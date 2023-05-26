How to watch Giro d'Italia: live stream stages 19, 20 and 21 for free online

Watch Giro d'Italia live stream 2023

Geraint Thomas turned 37 on Thursday. On Sunday, he could be crowned the Giro d'Italia winner for the first time in his career. It would be a hallmark moment, the culmination of years of hard graft through adversity and misfortune, but Primoz Roglic is lurking, and before the peloton gets to Rome they're going to have to navigate two of Dante's circles of Hell.

Giro d'Italia stages 19, 20 & 21 preview

Stage 19 (today) is probably the most brutal of them all, an 183km route that's so jagged it beggars belief. Featuring five categorised climbs and more than 5,000m of elevation gain, if you're not climbing, you're descending to the bottom of the next one. The summit finish on Tre Cime di Lavaredo is the highest point of the race, and so steep it's almost vertical.

Stage 20 (Saturday) is an 18.6km ITT. Sounds straightforward enough, but it isn't. Another summit finish, this time on Monte Lussari, has an average gradient of 12.3 percent, with the initial 5km of the ascent averaging more than 15 percent.

Stage 21 (Sunday) provides some much-needed relief, with the 126km circuit, which passes some of Rome's most renowned landmarks and finishes on the Via dei Fori Imperiali, as level as a slice of pizza al taglio. It's here that the leader will find themselves under attack, and clinging to the maglia rosa for dear life.

It's show time. Take a look at the full Giro d'Italia 2023 live stream details on our main page or use the info below to find out how to tune in.

Giro d'Italia free live streams

Lucky cycling fans in Australia, Italy, Wales and Ireland can watch the entirety of Giro d'Italia for free:

Watch a Giro d'Italia live stream from anywhere

Most live sports coverage is location-sensitive. That means you can't normally access your usual service when travelling away from home. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a small but powerful app that allows you to select your preferred location and quickly unblock any Giro d'Italia live stream – including those free options – no matter where you are.

ExpressVPN is our pick of the best VPN services. It's affordable, fast and easy to use. Try it risk-free for 30 days and see for yourself.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch free Giro d'Italia live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support, too. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is. Five stars. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription

How to use a VPN for any Giro d'Italia live stream

1. Sign up to the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend for smooth, speedy video streaming.

2. Open the VPN app and choose your location. For Giro d'Italia, you may wish to choose 'Australia' to unblock SBS On Demand.

3. Then head over to SBS On Demand on your browser or device and enjoy that free Giro d'Italia live stream.

You might also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark, which offers 24-hour assistance. Both performed very well in our tests.

Watch Giro d'Italia: live stream stages 19, 20 & 21 in the UK

The 2023 Giro d'Italia is being shown live on Eurosport via Discovery+.

A subscription to Discovery+ (Entertainment & Sport) costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year, and includes Grand Slam tennis, Grand Tour cycling, snooker and much more besides.

If you only care about cycling, you can also live stream Giro d'Italia on GCN+, which costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year and offers ad-free live coverage of loads of cycling events.

Don't forget: Aussie cycling fans travelling abroad can use a VPN to stream the free SBS coverage from overseas. Full details just above.

Watch Giro d'Italia: live stream stages 19, 20 & 21 in the USA

The 2023 Giro d'Italia is available to watch in the US via GCN+.

A subscription costs $8.99 per month or $49.99 per year. That includes live and uninterrupted coverage of men's and women's pro-cycling throughout the season.

Watch Giro d'Italia: live stream stages 19, 20 & 21 in Canada

GCN+ is also the place to watch live Giro d'Italia coverage in Canada.

A subscription costs CA$11.99 per month or CA$59.99 for the year, and also gets you coverage of a multitude of UCI events every month.

Remember, you can use a VPN to access any local live stream when travelling away from home.