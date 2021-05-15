FA Cup Final live stream: how to watch Chelsea vs Leicester City for free today, team news

The 2021 FA Cup Final today between Chelsea and Leicester is set to be a cracker. A crowd of 21,000 fans will be allowed into Wembley Stadium but the rest of us can watch free on BBC iPlayer. Can the Foxes win their first-ever FA Cup? Or will Thomas Tuchel’s Blues set up a stunning FA Cup–Champions League double? Make sure you know how to watch an FA Cup Final live stream for free from anywhere this afternoon.

The team news is in and Mateo Kovacic does not make the squad but N’Golo Kante has recovered in time to resume his partnership with Jorginho in the midfield. Timo Werner plays up top with Ziyech and Mason Mount behind. Thomas Tuchel keeps his favoured back three with James and Alonso at wing-back.

FA Cup Final live stream live stream Start time: 5.15pm BST / 12.15pm ET / 2.15am AEDT Venue: Wembley Stadium, UK Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free US stream: ESPN+($5.99) AUS stream: Kayo Sports (14-day free trial)

It's good news for Leicester as Jonny Evans starts alongside Soyuncu and Fofana in defence. Castagne and Luke Thomas will provide the width with Ayoze Perez supporting Kelechi Iheanacho and Vardy. Maddison is on the bench.

The 140th FA Cup started back in August with a total of 736 teams vying for the famous silverware. Saturday’s clash with Chelsea will be Leicester’s fifth appearance in the FA Cup and their first since 1969. Sadly the Foxes have lost all previous finals but with Leicester on course for a top four finish in the Premier League, manager Brendan Rodgers is confident of making history this time around.

"The feeling of winning trophies when I was at Celtic gave me a hunger and a thirst for more," said Rodgers. "It's something tangible to show for your work. Not every coach or manager is lucky enough to have the opportunity to do that. Thankfully I am with a team who are able to get to this stage and this opportunity to win."

Chelsea have featured in 14 FA Cup Finals at Wembley and won eight times – their first in 1872, their last in 2020. Former Borussia Dortmund and PSG boss Tuchel has excelled since replacing Frank Lampard but the pressure for silverware at Chelsea remains as high as ever. Chelsea are favourites but when the teams met in January at the King Power Stadium, Leicester triumphed 2-0 thanks to first-half goals from Wilfred Ndidi and James Maddison.

Kick-off for the Chelsea vs Leicester City is today at 5.15pm UK time. Read on to find out how to watch a FA Cup Final free live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Watch the FA Cup Final live stream for free

(Image credit: BBC)

The BBC has the rights to air the Chelsea vs Leicester City FA Cup Final in the UK, and it's worth remembering that you can enjoy the coverage for free from abroad too as a UK national using a VPN (details below).

Chelsea vs Leicester City will be available on BBC One and through the BBC iPlayer app which you can view on a smart TV, tablet, smartphone or through your browser.

Watch an FA Cup Final live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have access to the BBC, you won't be able to watch the BBC iPlayer app when outside the UK without a VPN. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch Chelsea vs Leicester City.

When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

You'll be able to continue using ExpressVPN from then on to watch anything else on iPlayer and other services which may also otherwise block you.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

USA: FA Cup Final live stream

(Image credit: ESPN+)

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show the FA Cup Final in the US, as well as a host of other premium sport. All matches will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+, the channel's online streaming service. It costs $5.99 a month or $13.99 a month when you bundle it together with Disney+ and Hulu.

Of course, you can just watch Chelsea vs Leicester City for free instead on the BBC by using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, which offers the free BBC iPlayer live stream from anywhere in the world for any UK nationals who happen to be abroad.

The FA Cup Final kicks off at 5.15pm ET / 2.15pm ET in the States.

Watch the FA Cup Final on DAZN

DAZN is the new home of football in Brazil, Germany, Italy, Japan, Austria, Spain, Switzerland and other regions around the world and is well worth signing up to for the FA Cup Final action and a host of other premium sports .

Prices vary but are generally very favourable. DAZN usually offers a free 7-day trial, depending on your location. You can try it out for watching Chelsea vs Leicester City and then decide to cancel or continue your subscription.

FA Cup Final on DAZN

DAZN has the rights to the FA Cup. Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, fightsports, and much more, live and on demand in Austria, Canada, Germany and Japan. Try free and cancel at anytime.

Australia: FA Cup Final live stream

(Image credit: Kayo)

ESPN has the rights to show the 2021 FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Leicester in Australia. Don’t have Foxtel? No problem – you can see every kick, corner and foul via streaming service Kayo Sports.

Better yet, new members get a 14-day free trial, so it’s (another) great watch to watch the 2021 FA Cup Final for free. After the trial ends, Kayo Sports costs from AU$25 a month. Not bad considering it serves up a smorgasbord of premium sports and you can cancel at any time.

Don’t forget, you can always watch Chelsea vs Leicester City for free on the BBC by using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN , which offers the free BBC iPlayer live stream from anywhere in the world for any UK nationals who happen to be abroad.

The FA Cup Final kicks off at 2.15am AEST so you’ll need a pot of coffee or a few VBs to keep you company.