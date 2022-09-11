How to watch Frozen Planet II from anywhere – the new BBC David Attenborough nature series

Frozen Planet II – David Attenborough's latest BBC natural history series – promises "a journey through Earth's frozen worlds", home to rare Siberian tigers, hangry polar bears and disgustingly-cute penguins. The six-part series starts this Sunday, 11th September and it's free to watch and stream on BBC iPlayer. Not in the UK this week? Follow this guide on how to watch Frozen Planet II from abroad.

Frozen Planet II live stream Premiere date: 11th September 2022 New episodes: Sundays at 8pm BST / 1pm ET / 4am AEST FREE stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch BBC iPlayer from abroad with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) Narrator: Sir David Attenborough Music: Hans Zimmer, Camila Cabello

Despite reaching the ripe old age of 96, British naturalist Sir David Attenborough is as passionate about planet Earth as ever. His latest opus, Frozen Planet II, takes viewers "from the poles to the highest peaks", in search of spectacular wildlife and endangered species.

Highlights include drone footage of an avalanche's deadly wall of tumbling snow in Greenland and an amazing piece that follows a musk ox through a blizzard (the camera operator lived in a garden shed which he towed around on snowmobile). But it's the Siberian tigers that steal the show – there are only 550 left in the world and it took the Frozen Planet II producers three years to capture them on camera.

Each episode of the six-part BBC series lasts 60 minutes and looks at a particular habitat. Episode 1 of Frozen Planet II, Frozen Worlds, takes viewers to Russia for a thrilling peek at those near-extinct tigers. The series being at 8pm BST on Sunday, 11th September 2022. Make sure you know how to watch Frozen Planet II from anywhere.

Episode 1 – Frozen Worlds | 8pm BST, Sunday 11th September 2022

| 8pm BST, Sunday 11th September 2022 Episode 2 – Frozen Ocean | 8pm BST, Sunday 18th September 2022

| 8pm BST, Sunday 18th September 2022 Episode 3 – Frozen Peaks | 8pm BST, Sunday 25th September 2022

| 8pm BST, Sunday 25th September 2022 Episode 4 – Frozen South | 8pm BST, Sunday 2nd October 2022

| 8pm BST, Sunday 2nd October 2022 Episode 5 – Frozen Lands | 8pm BST, Sunday 9th October 2022

| 8pm BST, Sunday 9th October 2022 Episode 6 – Our Frozen Planet | 8pm BST, Sunday 16th October 2022

Watch Frozen Planet II for free

In the UK, BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) will stream every episode of Frozen Planet II free of charge. Simply sign up for a BBC account (opens in new tab) with an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA). Done? You're good to go!

Of course, BBC iPlayer is only available within the UK (and with a valid TV licence). Away from home?

Use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from overseas. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN. It's easy to use and offers a quibble-free 30-day money back guarantee. Full details below.

Watch Frozen Planet II from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have a BBC account, you won't be able to access BBC iPlayer when outside the UK. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet. There are lots of VPNs to choose from, but we think ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the very best...

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up

How to use a VPN to watch Frozen Planet II from abroad



Using a VPN to watch Frozen Planet II is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Frozen Planet II, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy Frozen Planet II live stream free of charge.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

Frozen Planet II official trailer

Watch a Frozen Planet II live stream in the USA

We'd expect Frozen Planet II to premiere on PBS in America, but there's no word on a US air date.

Remember: UK nationals travelling overseas can use a use a VPN (opens in new tab) watch Frozen Planet II free of charge on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). Details just above.

Today's best cheap VPN deals for Netflix, BBC iPlayer and more

The Frozen Planet II live stream in Australia

Channel Nine has purchased the exclusive rights to air Frozen Planet II in Australia. It's due to stream on 9now (opens in new tab)... we just don't know when. There's a rumour it could land on Nine in in 2023.

Remember: UK nationals who are outside the UK can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch Frozen Planet II free of charge on BBC iPlayer from 11th September 2022. Details above.

Frozen Planet II in numbers

The Frozen Planet II team completed 102 shoots across the series.

shoots across the series. Of these, 31 shoots were directed remotely using local crews.

shoots were directed remotely using local crews. The series involved 2188 filming days in the field across three years.

filming days in the field across three years. Filming happened on every continent, across 18 different countries, all around Antarctica and in space.

different countries, all around Antarctica and in space. The longest continuous time any team member spent on location was three months. The longest journey to location took three weeks, and the longest quarantine period (due to COVID) was 42 days.

