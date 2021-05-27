French Open 2021 live stream: how to watch the Roland-Garros tennis for free

French Open champion Rafael Nadal will be looking to win yet another clay crown when the 2021 Roland-Garros tennis gets underway this Sunday. The Grand Slam tournament will start on 30th May and run through to the singles finals on 13th June. UK fans can watch free on ITV Hub. Make sure you know to watch a French Open live stream from anywhere. Some fans can even watch for free...

Top-tier tennis back! Played at the Stade Roland-Garros in Paris annually, the French Open attracts the world's top tennis players – although not Andy Murray this year, who has opted to sit it out so an not to risk injury ahead of Wimbledon.

Swiss legend Roger Federer has confirmed he will play the Roland-Garros in 2021 as he recovers from injury. Last year's champion, Rafael Nadal, is the favourite to win a remarkable 14th French Open. The world number three is the most successful player ever to have competed at the tournament.

As the for the women's draw, it's anyone guess. Polish 19-year-old Iga Swiatek will be defending her title just seven months after winning it on account of last year's covid-delayed start. World number two Naomi Osaka will also be eyeing up the La Coupe des Mousquetaires, as will 2019 winner Ashleigh Barty. Former champ Simona Halep will miss out.

Here's how to watch a 2021 French Open live stream for free, and catch the clay court action from anywhere in the world.

Watch the French Open 2021 in the UK and Ireland

ITV has the rights to air the 2021 French Open in its entirety on ITV4. Provided you have a TV licence, it's completely free to watch and and can be accessed by any viewer located in the UK.

Away from UK during the tennis? Simply use a VPN to access ITV Hub from anywhere, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The event will also be shown live on Eurosport which you can watch in both HD (channel 521 and 522) and in 4K HDR on Virgin Media (channel 205 and 999).

Not a Eurosport subscriber? You can watch the 2021 French Open tournament for £6.99 per month on Eurosport Player, or grab an annual pass for £39.99. Top tip: subscribe through Amazon Prime Video and get a free 7-day trial.

Watch the French Open 2021 from anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant French Open rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

French Open 2021 Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.View Deal

Watch the French Open 2021 in the USA

NBC is broadcasting full live coverage of the 2021 French Open. You'll need a cable subscription to NBC Sports, which will also allow you to stream the tennis live, via the NBC Sports app.

Don't have cable? You can stream all the action live on Peacock TV, NBC's streaming service. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month and includes thousands of movies, TV shows, kids content and other live sport.

Going to be away from the States during the tennis? Simply use a VPN to access Peacock TV from anywhere in the world, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch Peacock through your web browser.

Another option for is to watch NBC via a cable-replacement service such as Fubo TV. New subscribers get a 1-week free trial, cancel anytime. After that it's $65 a month. So, not cheap, but Fubo does get you a ton of premium channels, from ESPN to A&E.

Lastly, US fans also have the option to subscribe to Tennis Channel Plus for $110 per year. This gets you comprehensive coverage of over 100 ATP & WTA events.

Watch the French Open 2021 in Australia

Channel 9's Wide World of Sport is the place to see the French Open 2021, live and free-to-air. Aussies can also stream the tennis on via the 9now website.

Watch the French Open 2021 in Europe

Eurosport holds the rights to broadcast the French Open in continental Europe.

You can live stream the French Open by purchasing a monthly or annual subscription to Eurosport Player here.

In France, you can see all the action live on free-to-air channel France TV Sport. The same goes for Servus TV and ORF in Austria.

French Open 2021 schedule

May 30th - June 1st: Round 1

June 2nd - 3rd: Round 2

June 4th - 5th: Round 3

June 6th - 7th: Round 4

June 8th -9th: Quarter-Finals

June 10th -11th: Semi-Finals

June 12th: Women’s Singles Final

June 13th: Men’s Singles Final

See Roland-Garros website for latest order of play