Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar live stream and how to watch the Eredivisie for free online and on TV, team news

Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar live stream

Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar is free to watch on the Mola TV streaming service in the UK. Today's huge Eredivisie clash will stream on ESPN+ in the US, and on OneSoccer in Canada. Use a VPN to watch your go-to stream from anywhere, if you're currently away from home. Full details on how to watch Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar just below.

UK: Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar free live stream via Mola TV (opens in new tab)

USA: Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar live stream via ESPN Plus

CAN: Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar live stream on OneSoccer (opens in new tab)

Watch your preferred stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar live stream: match preview

It's first against second, South Holland vs North Holland, the team with which Arne Slot came so close to winning the Eredivisie title against the club that he left them for in the midst of a spectacular fallout. It's Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar, and we may well be witnessing the birth of a tasty new rivalry.

With less than a third of the season to play, Feyenoord are in the driving seat, having navigated a testing run of fixtures in solid fashion. They've come up against Ajax (third), PSV (fourth), and FC Twente (fifth) within the past four weeks, drawing all three games and taking maximum points from the fixtures in between.

AZ's recent results have been very similar, however, the three draws that they've been held to in their past seven games have come against much lowlier opposition. Last weekend, it took a late Jens Odgaard strike to rescue a point against relegation strugglers FC Volendam, who were also down to 10 men.

Pascal Jansen may feel like they've squandered a huge opportunity to gain ground on their rivals, but there are still only two points separating the two sides, and a victory today would see the Cheeseheads leapfrog Feyenoord. Lose, though, and Feyenoord would go five points clear, and over the course of the weekend AZ might slip down to fourth.

First-choice goalkeeper Justin Bijlow is still recovering from a broken wrist, and he's not the only key man missing for Feyenoord. They're also without suspended skipper Orkun Kokcu and Sebastien Szymanski, who's been sidelined by a knee injury. Igor Paixao is only fit enough for the bench, and Lutsharel Geertruida has the armband in Kokcu's absence.

AZ, who are also missing their regular captain Bruno Martins Indi, start with the in-form Sven Mijnans in the No.10 role behind danger man Vangelis Pavlidis, who has 10 goals this season. Jordy Clasie once again takes up the skipper's role.

Feyenoord won October's reverse fixture 3-1, a result that knocked AZ Alkmaar off course and drastically changed the complexion of the title race. AZ fans have cause for optimism, however. While Feyenoord's home form has been patchy all season, AZ Alkmaar have the best away record in the league.

Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar kicks off at 8pm GMT / 3pm EST on the 18th February, at De Kuip. It's free to watch in the UK on Mola TV (opens in new tab). Make sure you know how to watch a Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar live stream from anywhere.

UK: Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar free live stream

Good news, Eredivisie football fans in the UK! You can watch Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar on Mola TV (opens in new tab), which has the streaming rights to Dutch top-flight football for the 2022/23 season. And best of all, it's free!

All you need to do to tune into Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar is sign up via the Mola website (opens in new tab) or the Mola TV app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play. Then get streaming the best action Dutch football has to offer.

Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch Mola TV from abroad. (opens in new tab)

Watch a Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your go-to Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Eredivisie. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the FA Cup live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console, and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for a Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie, you may wish to choose 'UK' for Mola TV.

3. Then head over to Mola TV (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar live stream!

USA: watch Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar live stream

In the USA, ESPN+ is showing a Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar live stream. ESPN+ is a streaming-only service that carries a wealth of top sports content including MLB, NHL, MLS, Top Rank Boxing events, and Grand Slam tennis as well as FA Cup and Eredivisie soccer. You can subscribe to it on its own or as part of the Disney Bundle along with Hulu and Disney Plus.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch the game for free (opens in new tab) on BBC iPlayer.

(opens in new tab) Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar live stream on ESPN+ ($9.99)

Click through to buy your ESPN+ subscription and watch all ESPN+ sports events live streams from the US, UK, Australia, and elsewhere. Arguably the best deal is the Disney Bundle of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ all for just $13.99 per month (ad-supported) or $19.99 (ad-free).

Canada: watch Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar live stream

If you're in Canada, you can watch a Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar live stream on the streaming service OneSoccer (opens in new tab).

A subscription costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, and OneSoccer also provides live coverage of the Canadian Premier League, the Canadian Championship, and the Concacaf Champions League.

Stuck away from your home in Canada at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your favored Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar live stream without being geo-blocked.

Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar kick-off time

Global Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar kick-off times

UK: 8pm

8pm Central Europe: 9pm

9pm USA (EST/PST): 3pm / 12pm

3pm / 12pm Australia: 7am (Sunday)

7am (Sunday) New Zealand: 9am (Sunday)