England vs Barbarians live stream 2022 and how to watch the rugby for free

England lock horns with the mighty Barbarians this Sunday, 19th June – a nice warm-up for the start of 2022 rugby season. Twickenham will be bouncing with 20,000 fans when rugby's answer to the Harlem Globetrotters run out, so it's going to be a special match. UK fans can watch England vs Barbarians on Amazon Prime Video with a 30-day free trial. Make sure you know how to watch a England vs Barbarians live stream from anywhere in the world.

Fabien Galthié's has named the 2022 Barbarians squad, and it looks like French superstars Charles Ollivon and Virimi Vakatawa will lead the charge. Toulon teammates Louis Carbonel, Jean-Baptiste Gros and Christopher Tolofua are also on the sheet, alongside Australia's Will Skelton and Fiji's Levani Botia. Former ex-England second-row George Kruis will also start for the Baa Baas in what will be his final competitive rugby match.

So, a tough challenge awaits Eddie Jones' England. After a disappointing Six Nations campaign that saw the Red Rose finish third with two wins, and a huge tour with Australia on the horizon, Jones has gone with an experimental XV. Tom Curry will skipper England, aided and abetted by scrum half Harry Randall. Bevan Rodd and Will Collier join hooker Jack Walker up front, while Jonny Hill moves to lock alongside Charlie Ewels.

"This is a young team, they have prepared really well and worked hard over the past few camps to come together as a group," said Jones. "It is a great opportunity to play in this England XV side and show what they can do.... We’ll use it as an opportunity to develop combinations and assess players for the Australia tour."

England vs Barbarians free live stream

(Image credit: Amazon)

Good news: Amazon Prime Video has the exclusive rights to broadcast England vs Barbarians in the UK and Ireland.

Already a Prime member? You're sorted – but remember to use a VPN to access your account if you're outside of the UK and watch England vs Barbarians from abroad (opens in new tab). We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Non-Prime Video members in the UK and Ireland can watch England vs Barbarians for free using a 30-day free trial of Prime Video. The service costs £7.99/month or £79/year (Amazon Prime) or £5.99/month (Prime Video) after the first month, but that trial period alone will be enough to enjoy England vs Barbarians for free!

The Prime Video app is available on most smart TVs, games consoles, Fire TV devices, Apple TV, iOS, Android and more, so you can enjoy the tennis in HD pretty much wherever you are.

Watch England vs Barbarians live stream from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant rugby rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 percent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN for England vs Barbarians 2022

Using a VPN for to watch Prime Video from anywhere is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the rugby, you may wish to choose 'UK' for Amazon Prime.

3. Then head over to Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free England vs Barbarians live stream.

Watch a 2022 England vs Barbarians live stream in the USA

FloRugby has bagged the rights for the England vs Barbarians live stream in the USA.

Rugger fans can sign up to FloRugby for $29.99 per month (opens in new tab) for $150 for the year. You'll find FloRugby apps available on most smart devices including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

Brit abroad? Instead, use a VPN to get an England vs Barbarians live stream (opens in new tab) on your Amazon Prime account while you're away in the States.

Watch a 2022 England vs Barbarians live stream Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to the rugger in Australia, which means Kayo Sports will offer an England vs Barbarians live stream.

A Kayo subscription costs from AU$25 a month but new users get a 14-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Don't forget, you'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch Kayo if you're stuck outside Oz.

2022 Barbarians team to face England

Levani Botia (Fiji, La Rochelle)

Pierre Bourgarit (France, La Rochelle)

Louis Carbonel (France, Toulon)

Batiste Couilloud (France, Lyon)

Dylan Cretin (France, Lyon)

Jean-Baptiste Gros (France, Toulon)

Sipili Falatea (France, Clermont)

Antoine Hastoy (France, Pau)

George Kruis (England, Panasonic Wild Knights)

Thomas Laclayat (Oyonnax)

Thomas Lavault (La Rochelle)

Nolann Le Garrec (R92)

Sekou Macalou (France, Stade Français)

Davit Niniashvili (Georgia, Lyon)

Trevor Nyakane (South Africa, R92)

Charles Ollivon (C) (France, Toulon)

Damian Penaud (France, Clermont)

Danny Priso (France, La Rochelle)

Will Skelton (Australia, La Rochelle)

Max Spring (France, R92)

Yoan Tanga (France, R92)

Christopher Tolofua (France, Toulon)

Virimi Vakatawa (France, R92)

Tani Vili (France, Clermont)

2022 England team to face the Barbarians

15. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints)

14. Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby)

13. Joe Marchant (Harlequins)

12. Mark Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby)

11. Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby)

10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins)

9. Harry Randall (Bristol Bears)

1. Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks)

2. Jack Walker (Harlequins)

3. Will Collier (Harlequins)

4. Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby)

5. Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs)

6. Tom Curry (C) (Sale Sharks)

7. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby)

8. Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins)

16. Jack Singleton (Gloucester Rugby)

17. Will Goodrick-Clarke (London Irish)

18. Patrick Schickerling (Exeter Chiefs)

19. Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints)

20. Jack Willis (Wasps)

21. Danny Care (Harlequins)

22. Orlando Bailey (Bath Rugby)

23. Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs)