How to watch Giro d'Italia: live stream stages 13, 14 and 15 for free online

You can watch a Giro d'Italia live stream of stages 13, 14 and 15 for free on SBS On Demand in Australia. SBS, along with Rai Play in Italy and S4C in Wales, are offering free live coverage of the entire race. You can use a VPN to pick up your usual stream from anywhere, even if you're outside your home country. Full details on how to watch Giro d'Italia from anywhere just below.

Giro d'Italia stages 13, 14 & 15 preview

Magnus Cort, Pascal Ackermann and Nico Denz can now call themselves 2023 Giro d'Italia stage winners, but the maglia rosa still belongs to Geraint Thomas, who commands a two-second lead over Primoz Roglic as the riders tackle perhaps the most challenging segment of the race so far.

Stage 13 (today) sees the peloton cross the border to Switzerland. It was supposed to involve the Colle del Gran San Bernardo, a brutal road pass, but heavy snow has changed things. The riders will now pass underneath instead. What they'll find on the other side waiting, though, is the trek up the Croix de Coeur, the last 4km of which cranks the gradient up to 10.3%. Then there's challenging descent and finally light at the end of the tunnel with an uphill finish waiting at Crans-Montana, following another 13.1km of climbing at 7.2%. Seriously, why do they do this?

Stage 14 (Saturday) is one for the sprinters. Well, kind of, because before they can get their heads down there's the small matter of a 20.2km, 6.5% slog up the Simplon Pass. That's the only major obstacle though, so once that's ticked off it's pretty much flat all the way, save for a couple of lumps.

Stage 15 (Sunday), on the other hand, is a horror show, the sort of stage that keeps riders up at night. Four intermediate climbs punctuate the 195km route from Seregno to Bergamo, the first of which – the Valico di Valcava – features a 3km stretch that doesn't drop below 10%, and goes as high as 17%. And just as the riders will sense the finish line, the Colle Aperto brings pebbles into the equation.

Giro d'Italia free live streams

Lucky cycling fans in Australia, Italy, Wales and Ireland can watch the entirety of Giro d'Italia for free:

Watch a Giro d'Italia live stream from anywhere

Most live sports coverage is location-sensitive. That means you can't normally access your usual service when travelling away from home. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a small but powerful app that allows you to select your preferred location and quickly unblock any Giro d'Italia live stream – including those free options – no matter where you are.

How to use a VPN for any Giro d'Italia live stream

1. Sign up to the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend for smooth, speedy video streaming.

2. Open the VPN app and choose your location. For Giro d'Italia, you may wish to choose 'Australia' to unblock SBS On Demand.

3. Then head over to SBS On Demand on your browser or device and enjoy that free Giro d'Italia live stream.

Watch Giro d'Italia: live stream stages 13, 14 & 15 in the UK

The 2023 Giro d'Italia is being shown live on Eurosport via Discovery+.

A subscription to Discovery+ (Entertainment & Sport) costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year, and includes Grand Slam tennis, Grand Tour cycling, snooker and much more besides.

If you only care about cycling, you can also live stream Giro d'Italia on GCN+, which costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year and offers ad-free live coverage of loads of cycling events.

Don't forget: Aussie cycling fans travelling abroad can use a VPN to stream the free SBS coverage from overseas. Full details just above.

Watch Giro d'Italia: live stream stages 13, 14 & 15 in the USA

The 2023 Giro d'Italia is available to watch in the US via GCN+.

A subscription costs $8.99 per month or $49.99 per year. That includes live and uninterrupted coverage of men's and women's pro-cycling throughout the season.

Watch Giro d'Italia: live stream stages 13, 14 & 15 in Canada

GCN+ is also the place to watch live Giro d'Italia coverage in Canada.

A subscription costs CA$11.99 per month or CA$59.99 for the year, and also gets you coverage of a multitude of UCI events every month.

Remember, you can use a VPN to access any local live stream when travelling away from home.