, we've curated all the info for boxing fans looking for a Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez live stream in the UK, US, Australia and beyond...

Watch a Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez live stream in the US

In the USA, ESPN+ will broadcast the Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez live stream.

You can subscribe to ESPN Plus on its own or as part of the great-value Disney Bundle along with Hulu ($12.99 a month).

ESPN+ is a streaming-only service which carries a wealth of content including MLB, NHL, MLS, boxing events and Grand Slam tennis.

Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez live stream on ESPN+ ($9.99)

Click through to buy your ESPN+ subscription and watch all ESPN+ sports events live streams. Arguably the best deal, however, is the Disney Bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $12.99 per month (with ads) or $19.99 (ad-free).

UK: Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez live stream

Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez stream in HD with a Now day pass or a monthly pass. Here is our pick of the best Now deals.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised fights.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app.

Watch a Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez live stream in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch the Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez for a one-off fee of $29.95 via Kayo Sports Main Event. Though you don't need a Kayo Sports subscription to watch the fight, you can currently get a one-week Kayo Sports FREE trial for the streaming service, so you may as well fill your boots. There are no lock-in contracts for the streaming service and it gives you access to over 50 other sports events including the NRL, NFL, F1, NHL, MLB, as well as international cricket. Once the trial is up, the Basic plan costs just AU$30 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. There's also the entry-level One plan for AU$25 a month. The fight is set to begin at around 12pm AEST on Sunday afternoon.

Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez tale of the tape

Name: Josh Taylor – Teofimo Lopez

Nationality: British – American

Date of Birth: 2nd January 1991 – July 30th 1997

Height: 5' 10'' – 5' 8"

Reach: 69.5" – 68.5"

Total Fights: 19 – 19

Record: 19-0 (13 KOs) – 18-1 (13 KOs)

Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez live stream start time

Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez estimated start times:

UK: 3am (Sunday)

3am (Sunday) Central Europe: 4am (Sunday)

4am (Sunday) USA (EDT/PST): 10pm / 7pm

10pm / 7pm Australia: 12pm AEST (Sunday)

12pm AEST (Sunday) New Zealand: 2pm (Sunday)

Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez full card

Main card

Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr., 12 rounds, for Taylor's WBO junior welterweight title

Xander Zayas vs. Ronald Cruz, 8 rounds, junior middleweight

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Humberto Galindo, 10 rounds, lightweight

Omar Rosario vs. Jan Carlos Rivera, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Damian Knyba vs. Helaman Olguin, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Robson Conceicao vs. Nicolas Polanco, 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Bruce Carrington vs. Luis Porozo, 8 rounds, featherweight

Henry Lebron vs. Carlos Ramos, 10 rounds, junior lightweight