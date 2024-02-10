How to watch England vs Wales: live stream Six Nations 2024 online

Watch England vs Wales live stream

Although the opening weekend of this year's Six Nations may have reminded us to expect the unexpected, there's one thing you can be certain of – when it comes to rugby union, England vs Wales is always an event worth tuning into.

Saturday's England vs Wales match at the 2024 Six Nations is free to watch on ITV in the UK and RTÉ in Ireland. Peacock TV and DAZN are the live streamers in the USA and Canada respectively. Down Under, it's Stan Sport in Australia and Sky Sport in New Zealand. And you can use a VPN to watch your chosen stream from wherever you are in the world.

England vs Wales live stream: Preview

This round two game of the 2024 Six Nations between England and Wales will take place at Twickenham Stadium in London. The start time is at 4.45pm GMT (11.45am ET / 8.45am PT) on Saturday 10th February, which is 3.45am AEDT in Australia on Sunday morning.

England head to their Twickenham fortress with one win from one, but that victory was far from a joyous affair. They fell behind to tournament outsiders Italy early on and, although they came back to win it, Steve Borthwick's men were unable to kill off the game convincingly. The three-point victory won't quell any fears that England's RWC semi-final was anything more than a fluke, and they'll be desperate for the Owen Farrell-less line-up gels better than they did last weekend.

Wales' opening game against Scotland was bittersweet. Yes, they ultimately lost 27-26, but the way they played in the second-half to come roaring back into the game gave Warren Gatland and his young guns much to be proud of. Can the Dragons start where they left off when they arrive in London?

You can watch all 2024 Six Nations games online for FREE, including this one. So keep reading to discover where to live stream England vs Wales in your country and from anywhere in the world.

Free England vs Wales live streams

This and every Six Nations game will be shown for free in the UK and Ireland.

In the UK, the free England vs Wales live stream is on ITVX. While in Ireland it will be streamed for free on RTÉ Player.

If you're outside of the UK or Ireland this weekend, you can always try using a VPN to get around geo-restrictions that you'll face when overseas. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's really easy to use, fantastic at unblocking restricted streams and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee in case you change your mind.

Don't worry if you've never used a VPN before – it's really easy, and we have full instructions below.

Watch England vs Wales live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular England vs Wales live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch Six Nations live streams from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch England vs Wales live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support, too. Try it – you may be surprised how simple it is. Five stars. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription

How to use a VPN to stream England vs Wales

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. So for Six Nations rugby, you may wish to choose a server in the UK.

3. Then head over to ITVX on your browser or device and enjoy the free England vs Wales live stream!

Watch England vs Wales in the UK

You can watch England vs Wales live on ITV1 on TV this Saturday evening at 4.45pm GMT.

That means you can also stream the game online and for free on the channel's ITVX platform, available on browsers, smartphone app or a variety of streaming devices.

To stream live on ITVX, you should have a valid TV licence. While that isn't required for watching the game on catch-up.

And if you prefer to watch the rugby with Welsh commentary, it will also be shown on S4C on TV and your choice of S4C Clic or the BBC iPlayer online.

Remember: use a VPN to access ITVX when travelling outside of the UK.

Watch England vs Wales match in Ireland

This Six Nations game is being shown on the free-to-air RTÉ2 on TV in Ireland.

If you want to watch England vs Wales online, then you can do so for free on the RTÉ Player, with the service available across a wide range of devices.

Don't forget: Irish nationals can live stream every match free of charge while abroad with a VPN.

Watch England vs Wales in Australia

Streaming service Stan Sport has the rights to show every match of the 2024 Six Nations live in Australia. This one kicks off at 3.45am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday 12th February.

To watch England vs Wales ad-free you'll need a Basic Stan package ($10 a month) together with its Stan Sport add-on (a further $15).

Out of Australia? Use a VPN to access your local stream when away from home.

Watch England vs Wales in the USA

NBC's Peacock TV streaming service is the only place to watch this 2024 Six Nations match live in the USA. It starts at 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT on Saturday.

Peacock starts from only $5.99 a month, or you can pay more to get rid of the ads. In addition to the Six Nations, you'll also be able to watch the likes of EPL soccer, WWE, Premiership Rugby and lots more.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

If you have access to CNBC and don't mind waiting, the match will be replayed in full there at 8am ET on the Sunday after the game.

Outside the US? Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a rugby-friendly VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad.

Watch England vs Wales in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch England vs Wales courtesy of Sky Sport, which is showing every game of the 2024 tournament. This match kicks off at 5.45am on Sunday morning.

Subscribers can also watch online using the its Sky Go service.

If you don't already have Sky and don't wish to commit to a full package just for the rugby, then Sky Sport Now offers weekly ($24.99) and monthly ($44.99) passes.

UK or Ireland rugby fan abroad? Live stream this Six Nations game on your home streaming service using a world class VPN.

Watch England vs Wales in Canada

Specialist sports streaming service DAZN is the place to watch England vs Wales, plus every other game of the 2024 Six Nations live in Canada. This game starts at 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT.

A DAZN subscription will currently set you back CA$29.99 a month or CA$199.99 a year.

Don't forget: Canadian nationals can live stream matches via DAZN when overseas with a VPN.

England vs Wales live stream in South Africa

To watch England vs Wales and all Six Nations 2024 fixtures in South Africa, you'll need access to SuperSport. If you can't watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Alternatively, you can get SuperSport channels via the DSTV streaming platform, with plans starting from R129 per month.

This one starts at 6.45pm SAST on Saturday evening.

Watch England vs Wales in Singapore and Asia

Premier Sports has all the Six Nations action across most countries in Asia, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

England vs Wales starts at 4.45pm GMT, so double check your schedule for the start time in your time zone – in Singapore, for example, kick off is 12.45am on the morning of Sunday 11th February.

A monthly pass for Premier Sports will currently set you back US$25.99, but there's a 45% discount to be had if you opt for an annual plan at US$169.99 for a full year.

In addition to the Six Nations, a Premier Sports subscription also gives you access to Heineken Champions Cup, Gallagher Premiership, NRL, URC and Rugby Championship action.

UK expat in Asia? Then use a VPN to watch the free coverage from back home.

England team to play Wales

Backs: Steward, Freeman, Slade, Dingwall, Daly, Ford, Mitchell

Forwards: Marler, George (c), Stuart, Itoje, Chessum, Roots, Underhill, Earl

Replacements: Dan, Genge, Cole, Coles, Cunningham-South, Care, F Smith, Feyi-Waboso

Wales team to play England

Backs: Winnett, Dyer, North, Tompkins, Adams, Lloyd, Williams

Forwards: G Thomas, Dee, Assiratti, Jenkins (c), Beard, Mann, Reffell, Wainwright

Replacements: Elias, Domachowski, Griffin, Rowlands, Basham, Hardy, Evans, Grady