Everton vs Wolves live stream and how to watch Premier League online and on TV, team news

Everton welcome Wolves to Goodison Park on Sunday for a massive game at both ends of the table. Wolves are looking to complete the double over the Toffees for the first time in 50 years, although they've only been beaten at home by Wolves once in their last 10 meetings. Make sure you know how to watch an Everton vs Wolves live stream from anywhere.

US soccer fans can watch an Everton vs Wolves live stream on Peacock TV for just $4.99 per month, and many more Premier League games besides. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States.

Everton vs Wolves live stream Date: Sunday 13th March Kick off: 2pm GMT / 9am ET Venue: Goodison Park, Liverpool Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free US stream: Peacock TV ($4.99/month) Canada stream: DAZN ($20/month) UK stream: Not televised AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

Everton have only taken four points from their last 10 Premier League games, leaving Frank Lampard's side in real danger of relegation for the first time in the club's history. After the 5-0 thrashing by Spurs on Monday night, the Chelsea hero will be hoping for a big response from his underperforming team, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin dropped from the squad and Richarlison starting up front. Illness meant Michael Keane could only play 45 mins against Tottenham and he's only on the bench today, but Demarai Gray is fit to start.



Wolves were pushing for a Champions League place not too long ago, but recent defeats to Arsenal, West Ham and Crystal Palace have cut them adrift of the race for the top four. Bruno Lage will have this game against a beleaguered Everton side earmarked as an opportunity to close the gap, with Raúl Jiménez and Hwang Hee-Chan up top. Both Ki-Jana Hoever and Nélson Semedo are both ruled out, so Jonny starts at wing-back, with Max Kilman preferred to Willy Boly alongside Conor Coady and Romain Saïss.



The match kicks off at 2pm GMT today, Sunday 13th February, at Goodison Park. Follow our guide on how to watch an Everton vs Wolves live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Premier League football fans in the US can watch Everton vs Wolves on Peacock TV and its Premier service which streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Watch an Everton vs Wolves live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Everton vs Wolves live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Everton vs Wolves, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Everton vs Wolves live stream.

UK: watch an Everton vs Wolves live stream

Sadly, Everton vs Wolves will not be televised in the UK.

Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports and Peacock TV.

Canada: Everton vs Wolves live stream

The Everton vs Wolves live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Everton vs Wolves – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

Australia: Everton vs Wolves live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – including Everton vs Wolves – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for March

Saturday 12th March 2022

Brighton v Liverpool

Brentford v Burnley

Man Utd v Spurs

Sunday 13th March 2022

Everton v Wolves

Leeds v Norwich

Southampton v Watford

Chelsea v Newcastle

West Ham v Aston Villa

Arsenal v Leicester

Monday 14th March 2022

Crystal Palace v Man City

Wednesday 16th March 2022

Brighton v Spurs

Arsenal v Liverpool

Thursday 17th March 2022

Everton v Newcastle

Friday 18th March 2022

Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 19th March 2022

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Leicester v Brentford

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Norwich v Chelsea

Watford v Everton

Burnley v Southampton

Sunday 20th March 2022

Spurs v West Ham

Liverpool v Man Utd