How to watch Giro d'Italia: live stream the cycling for free

Watch Giro d'Italia live stream 2023

You can watch a Giro d'Italia live stream for free on SBS On Demand in Australia. Rai Play in Italy, and S4C in Wales are also offering free live coverage of the race. Use a VPN to pick up your usual stream from anywhere (opens in new tab), even if you're outside your home country. Full details on how to watch a free Giro d'Italia live stream from anywhere just below.

Giro d'Italia preview

Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic have already treated us to one almighty battle this season, and we can only pray that that was just a taster for what's to come at the 2023 Giro d'Italia. Stage 1 of the first Grand Tour of the year gets underway today. The opening rider begins at 12.50 BST. The last time trial of the day starts at 3.45pm.

There were only six seconds between the Slovenian Dream Crusher and the Belgian world champion in Catalonia back in March. That's how ridiculously well-matched they are. And with each of them hoping to secure the maglia rosa for the first time, neither of the Giro favourites will be inclined to give an inch.

Geraint Thomas must also be considered a contender, even though the universe is currently drawing up new and ever-more-contrived ways of gazumping the Welshman. If he's leading the general classification in Rome come May 28, expect a comedically oversized banana skin to appear out of nowhere and see him off.

With 21 stages of hard racing over 23 days, it's the most beautiful method of torture on the UCI World Tour. You can take a look at the full Giro d'Italia 2023 route below and all the stage start times too.

Read on to find out how to watch a Giro d'Italia live stream from anywhere in the world. Aussie fans can watch a free on SBS On Demand. Use the no. 1-rated VPN (opens in new tab) to watch your usual live stream from anywhere, if you're currently overseas.

Giro d'Italia free live streams

Lucky cycling fans in Australia, Italy, Wales and Ireland can watch Giro d'Italia for free:

Australia - SBS On Demand (opens in new tab) (English)

- SBS On Demand (English) Italy - Rai Play (opens in new tab)

- Rai Play Wales - S4C (opens in new tab)

Watch a Giro d'Italia live stream from anywhere

Most live sports coverage is location-sensitive. That means you can't normally access your usual service when travelling away from home. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a small but powerful app that allows you to select your preferred location and quickly unblock any Giro d'Italia live stream – including those free options – no matter where you are.

ExpressVPN is our pick of the best VPN services. It's affordable, fast and easy to use. Try it risk-free for 30 days and see for yourself.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

(opens in new tab)ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch free Giro d'Italia live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support, too. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is. Five stars. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN for any Giro d'Italia live stream

1. Sign up to the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend for smooth, speedy video streaming.

2. Open the VPN app and choose your location. For Giro d'Italia, you may wish to choose 'Australia' to unblock SBS On Demand.

3. Then head over to SBS On Demand (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy that free Giro d'Italia live stream.

You might also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab), which offers 24-hour assistance. Both performed very well in our tests.

Watch Giro d'Italia: live stream in the UK

The 2023 Giro d'Italia is being shown live on Eurosport via Discovery+.

A subscription to Discovery+ (Entertainment & Sport) costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year, and includes Grand Slam tennis, Grand Tour cycling, snooker and much more besides.

If you only care about cycling, you can also live stream Giro d'Italia on GCN+, which costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year and offers ad-free live coverage of loads of cycling events.

Don't forget: Aussie cycling fans travelling abroad can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to stream the free SBS coverage from overseas. Full details just above.

Watch Giro d'Italia live stream in the USA

The 2023 Giro d'Italia is available to watch in the US via GCN+.

A subscription costs $8.99 per month or $49.99 per year. That includes live and uninterrupted coverage of men's and women's pro-cycling throughout the season.

Watch Giro d'Italia live stream in Canada

GCN+ is also the place to watch live Giro d'Italia coverage in Canada.

A subscription costs CA$11.99 per month or CA$59.99 for the year, and also gets you coverage of a multitude of UCI events every month.

Remember, you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access any local live stream when travelling away from home.

Giro d'Italia 2023 route

(Image credit: Giro d'Italia)

Giro d'Italia 2023 stages and start times

(All times BST)

Stage 1 – Sat 06/05, Fossacesia–Ortona (19.6km ITT) – 12.50pm

Stage 2 – Sun 07/05, Teramo–San Salvo (201km) – 11.20am

Stage 3 – Mon 08/05, Vasto–Melfi (216km) – 10.45am

Stage 4 – Tue 9/05, Venosa–Lago Laceno (175km) – 11.30am

Stage 5 – Wed 10/05, Atripalda–Salerno (171km) – 11.55am

Stage 6 – Thu 11/05, Naples–Naples (162km) – 11.55am

Stage 7 – Fri 12/05, Capua–Gran Sasso (218km) – 10.15am

Stage 8 – Sat 13/05, Terni–Fossombrone (207km) – 10.50am

Stage 9 – Sun 14/05, Savignano sul Rubicone–Cesena (35km ITT) – 12.10pm

Rest day – 15/05

Stage 10 – Tue 16/05, Scandiano–Viareggio (196km) – 11.05am

Stage 11 – Wed 17/05, Camaiore–Tortona (219km) – 10.25am

Stage 12 – Thu 18/05, Bra–Rivoli (179km) – 11.30am

Stage 13 – Fri 19/05, Borgofranco d’Ivrea–Crans-Montana (207km) – 10am

Stage 14 – Sat 20/05, Sierre–Cassano Magnago (193km) – 11.05am

Stage 15 – Sun 21/05, Seregno–Bergamo (195km) – 10.45am

Rest day – 22/05

Stage 16 – Tue 23/05, Sabbio Chiese–Monte Bondone (203km) – 9.50am

Stage 17 – Wed 24/05, Pergine Valsugana–Caorle (195km) – 11.45am

Stage 18 – Thu 25/05, Oderzo–Val di Zoldo (161km) – 11.20am

Stage 19 – Fri 26/05, Longarone–Tre Cime di Lavaredo (183km) – 10.35am

Stage 20 – Sat 27/05, Tarvisio–Monte Lussari (18.6km ITT) – 10.30am

Stage 21 – Sun 28/05, Rome–Rome (126km) – 2.25pm