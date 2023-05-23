How to watch Giro d'Italia: live stream stages 16, 17 and 18 for free online

Watch Giro d'Italia live stream 2023

You can watch a Giro d'Italia live stream of stages 16, 17 and 18 for free on SBS On Demand in Australia. SBS, along with Rai Play in Italy and S4C in Wales, are offering free live coverage of the entire race. You can use a VPN to pick up your usual stream from anywhere, even if you're outside your home country. Full details on how to watch Giro d'Italia from anywhere just below.

Giro d'Italia stages 16, 17 & 18 preview

Geraint Thomas, Primoz Roglic and Joao Almeida have more than a minute to make up as we enter the third and final week of the 2023 Giro d'Italia. Bruno Amirail still has the maglia rosa after the GC contenders opted to conserve their energy on Saturday, but it's set to be full steam ahead as the Grand Tour approaches its climax.

Stage 16 (today) starts off flat but quickly turns into a rollercoaster, with the riders set to drag themselves up 5,200 vertical metres over the 203km leg. The Passo di Santa Barbara, as steep as 14 percent in places, sets the tone, with climbs up the Passo Bordala, Matassone and Serrada following, before an uphill finish on Monte Bondone.

Stage 17 (tomorrow) could hardly be more different, leading the peloton on a gentle downward slope towards Caorle on the Adriatic Coast. Its gentle profile is in some ways just as shocking as the Giro's most jagged stages, and the sprint finish could be pure chaos.

Stage 18 (Thursday) reverts to the mean, in more ways than one, as the riders face another uphill finish in Zoldo Alto, at the end of a route that climbs, climbs and climbs again, taking in the Passo della Crosetta, Forcella Cibiana and Palafavera.

Whisper it, but days after announcing his impending retirement, could Mark Cavendish, who's had a quiet Giro so far, finally make his mark on the event?

You can take a look at the full Giro d'Italia 2023 live stream details on our main page or use the info below to find out how to tune in.

Giro d'Italia free live streams

Lucky cycling fans in Australia, Italy, Wales and Ireland can watch the entirety of Giro d'Italia for free:

Watch a Giro d'Italia live stream from anywhere

Most live sports coverage is location-sensitive. That means you can't normally access your usual service when travelling away from home. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a small but powerful app that allows you to select your preferred location and quickly unblock any Giro d'Italia live stream – including those free options – no matter where you are.

ExpressVPN is our pick of the best VPN services. It's affordable, fast and easy to use. Try it risk-free for 30 days and see for yourself.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch free Giro d'Italia live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support, too. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is. Five stars. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription

How to use a VPN for any Giro d'Italia live stream

1. Sign up to the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend for smooth, speedy video streaming.

2. Open the VPN app and choose your location. For Giro d'Italia, you may wish to choose 'Australia' to unblock SBS On Demand.

3. Then head over to SBS On Demand on your browser or device and enjoy that free Giro d'Italia live stream.

You might also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark, which offers 24-hour assistance. Both performed very well in our tests.

Watch Giro d'Italia: live stream stages 16, 17 & 18 in the UK

The 2023 Giro d'Italia is being shown live on Eurosport via Discovery+.

A subscription to Discovery+ (Entertainment & Sport) costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year, and includes Grand Slam tennis, Grand Tour cycling, snooker and much more besides.

If you only care about cycling, you can also live stream Giro d'Italia on GCN+, which costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year and offers ad-free live coverage of loads of cycling events.

Don't forget: Aussie cycling fans travelling abroad can use a VPN to stream the free SBS coverage from overseas. Full details just above.

Watch Giro d'Italia: live stream stages 16, 17 & 18 in the USA

The 2023 Giro d'Italia is available to watch in the US via GCN+.

A subscription costs $8.99 per month or $49.99 per year. That includes live and uninterrupted coverage of men's and women's pro-cycling throughout the season.

Watch Giro d'Italia: live stream stages 16, 17 & 18 in Canada

GCN+ is also the place to watch live Giro d'Italia coverage in Canada.

A subscription costs CA$11.99 per month or CA$59.99 for the year, and also gets you coverage of a multitude of UCI events every month.

Remember, you can use a VPN to access any local live stream when travelling away from home.