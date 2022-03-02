Fiorentina vs Juventus live stream: how to watch the Coppa Italia semi-final for free and on TV, team news

Fiorentina truly despise Juventus, which makes the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final between the sides all the more fascinating. Fiorentina fans rioted in the streets and threw Molotv cocktails at the club's HQ when Roberto Baggio was sold to the Old Lady in 1990, so expect similar fireworks as fallen Viola deity Dusan Vlahovic makes his first return to the Artemio Franchi stadium. Make sure you know how to watch a Fiorentina vs Juventus live stream for free wherever you are.

Fiorentina vs Juventus live stream Kick-off: 8pm GMT, Wednesday, 2nd March 2022 Free live stream: Canale 5 (via Mediaset Play) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free UK TV channel: Premier Sports 1 US stream: Paramount+ (3pm ET)

The teams are in and Fiorentina start with Krzysztof Piatek up front, with Jonathan Ikone, a January signing from Lille, on the right wing. Former Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira starts in central midfield.

Vlahovic starts for Juventus against his former club, alongside Moise Keane, who also scored in the weekend defeat of Empoli. Manuel Locatelli returns in midfield alongside Arthur, with regular cup keeper Mattia Perin between the sticks. Marley Ake, who made his Juve debut in a previous round against Sampdoria, starts on the wing.

Fiorentina are desperate to end their European exile. This season is their sixth without continental competition and the Coppa Italia offers a great chance for both Europa League action as well as a shot at their first silverware in 21 years. La Viola have already knocked out Napoli and Atalanta en route to the last four with Krzysztof Piatek and Arthur Cabral both starting well as they attempt to replace Vlahovic's goals.

Ominously, the big Serbian already has four goals in his first six Juve games with the Bianconeri unbeaten in the league since late November. Winger Federico Chiesa is out with a serious knee injury, and Arsenal target Paulo Dybala is also struggling for fitness. Juventus will be relying on Dutchman Matthijs De Ligt to lead a back four which has been unusually porous this term.



Kick-off is at 8pm GMT (3pm ET) tonight, Wednesday 2nd March, at Fiorentina's legendary Artemio Franchi Stadium.

Italian TV channel Canale 5 has the rights to air the Fiorentina vs Juventus live stream on the Mediaset Play web player and will do so for all Italians to watch for free.

Mediaset Play is also available as an app for iOS and Android devices. That means you can watch a Coppa Italia live stream on your mobile or tablet as well as on your laptop browser.

The clash between Fiorentina and Juventus will be shown live on Premier Sports.

The company offers a handy streaming option for £12.99 a month, which includes Premier Sports 1 and 2, La Liga TV and Box Nation.

Premier Sports is also available to Sky TV and Virgin Media customers for £12.99 per month, or via Amazon Prime Video for £14.99 a month.

Watch Fiorentina vs Juventus live in the USA

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Paramount+ has the rights to show the Coppa Italia semi-finals – including Fiorentina vs Juventus – in the US.

You can sign up to Paramount Plus with a 7-day free trial. Plans start from $4.99 thereafter but you can cancel at any time with no worry about long contracts.

Of course, you can just watch a Fiorentina vs Juventus free live stream on Canale 5 (via Mediaset Play) by using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, which offers access to the free Canale 5 live stream from anywhere in the world for any Italian nationals who happen to be abroad.

Coppa Italia 2021/22 fixtures

All kick-off times are in GMT

Wednesday 2nd March

Fiorentina vs Juventus 8pm

Wednesday 20th April (second leg)

Inter Milan vs AC Milan TBD

Thursday 21st April (second leg)

Juventus vs Fiorentina TBD