How to watch Earth — stream the new Chris Packham nature series now

From a 50 million-year deep freeze to the two million-year volcanic eruption that wiped out 90 percent of life, and the equally prolonged downpour that made the planet hospitable again, Earth (Ancient Earth in the U.S.) chronicles a selection of major milestones in the four and a half billion-year story of our planet.

Narrated by Chris Packham and brought to life by mesmerising visual effects, the five-part BBC nature series takes us back to a time when the sky and the seas were sepia-tinted, and giant fungi dominated the landscape.

All five episodes of the series have been released on BBC iPlayer, which is free to watch, and Earth will also air on live TV at 9pm BST today, Monday 17th July with episodes airing on BBC Two each Monday.

Cycles of violent extinction, dramatic upheaval and miraculous renewal, often spanning millions of years, eventually led to the emergence of a new kind of being and what we now call the Neolithic age, a period of human history that changed everything.

Agriculture enabled people to thrive at the expense of all else, with the development of trade, language, technology and culture eventually leading to an industrial revolution, since which humankind has had a greater overall impact on the health of the planet than natural events.

Whether Earth proves to be the story of our collective demise or a call to action depends on how many of our leaders are paying attention. Full TV and streaming info below, including how to to watch Earth from anywhere with a VPN.

All episodes of Earth are now available to watch on BBC iPlayer free and on-demand. This is the episode guide and dates for those wishing to watch on TV on BBC2 and 9pm.

Ep 1 – Inferno | 9pm BST, Monday 17th July 2023

| 9pm BST, Monday 17th July 2023 Ep 2 – Snowball | 9pm BST, Monday 24th July 2023

| 9pm BST, Monday 24th July 2023 Ep 3 – Green | 9pm BST, Monday 31th July 2023

| 9pm BST, Monday 31th July 2023 Ep 4 – Atmosphere | 9pm BST, Monday 7th August 2023

| 9pm BST, Monday 7th August 2023 Ep 5 – Human | 9pm BST, Monday 14th August 2023

Watch Earth in the USA

Earth will join The Green Planet and Frozen Planet II on PBS in America, starting Wednesday, 4th October. Just bear in mind that it will be rebranded Ancient Earth in the US.

Can you watch Earth in Australia?

It isn't yet clear where you'll be able to watch Earth in Australia, but as Channel Nine bought the rights to air Earth, it's possible that it will eventually stream on 9Now.

