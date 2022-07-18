How to watch Better Call Saul episode 9 on Netflix from wherever you are as season 6 continues

Better Call Saul episode 9, titled Fun and Games, is out this week in the UK and US. After a heated start to Part 2 of season 6, Gus Fring attempts to cool things down with the cartel while Mike ties up a few loose ends in the background. UK fans can watch brand new Saul episodes on Netflix. Away from home? Make sure you know how to watch Better Call Saul episode 6 on Netflix from anywhere with a VPN.

Watch Better Call Saul episode 9 Episode 6 premiere: 18th July (US) / 19th July (UK) Global stream: Netflix Watch Better Call Saul Ep9 on Netflix from anywhere with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) US stream: AMC

This week, it's Better Call Saul season 6 episode 9 (Fun and Games), with the show dropping us right back where we were, as usual, and it's time to clean up the mess from Lalo Salamanca and his hostage/assassination play.

Still very much alive and kicking, Gus Fring – well we knew he was going to make it because of Breaking Bad – has got some work to do to ensure he doesn't have to live his life practically underground any more. Equally, Jimmy needs to deal with the fallout of what he's just been through.

Directed by British TV director Michael Morris, a veteran of five Better Call Saul episodes to date, expect another superb outing with McGill as his transformation to Saul Goodman nears its completion.

Part 1 of Better Call Saul season 6 is available on Netflix in the UK now with Part 2 arriving in weekly instalments. Episode 9 debuts on Tuesday 19th July in the UK and on Monday 18th July in the US. Make sure you know how to watch Netflix UK from where you are with a VPN.

Watch Better Call Saul episode 9 on Netflix

In the UK, new episodes of Better Call Saul season 6 land every Tuesday. Episode 8 (Point and Shoot) debuted on 12th July. Episode 9 arrives Tuesday 19th July.

After a short mid-season break, the final six episodes have begun.

Better Call Saul seasons 1-5 are also available to watch on Netflix UK, if you need to catch up.

Outside the UK? Use the guide below to access Netflix UK from overseas, without any restrictions.

How to watch Better Call Saul episode 9 on Netflix from abroad

You'll need to use a VPN to watch Better Call Saul episode 9 on your UK Netflix account when travelling abroad.

How to use a VPN for Better Call Saul on Netflix

Using a VPN for Better Call Saul episode 9 is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Netflix, UK nationals may wish to choose 'UK' to access their Netflix account when travelling outside the UK.

3. Then head over to Netflix on your browser or device and enjoy the Better Call Saul episode 6 live stream.

Watch Better Call Saul episode 9 in the USA

In the US, Better Call Saul episode 9 airs on AMC and AMC+ from 9pm ET, 18th July 2022.

Don't have cable? No problem. Cordcutters can watch season 6 on Sling TV, one of America's best live TV streaming services. Better yet, new users get a $10 discount – see below.

Is Better Call Saul on Netflix?

Outside the US only. UK citizens travelling abroad can access Netflix UK using a VPN (opens in new tab). See step-by-step instructions just above.

Better Call Saul season 6 official trailer

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 13

Here's what Bob Odenkirk said about the final episode of the final season:

"I think I like it, but I was pretty wiped out when I read it in the middle of the night. I think it’s a challenging way to go, to finish the series. It’s not flashy. It’s substantial, and on some level it’s things I hoped for, for years, in this character’s brain. On the other hand, yeah, I have to read it again. But what I like about it is, it’s not cheap. It’s not easy. It doesn’t feel cartoonish. It’s pretty great, I think. It’s pretty great."