Frozen Planet II filming locations

Emperor penguins – Atka Bay Antarctica

– Atka Bay Antarctica Killer whales and Weddell seals - Antarctic peninsula, Antarctica

- Antarctic peninsula, Antarctica Aerial scenic - Karakoum Mountains, Skardu, Pakistan

- Karakoum Mountains, Skardu, Pakistan Pallas’s cat, Mongolian gerbil, Brandt’s vole - Sukhbaatar Province, Mongolia

- Sukhbaatar Province, Mongolia Siberian tiger – Russian Far East (Land of the Leopard National Park)

– Russian Far East (Land of the Leopard National Park) Musk deer, wild boar, Asiatic black bear - Durminskoye Forest reserve, Russia

- Durminskoye Forest reserve, Russia Brown bear, musk ox – Nunavut, Canada

– Nunavut, Canada Hooded seal - West Ice, Greenland

- West Ice, Greenland Melt lakes and moulins - Russell glacier / Greenland Ice Cap

- Russell glacier / Greenland Ice Cap Glacier calving - Store glacier, Greenland

- Store glacier, Greenland Polar bears – Svalbard, Norway

Frozen Planet II full episode guide

Episode 1: Frozen Worlds | Premiere: 8pm BST, 11th Sept 2022

In this episode we begin our journey in the frozen continent of Antarctica in the far south, the most hostile place on Earth. After being raised on the ice in winter, in spring emperor penguin chicks find themselves abandoned by their parents. To survive they must find their own way across the treacherous sea ice to the rich waters of the Southern Ocean.

North of the Great Steppe lies the boreal forest which encircles the continents of North America, Europe and Asia and remains frozen for six months of the year. Prowling these forests in the Far East of Russia is the Siberian tiger, the largest cat in the world. In winter it is on the lookout for black bears hibernating in caves, a high-risk strategy that only a cat of this size would attempt.

Episode 2: Frozen Ocean | Premiere: 8pm BST, 18th Sept 2022

In Frozen Ocean the series dives into a world of water and ice to reveal the animals which survive on and under the Arctic sea ice. It’s a seasonal story that begins in the depths of winter. This is a time of plenty for polar bears who can afford to play in the short winter days, through to the perils of spring as the sea ice breaks up, finally to its bountiful summer where visitors are drawn to the ocean from afar to feed up and breed.

Summer is a time of plenty in the Arctic Ocean and plankton blooms feed millions of tiny skeleton shrimps and ancient bowhead whales. But today’s loss of sea ice is having a profound impact on these long-lived creatures. Every year they travel to secret locations, known as ‘whale spas’, and their vulnerable calves are now more likely than ever to be attacked by killer whales.

Episode 3: Frozen Peaks | Premiere: 8pm BST, 25th Sept 2022

Frozen Peaks explores ice worlds born of altitude. Found on every continent, these icy ‘islands in the sky’ pose a range of challenges for the animals who choose to live there, from a mother chameleon who experiences the freezing conditions on a daily basis, to golden eagle parents who use extreme tactics to tackle their huge prey. From Patagonia to the Atacama desert, to the foothills of the Himalayas, mountain ice worlds are home to a surprisingly diverse range of wildlife.

We meet puma, flamingos and giant pandas who have all overcome adversity to make the icy mountains their home. In Japan we meet macaques who brave the snowiest conditions on Earth, and in New Zealand we meet the kea, a mountain parrot who through its intelligence uses the dangers of the mountains to its advantage.

Episode 4: Frozen South | Premiere: 8pm BST, 2nd Oct 2022

Frozen South takes us to the most hostile ice world of all – Antarctica, an entire continent covered in snow and ice full of surprises. Here hardy animals cling around its coastal fringes. They sometimes do so in surprising numbers as on the island of South Georgia where, even in winter, colonies of king penguins number in their thousands.

We meet lonely albatross forming unexpected male-male pairs as there are no longer enough females to bond with, before journeying across the Southern Ocean to meet the largest animal on earth - giant Antarctic blue whales. These are seldom seen, let alone filmed. Under the sea ice we meet a mother Weddell seal who must defend her pup from the attractions of an amorous male

Episode 5: Frozen Lands | Premiere: 8pm BST, 9th Oct 2022

The Frozen Lands episode takes us back to the far North of the planet where we enter the largest land-habitat on Earth, home to great Boreal forests and the barren tundra. This vast wilderness is governed by its seasonal extremes. In winter, by working together in a super pack of 25, wolves survive tackling American bison. This is the only prey available to them at this time of year.

Further north, on the featureless tundra, a solitary Arctic fox must strike a living alone head diving for lemmings hidden deep underground. In Siberia’s remote forests camera traps reveal rare Amur leopards on the prowl and, in its footsteps, an even larger big cat, the Siberian tiger.

Episode 6: Our Frozen Planet | Premiere: 8pm, 16th Oct 2022

Today Earth’s frozen regions are undergoing unprecedented change. In Our Frozen Planet we meet the scientists and people dedicating their lives to documenting these changes and understanding their impact, not just on the lives of the animals and people who live there, but on the planet as a whole.

What other BBC natural history shows are due out in 2022?

Enjoying Frozen Planet II? There's plenty more BBC natural history shows on the way, including the long-awaited Planet Earth III.

We can also recommend Eden: Untamed Planet, a six-part BBC Natural History Unit production for BBC America. Helena Bonham Carter presents this examination of Earth’s last Edens – places so isolated from the rest of the world they are protected from human interference. US viewers can watch it on Amazon (opens in new tab) ($2.99 per HD episode).