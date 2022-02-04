Eubank Jr vs Williams live stream: how to watch the middleweight boxing from anywhere

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams will see two of Britain's best middleweights settle an ongoing feud. Saturday's 12-round bout takes place in Williams' home city of Cardiff, so expect a raucous atmosphere. UK boxing fans can watch the big fight live on Sky's Now streaming service for just £9.99. Make sure you know how to watch a Eubank Jr vs Williams live stream from anywhere.

Eubank Jr vs Williams live stream Date: Saturday 5th February 2022 Main card: 7.30pm GMT / 2.30pm ET / 7.30pm AEST Eubank Jr vs Williams: 10pm GMT / 5pm ET / 9am AEST Venue: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff UK stream: Sky Sports | Now (£9.99) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN US stream: Fite.TV ($29.99)

Delay after delay, Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams are finally set to face-off in Cardiff. The domestic dust-up was originally scheduled for December, but Williams pulled out with a shoulder injury.

Since then, the pair's interactions have become increasing fractious. At Thursday's press conference, Welsh pro Williams is said to have whispered insults in Eubank Jr's ear, prompting Eubank Jr, 32, to brand his opponent "all bark and no bite".

“He tried to give a little bit when we were taking photos but I didn’t listen and just told him he looked weak," Eubank Jr said. "As we get closer to the fight he will get more emotional and he will be feeling a lot worse on the night."

Saturday's huge clash could have major implications after Ben Shalom revealed he wants to line up a world title fight against the victor of Eubank Jr vs Williams.

Saturday's big fight costs just £9.99 on Sky's Now streaming service. Follow our guide to watch a Eubank Jr vs Williams live stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Eubank Jr vs Williams live stream in the UK

Existing Sky subscribers can watch Eubank Jr vs Williams free on Sky Sports Boxing.

Not a subscriber? UK fans can watch on Sky's Now streaming service. A Now Sports Day Pass costs just £9.99 and includes access to all 11 Sky Sports channels.

Don't forget: UK boxing fans outside of the UK can watch Now from anywhere with a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

Watch Eubank Jr vs Williams from anywhere with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Eubank Jr vs Williams live stream rights holders, you may find yourself geo-blocked if you're away from your own country. If that's the case use a VPN to make sure you can access the stream.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service.

Watch Eubank Jr vs Williams live stream in the US

Eubank Jr vs Williams is a $29.99 pay-per-view in the States. You'll find it on the Fite.TV streaming service, with the ringwalks due around 5pm ET / 2pm PT.

The Fite.TV app is available from the Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon Appstore, Roku TVs and players and Huawei App Gallery.

Eubank Jr vs Williams main card

Chris Eubank Jr. vs Liam Williams – Middleweight

Claressa Shields (c) vs Ema Kozin – WBA, WBC & IBF Women's Middleweight titles

Chris Jenkins vs Julius Indongo – Welterweight

Rhys Edwards vs Ruslan Berhcuk – Featherweight

Harlem Eubank vs TBA – Super Lightweight

Samuel Antwi vs Conah Walker – Welterweight

Caroline Dubois vs Vaida Masiokaite – Women's Lightweight

Steve Robinson vs Shane Gill – Heavyweight